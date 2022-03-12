NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170 Tampa Bay 57 37 14 6 80 197 166 Toronto 58 37 16 5 79 217 176 Boston 58 35 18 5 75 177 158 Detroit 58 24 27 7 55 170 218 Ottawa 57 21 31 5 47 151 183 Buffalo 59 19 32 8 46 157 210 Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 57 40 12 5 85 193 134 Pittsburgh 59 35 15 9 79 193 158 N.Y. Rangers 58 36 17 5 77 173 150 Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166 Columbus 59 29 27 3 61 193 218 N.Y. Islanders 55 23 24 8 54 148 154 New Jersey 58 21 32 5 47 177 207 Philadelphia 57 18 29 10 46 144 199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 59 41 13 5 87 230 170 St. Louis 57 33 17 7 73 201 157 Minnesota 57 34 19 4 72 216 187 Nashville 57 33 20 4 70 180 157 Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 Winnipeg 59 26 23 10 62 178 184 Chicago 59 21 30 8 50 155 205 Arizona 57 18 35 4 40 146 207

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 57 35 15 7 77 201 140 Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 175 166 Vegas 60 32 24 4 68 188 177 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 Vancouver 58 29 23 6 64 169 168 Anaheim 60 27 24 9 63 176 191 San Jose 57 25 25 7 57 149 182 Seattle 60 17 37 6 40 155 217

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 3

Carolina 2, Colorado 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO

Florida 6, Philadelphia 3

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT

Buffalo 3, Vegas 1

Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0

Nashville 4, Anaheim 1

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Friday

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington at Vancouver, late

Today

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 50 30 12 6 2 68 182 148 Newfoundland 49 30 16 3 0 63 186 138 Trois-Rivieres 48 24 20 3 1 52 169 172 Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184 Maine 52 24 22 4 2 54 163 181 Adirondack 52 21 29 2 0 44 155 200

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 56 34 18 3 1 72 174 143 Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145 Jacksonville 53 31 18 2 2 66 151 128 Orlando 56 29 23 4 0 62 153 173 Greenville 52 22 23 4 3 51 146 151 Norfolk 54 19 30 2 3 43 142 200 S. Carolina 55 18 31 6 0 42 138 188

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 53 36 14 1 2 75 198 148 KOMETS 55 29 20 5 1 64 201 173 Wheeling 53 30 22 1 0 61 187 175 Cincinnati 54 29 22 3 0 61 190 174 Kalamazoo 53 27 26 0 0 54 165 184 Iowa 56 25 24 6 1 57 179 199 Indy 54 23 26 2 3 51 165 176

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 57 33 21 2 1 69 191 185 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 57 29 25 2 1 61 166 146 Allen 53 24 22 6 1 55 173 180 Tulsa 55 26 25 2 2 56 159 177 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 58 27 27 3 1 58 171 194

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 0

Friday

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Toledo 3, Idaho 1

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 8, Wheeling 5

Iowa 6, KOMETS 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Kansas City at Utah, late

Today

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 3:30 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

HEARTLANDERS 6, KOMETS 3

Fort Wayne 2 1 0 — 3 Iowa 2 2 2 — 6

1st Period—1, Iowa, White 12 (Kuffner, Smith), 14:24 (PP). 2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 12 (Graber), 14:54. 3, Iowa, Carlson 1 (Kuffner, Misley), 15:52. 4, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 8 (Siebenaler, Corrin), 17:48. Penalties—Boudrias Fw (slashing), 2:33; Stallard Ia (holding), 6:50; Tolkinen Fw (hooking), 13:28; Graber Fw (roughing), 17:25; Oliver Ia (roughing), 17:25.

2nd Period—5, Iowa, Kuffner 10 (Bennett), 6:15 (PP). 6, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 10 (Graber, Jones), 14:03 (PP). 7, Iowa, Bennett 24 (Gordeev), 15:46. Penalties—Jones Fw (roughing), 5:16; Wall Fw (misconduct), 5:16; Petruzzelli Fw (tripping), 5:57; Jones Fw (roughing), 6:55; Zmolek Ia (roughing), 12:50; Gordeev Ia (cross-checking), 13:30; Gordeev Ia (holding), 16:46.

3rd Period—8, Iowa, Bennett 25 (White), 6:41. 9, Iowa, Misley 9 (Smith, Bennett), 15:56 (PP). Penalties—Kuffner Ia (delay of game), 1:22; Boudrias Fw (misconduct), 6:04; Alvaro Fw (holding), 8:44; Beraldo Ia (roughing), 8:44; Russell Ia (high-sticking), 9:03; Corrin Fw (hooking), 11:05; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 15:30; Cooper Fw (roughing), 15:30; Zmolek Ia (roughing), 15:30; Corcoran Fw (slashing), 16:34; Graber Fw (slashing), 18:06; Alvaro Fw (misconduct), 18:59; Jones Fw (misconduct), 18:59; Petruzzelli Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 18:59; Siebenaler Fw (misconduct), 18:59; Tolkinen Fw (fighting - major), 18:59; Gordeev Ia (misconduct), 18:59; Miura Ia (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 18:59; Oliver Ia (misconduct), 18:59; Zmolek Ia (fighting - major), 18:59.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 10-17-8-35. Iowa 19-9-9-37.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 6; Iowa 3 / 9.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 14-6-2-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 8-4-1-0 (35 shots-32 saves).

A—N/A.

Referee—Cameron Fleming. Linesmen—John Watson, Greg Offerman.