The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

AREA REGIONALS

CLASS 4A

At Logansport

Kokomo 45, Snider 40

Westfield 64, Homestead 53

Kokomo 64, Westfield 60

CLASS 3A

At New Castle

NorthWood 52, Yorktown 51

Leo 48, Norwell 39

Leo 56, NorthWood 43

CLASS 2A

At North Judson-San Pierre

Blackhawk Christian 55, North Judson 27

Central Noble 80, Bishop Noll 61

Central Noble 58, Blackhawk Ch. 53, OT

CLASS A

At Triton

Gary 21st Century 79, North White 64

Triton 58, Fremont 55

Gary 21st Century 56, Triton 47

SEMI-STATES

Saturday

Locations and game times TBD

CLASS 4A

Cathedral vs. Bloomington North

Chesterton vs. Kokomo

CLASS 3A

Beech Grove vs. Sullivan

Mishawaka Marian vs. Leo

CLASS 2A

Eastern Hancock vs. Providence

Central Noble vs. Carroll

CLASS A

Jac-Cen-Del vs. North Daviess

Gary 21st Century vs. Laf. Central Cath.

LEO 48, NORWELL 39

Leo 12 10 5 21 48
Norwell 12 9 8 10 39

Leo: T. Hiteshew 1, McGee 5, Middleton 10, B. Hiteshew 2, LaGrange 5, Ruble 12, Allen 4, Bontrager 9

Norwell: Parker 3, Graft 9, L. McBride 27

LEO 56, NORTHWOOD 43

NorthWood 13 6 17 7 43
Leo 10 21 15 10 56

Leo: T. Hiteshew 16, McGee 14, LaGrange 6, Allen 4, Bontrager 16

NorthWood: Wolfe 3, Raasch 12, Brenner 22, Wiens 6

TRITON 58, FREMONT 55

Fremont 16 17 14 8 55
Triton 24 11 16 7 58

Triton: McKinney 3, Oviedo 24, Graham 4, Shively 12, Johnson 6, Yates 9

Fremont: Beeman 6, Bock 10, Blue 2, Brace 13, Bontrager 11, Pentecost 13

Gymnastics

STATE FINALS

Team scores: 1. Crown Point 111.475, 2. Homestead 110.35, 3. Valparaiso 110.075, 4. Lake Central 108.025, 5. Columbus North 107.825, 6. Richmond 107.475, 7. Bloomington North 106.15, 8. Angola 105.275, 9. Carroll 103.60

Vault—1. Gipson (Harrison WL) 9.85, 2. Neal (CP) 9.725, 3. Ruger (Rich) 9.675, 7. Zirille (Hom) 9.525

Bars—1. Evans (Ang) 9.575, 2. Grisafi (Valp) 9.50, T3. Zirille (Hom) 9.475, T3. Ruger (Rich) 9.475

Beam—1. Moore (Col. North) 9.825, 2. Zirille (Hom) 9.50, T3. Kiran (CP) 9.475, T3. Dykes (Franklin Central) 9.475

Floor—1. Moore (Col. North) 9.725, 2. Gipson (Harrison WL) 9.675, 3. Amanatidis (LC) 9.60, 7. Wohlwend (Hom) 9.475

All-around—1. Moore (Col. North) 38.275, 2. Kiran (CP) 37.675, 3. Zirille (Hom) 37.65, 10. Evans (Ang) 36.925, 13. Hoogland (Car) 36.15, 15. Wohlwend (Hom) 35.65, 19. Shamp (Ang) 34.825, 20. Sierks (Hom) 34.725, 22. Blythe (DeKalb) 34.15, 24. Smith (Car) 33.275

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  