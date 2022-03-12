Saturday, March 12, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|Tampa Bay
|57
|37
|14
|6
|80
|197
|166
|Toronto
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|217
|176
|Boston
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|177
|158
|Detroit
|58
|24
|27
|7
|55
|170
|218
|Ottawa
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|151
|183
|Buffalo
|59
|19
|32
|8
|46
|157
|210
|Montreal
|57
|15
|35
|7
|37
|140
|217
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|57
|40
|12
|5
|85
|193
|134
|Pittsburgh
|59
|35
|15
|9
|79
|193
|158
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|36
|17
|5
|77
|173
|150
|Washington
|59
|31
|18
|10
|72
|193
|166
|Columbus
|59
|29
|27
|3
|61
|193
|218
|N.Y. Islanders
|55
|23
|24
|8
|54
|148
|154
|New Jersey
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|177
|207
|Philadelphia
|57
|18
|29
|10
|46
|144
|199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|230
|170
|St. Louis
|57
|33
|17
|7
|73
|201
|157
|Minnesota
|57
|34
|19
|4
|72
|216
|187
|Nashville
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|180
|157
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|Winnipeg
|59
|26
|23
|10
|62
|178
|184
|Chicago
|59
|21
|30
|8
|50
|155
|205
|Arizona
|57
|18
|35
|4
|40
|146
|207
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|57
|35
|15
|7
|77
|201
|140
|Los Angeles
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|175
|166
|Vegas
|60
|32
|24
|4
|68
|188
|177
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|Vancouver
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|169
|168
|Anaheim
|60
|27
|24
|9
|63
|176
|191
|San Jose
|57
|25
|25
|7
|57
|149
|182
|Seattle
|60
|17
|37
|6
|40
|155
|217
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT
Boston 4, Chicago 3
Carolina 2, Colorado 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO
Florida 6, Philadelphia 3
Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT
Buffalo 3, Vegas 1
Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0
Nashville 4, Anaheim 1
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Friday
Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Washington at Vancouver, late
Today
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|50
|30
|12
|6
|2
|68
|182
|148
|Newfoundland
|49
|30
|16
|3
|0
|63
|186
|138
|Trois-Rivieres
|48
|24
|20
|3
|1
|52
|169
|172
|Worcester
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|183
|184
|Maine
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|163
|181
|Adirondack
|52
|21
|29
|2
|0
|44
|155
|200
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|174
|143
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Jacksonville
|53
|31
|18
|2
|2
|66
|151
|128
|Orlando
|56
|29
|23
|4
|0
|62
|153
|173
|Greenville
|52
|22
|23
|4
|3
|51
|146
|151
|Norfolk
|54
|19
|30
|2
|3
|43
|142
|200
|S. Carolina
|55
|18
|31
|6
|0
|42
|138
|188
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|53
|36
|14
|1
|2
|75
|198
|148
|KOMETS
|55
|29
|20
|5
|1
|64
|201
|173
|Wheeling
|53
|30
|22
|1
|0
|61
|187
|175
|Cincinnati
|54
|29
|22
|3
|0
|61
|190
|174
|Kalamazoo
|53
|27
|26
|0
|0
|54
|165
|184
|Iowa
|56
|25
|24
|6
|1
|57
|179
|199
|Indy
|54
|23
|26
|2
|3
|51
|165
|176
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|57
|33
|21
|2
|1
|69
|191
|185
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|57
|29
|25
|2
|1
|61
|166
|146
|Allen
|53
|24
|22
|6
|1
|55
|173
|180
|Tulsa
|55
|26
|25
|2
|2
|56
|159
|177
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|58
|27
|27
|3
|1
|58
|171
|194
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 0
Friday
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4
Greenville 4, South Carolina 1
Toledo 3, Idaho 1
Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 8, Wheeling 5
Iowa 6, KOMETS 3
Allen 5, Tulsa 1
Kansas City at Utah, late
Today
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 3:30 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
HEARTLANDERS 6, KOMETS 3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Iowa
|2
|2
|2
|—
|6
1st Period—1, Iowa, White 12 (Kuffner, Smith), 14:24 (PP). 2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 12 (Graber), 14:54. 3, Iowa, Carlson 1 (Kuffner, Misley), 15:52. 4, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 8 (Siebenaler, Corrin), 17:48. Penalties—Boudrias Fw (slashing), 2:33; Stallard Ia (holding), 6:50; Tolkinen Fw (hooking), 13:28; Graber Fw (roughing), 17:25; Oliver Ia (roughing), 17:25.
2nd Period—5, Iowa, Kuffner 10 (Bennett), 6:15 (PP). 6, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 10 (Graber, Jones), 14:03 (PP). 7, Iowa, Bennett 24 (Gordeev), 15:46. Penalties—Jones Fw (roughing), 5:16; Wall Fw (misconduct), 5:16; Petruzzelli Fw (tripping), 5:57; Jones Fw (roughing), 6:55; Zmolek Ia (roughing), 12:50; Gordeev Ia (cross-checking), 13:30; Gordeev Ia (holding), 16:46.
3rd Period—8, Iowa, Bennett 25 (White), 6:41. 9, Iowa, Misley 9 (Smith, Bennett), 15:56 (PP). Penalties—Kuffner Ia (delay of game), 1:22; Boudrias Fw (misconduct), 6:04; Alvaro Fw (holding), 8:44; Beraldo Ia (roughing), 8:44; Russell Ia (high-sticking), 9:03; Corrin Fw (hooking), 11:05; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 15:30; Cooper Fw (roughing), 15:30; Zmolek Ia (roughing), 15:30; Corcoran Fw (slashing), 16:34; Graber Fw (slashing), 18:06; Alvaro Fw (misconduct), 18:59; Jones Fw (misconduct), 18:59; Petruzzelli Fw (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 18:59; Siebenaler Fw (misconduct), 18:59; Tolkinen Fw (fighting - major), 18:59; Gordeev Ia (misconduct), 18:59; Miura Ia (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 18:59; Oliver Ia (misconduct), 18:59; Zmolek Ia (fighting - major), 18:59.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 10-17-8-35. Iowa 19-9-9-37.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 6; Iowa 3 / 9.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 14-6-2-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 8-4-1-0 (35 shots-32 saves).
A—N/A.
Referee—Cameron Fleming. Linesmen—John Watson, Greg Offerman.
