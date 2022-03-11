The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Illinois 4 Indiana
at Davidson 11½ Fordham
at Auburn 9 Texas A&M
at Houston 12 Cincinnati
Iowa 7 Rutgers
Saint Louis 2 at St Bonaventure
at Arkansas LSU
Tulane 1 at Temple
at Toledo Akron
at Providence Creighton
at Kansas 8 TCU
at Duke 9 Miami

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Minnesota 7 (233) at Orlando
at Boston 14 (216) Detroit
at Atlanta 6 (228½) LA Clippers
at Miami (209½) Cleveland
Charlotte 1 (229½) at New Orleans
Dallas 11 (225½) at Houston
at Memphis (231) New York
Utah 7 (230½) at San Antonio
at Phoenix 6 (221) Toronto
at LA Lakers (228) Washington

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Columbus OFF Minnesota OFF
at Pittsburgh OFF Vegas OFF
at NY Islanders OFF Winnipeg OFF
at Vancouver OFF Washington OFF

