Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
Minor League
Frontier League
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded OF Donivan Williams to GAry (American Association).
BASKETBALL
NBA
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with WR Jake Kumerow on a one-year contract. Released OL Jon Feliciano.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Julian Stanford.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Terrance Mithcell. Signed OL Carson Green.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Tendered an ERFA contract to CB Deandre Baker.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Anthony Hines to a futures deal.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Carl Granderson to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DLs Kevin Givens, Maurice Hurst, RB JaMycal Hasty and OL Colton McKlivitz to one-year contract extensions. Signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a reserve/future contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LS Morgan Cox on a one-year contract extension. Released G Rodger Saffold, RB Darrynton Evans and OT Kendall Lamm.
HOCKEY
NHL
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted C Danny O’Regan from San Diego (AHL). Recalled RW Buddy Robinson and C Vinni Lettieri from San Diego.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Signed G Remi Poirer to a three-year, entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Markus Niemelainen to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Ristolainen on a five-year contract extension.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Valtteri Puustinen from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (ECHL) from loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Boris Katchouk to Syracuse (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL).
AHL
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Reassigned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL) from loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Roman Ahcan to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Garrett McFadden from Reading (ECHL) from loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Shawn Element from Orlando (ECHL) from loan. Acquired LW Boris Katchouk.
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Marc Johnstone. Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland on loan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Corey Andonovski to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Orlando RW Tyler Bird for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing in a game on March 9 against Jacksonville. Suspended Jacksonville D Austin McEneny for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for misconduct for leaving the player’s bench in a game on March 9 against Orlando. Suspended Newfoundland C Nathan Nole for four games and fined an undisclosed amount for illegal contact to the head in a game on March 9 against Trois-Rivieres. Suspended Kansas City C/RW Darick Angeli for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at the conclusion of a game on March 9 against Utah.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Joe Manchurek.
GREENVILE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended F Austin Eastman and removed from roster.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Cooper Jones. Activated D Will Cullen from reserve. Placed Fs Colton Kehler, David Norris and D Matt Stief on injured reserve.
INDY FUEL — Acquired F Chase Lang from Norfolk. Traded Fs Ryan Valentini and Joe Widmar to Norfolk.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Travis Howe from reserve. Placed D Kyle McKenzie on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Orrin Centazzo from reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Elijah from Atlanta. Placed D Quinn Wichers on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Liam Leonard to a contract. Placed Fs William Leblanc and Tim Vanstone on reserve. Placed F Julien Nantel on injured reserve.
