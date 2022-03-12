HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

Today

CLASS 4A

At Logansport

Kokomo vs. Snider, 10 a.m.

Homestead vs. Westfield, noon

Championship, 8 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At New Castle

Yorktown vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.

Leo vs. Norwell, noon

Championship, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At North Judson-San Pierre

Blackhawk Ch. at North Judson, 10 a.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

At Triton

N. White vs. Gary 21st Century, 10 a.m.

Fremont at Triton, noon

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

1976:Judi Warren, Warsaw

1977:Teri Rosinski, Norwell

1978:Chanda Kline, Warsaw

1979:LaTaunya Pollard, East Chicago Roosevelt

1980:Maria Stack, Columbus East

1981:Cheryl Cook, Washington

1982:Trena Keys, Marion

1983:Jody Beerman, Heritage

1984:Sharon Versyp, Mishawaka

1985:Jodie Whitaker, Austin

1986:Kim Barrier, Jimtown

1987:Lori Meinerding, Northrop

1988:Vicki Hall, Brebeuf Jesuit

1989:Renee Westmoreland, Scottsburg

1990:Patricia Babcock, Culver Academy

1991:Jennifer Jacoby, Rossville

1992:Marla Inman, Bedford N. Lawrence

1993:Abby Conklin, Charlestown

1994:Tiffany Gooden, Snider

1995:Stephanie White, Seeger

1996:Lisa Winter, Huntington North

1997:Lisa Shepherd, Richmond

1998:Kelly Komara, Lake Central

1999:April McDivitt, Connersville

2000:Sara Nord, Jeffersonville

2001:Shyra Ely, Ben Davis

2002:Shanna Zolman, Wawasee

2003:Katie Gearlds, Beech Grove

2004:Jaclyn Leininger, Warsaw

2005:Jodi Howell, Alexandria

2006:Amber Harris, North Central

2007:Ta’Shia Phillips, Brebeuf Jesuit

2008:Brittany Rayburn, Attica

2009:Skylar Diggins, S.B. Washington

2010:Courtney Moses, Oak Hill

2011:Bria Goss, Ben Davis

2012:Jessica Rupright, Norwell

2013:Stephanie Mavunga, Brownsburg

2014:Whitney Jennings, Logansport

2015:Ali Patberg, Columbus North

2016:Jackie Young, Princeton

2017:Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead

2018:Amy Dilk, Carmel

2019:Jorie Allen, Bedford N. Lawrence

2020:Sydney Parrish, Hamilton SE

2021:Jayla Smith, Lawrence North

2022:Ayanna Patterson, Homestead

Rugby

Carroll vs. St. Ignatius (OH) C, 11 a.m.

Bishop Dwenger B vs. St. Ignatius (OH) Sophomores, 12:15 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger A vs. St. Ignatius (OH) A, 1:30 p.m.

Pendleton vs. St. Ignatius (OH) Freshmen, 3 p.m.

Pendleton vs. St. Ignatius (OH) B,

4:15 p.m.