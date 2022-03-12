Saturday, March 12, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
AREA REGIONALS
Today
CLASS 4A
At Logansport
Kokomo vs. Snider, 10 a.m.
Homestead vs. Westfield, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At New Castle
Yorktown vs. NorthWood, 10 a.m.
Leo vs. Norwell, noon
Championship, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At North Judson-San Pierre
Blackhawk Ch. at North Judson, 10 a.m.
Bishop Noll vs. Central Noble, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
At Triton
N. White vs. Gary 21st Century, 10 a.m.
Fremont at Triton, noon
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS
1976:Judi Warren, Warsaw
1977:Teri Rosinski, Norwell
1978:Chanda Kline, Warsaw
1979:LaTaunya Pollard, East Chicago Roosevelt
1980:Maria Stack, Columbus East
1981:Cheryl Cook, Washington
1982:Trena Keys, Marion
1983:Jody Beerman, Heritage
1984:Sharon Versyp, Mishawaka
1985:Jodie Whitaker, Austin
1986:Kim Barrier, Jimtown
1987:Lori Meinerding, Northrop
1988:Vicki Hall, Brebeuf Jesuit
1989:Renee Westmoreland, Scottsburg
1990:Patricia Babcock, Culver Academy
1991:Jennifer Jacoby, Rossville
1992:Marla Inman, Bedford N. Lawrence
1993:Abby Conklin, Charlestown
1994:Tiffany Gooden, Snider
1995:Stephanie White, Seeger
1996:Lisa Winter, Huntington North
1997:Lisa Shepherd, Richmond
1998:Kelly Komara, Lake Central
1999:April McDivitt, Connersville
2000:Sara Nord, Jeffersonville
2001:Shyra Ely, Ben Davis
2002:Shanna Zolman, Wawasee
2003:Katie Gearlds, Beech Grove
2004:Jaclyn Leininger, Warsaw
2005:Jodi Howell, Alexandria
2006:Amber Harris, North Central
2007:Ta’Shia Phillips, Brebeuf Jesuit
2008:Brittany Rayburn, Attica
2009:Skylar Diggins, S.B. Washington
2010:Courtney Moses, Oak Hill
2011:Bria Goss, Ben Davis
2012:Jessica Rupright, Norwell
2013:Stephanie Mavunga, Brownsburg
2014:Whitney Jennings, Logansport
2015:Ali Patberg, Columbus North
2016:Jackie Young, Princeton
2017:Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead
2018:Amy Dilk, Carmel
2019:Jorie Allen, Bedford N. Lawrence
2020:Sydney Parrish, Hamilton SE
2021:Jayla Smith, Lawrence North
2022:Ayanna Patterson, Homestead
Rugby
Carroll vs. St. Ignatius (OH) C, 11 a.m.
Bishop Dwenger B vs. St. Ignatius (OH) Sophomores, 12:15 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger A vs. St. Ignatius (OH) A, 1:30 p.m.
Pendleton vs. St. Ignatius (OH) Freshmen, 3 p.m.
Pendleton vs. St. Ignatius (OH) B,
4:15 p.m.
