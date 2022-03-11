Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Illinois
|4
|Indiana
|at Davidson
|11½
|Fordham
|at Auburn
|9
|Texas A&M
|at Houston
|12
|Cincinnati
|Iowa
|7
|Rutgers
|Saint Louis
|2
|at St Bonaventure
|at Arkansas
|1½
|LSU
|Tulane
|1
|at Temple
|at Toledo
|5½
|Akron
|at Providence
|3½
|Creighton
|at Kansas
|8
|TCU
|at Duke
|9
|Miami
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Minnesota
|7
|(233)
|at Orlando
|at Boston
|14
|(216)
|Detroit
|at Atlanta
|6
|(228½)
|LA Clippers
|at Miami
|5½
|(209½)
|Cleveland
|Charlotte
|1
|(229½)
|at New Orleans
|Dallas
|11
|(225½)
|at Houston
|at Memphis
|9½
|(231)
|New York
|Utah
|7
|(230½)
|at San Antonio
|at Phoenix
|6
|(221)
|Toronto
|at LA Lakers
|4½
|(228)
|Washington
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Columbus
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at Pittsburgh
|OFF
|Vegas
|OFF
|at NY Islanders
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at Vancouver
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
