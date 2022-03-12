TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Released RB Tarik Cohen with an injury designation. Released DT Eddie Goldman. Claimed RB Darrynton Evans off waivers from Tennessee.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Greg Zuerlein and WR Robert Foster. Waived TE Blake Jarwin with an injury designation. Waived DB Reggie Robinson and RB Ito Smith.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Christian Kirksey to a two-year contract. Re-signed QB Jeff Driskel, WR Davion Davis, OLs Carson Green and Jimmy Morrisey to a one-year contracts. Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Carlos Hyde. Signed OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell and RB Mekhi Sargent to one-year exclusive rights contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Jackson Barton to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Maxx Crosby to a four-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Donald Parham a one-year exclusive rights contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Nik Needham to a one-year exclusive rights contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced LB Craig Robertson is retiring.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Matt Gono. Re-signed WR Savid Sills V. Waived TE Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Jason Kelce to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DB Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — RE-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Jesper Froden to Providence (AHL) on loan.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL). Signed F Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Promoted C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Dereck Baribeau from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) from loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Morgan Frost from Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan. Reassiigned LW Max Willman to Lehigh Valley on loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned G Alex D’Oro from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Ryan Merkley to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Arshdeep Bains to an entry-level contract.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Dawson Butt on reserve. Placed F D-Jay Jerome on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released D Samuel Hunter. Signed F Liam MacDougall to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated D Dajon Mingo from injured reserve. Placed D Jack Van Boekel and F Mike Gornall on reserve. Placed G Sean Bonar on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Adam Parsells and F D’Artagnan Joly from reserve. Placed F Liam Pecararo on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F William Knierim from injured reserve. Activated G Peter Thome from reserve. Placed G Jake Kupsky and F Frederic Letourneau on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Jordan Schneider from injured reserve. Placed D chris Cameron on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed D Jeff Solow on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Victor Hadfield from South Carolina. Traded D Croix Evingson to South Carolina.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Theo Calvas from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired Fs Ryan Valentini and Joe Widmar from Indy. Placed D Ryan Carlson on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Cole Fraser and F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve. Placed F Devon Paliani on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Felix Pare on reserve.