TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

Minor League

Frontier League

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded OF Donivan Williams to GAry (American Association).

BASKETBALL

NBA

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with WR Jake Kumerow on a one-year contract. Released OL Jon Feliciano.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Julian Stanford.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Terrance Mithcell. Signed OL Carson Green.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Tendered an ERFA contract to CB Deandre Baker.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Anthony Hines to a futures deal.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Carl Granderson to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DLs Kevin Givens, Maurice Hurst, RB JaMycal Hasty and OL Colton McKlivitz to one-year contract extensions. Signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a reserve/future contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LS Morgan Cox on a one-year contract extension. Released G Rodger Saffold, RB Darrynton Evans and OT Kendall Lamm.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted C Danny O’Regan from San Diego (AHL). Recalled RW Buddy Robinson and C Vinni Lettieri from San Diego.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Remi Poirer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Markus Niemelainen to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Ristolainen on a five-year contract extension.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Valtteri Puustinen from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (ECHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Boris Katchouk to Syracuse (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL).

AHL

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Reassigned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL) from loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Roman Ahcan to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Garrett McFadden from Reading (ECHL) from loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Shawn Element from Orlando (ECHL) from loan. Acquired LW Boris Katchouk.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Marc Johnstone. Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland on loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Corey Andonovski to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando RW Tyler Bird for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing in a game on March 9 against Jacksonville. Suspended Jacksonville D Austin McEneny for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for misconduct for leaving the player’s bench in a game on March 9 against Orlando. Suspended Newfoundland C Nathan Nole for four games and fined an undisclosed amount for illegal contact to the head in a game on March 9 against Trois-Rivieres. Suspended Kansas City C/RW Darick Angeli for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at the conclusion of a game on March 9 against Utah.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Joe Manchurek.

GREENVILE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended F Austin Eastman and removed from roster.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Cooper Jones. Activated D Will Cullen from reserve. Placed Fs Colton Kehler, David Norris and D Matt Stief on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Chase Lang from Norfolk. Traded Fs Ryan Valentini and Joe Widmar to Norfolk.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Travis Howe from reserve. Placed D Kyle McKenzie on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Orrin Centazzo from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Elijah from Atlanta. Placed D Quinn Wichers on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Liam Leonard to a contract. Placed Fs William Leblanc and Tim Vanstone on reserve. Placed F Julien Nantel on injured reserve.