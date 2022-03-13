Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
AREA REGIONALS
CLASS 4A
At Logansport
Kokomo 45, Snider 40
Westfield 64, Homestead 53
Kokomo 64, Westfield 60
CLASS 3A
At New Castle
NorthWood 52, Yorktown 51
Leo 48, Norwell 39
Leo 56, NorthWood 43
CLASS 2A
At North Judson-San Pierre
Blackhawk Christian 55, North Judson 27
Central Noble 80, Bishop Noll 61
Central Noble 58, Blackhawk Ch. 53, OT
CLASS A
At Triton
Gary 21st Century 79, North White 64
Triton 58, Fremont 55
Gary 21st Century 56, Triton 47
SEMI-STATES
Saturday
Locations and game times TBD
CLASS 4A
Cathedral vs. Bloomington North
Chesterton vs. Kokomo
CLASS 3A
Beech Grove vs. Sullivan
Mishawaka Marian vs. Leo
CLASS 2A
Eastern Hancock vs. Providence
Central Noble vs. Carroll
CLASS A
Jac-Cen-Del vs. North Daviess
Gary 21st Century vs. Laf. Central Cath.
LEO 48, NORWELL 39
|Leo
|12
|10
|5
|21
|—
|48
|Norwell
|12
|9
|8
|10
|—
|39
Leo: T. Hiteshew 1, McGee 5, Middleton 10, B. Hiteshew 2, LaGrange 5, Ruble 12, Allen 4, Bontrager 9
Norwell: Parker 3, Graft 9, L. McBride 27
LEO 56, NORTHWOOD 43
|NorthWood
|13
|6
|17
|7
|—
|43
|Leo
|10
|21
|15
|10
|—
|56
Leo: T. Hiteshew 16, McGee 14, LaGrange 6, Allen 4, Bontrager 16
NorthWood: Wolfe 3, Raasch 12, Brenner 22, Wiens 6
TRITON 58, FREMONT 55
|Fremont
|16
|17
|14
|8
|—
|55
|Triton
|24
|11
|16
|7
|—
|58
Triton: McKinney 3, Oviedo 24, Graham 4, Shively 12, Johnson 6, Yates 9
Fremont: Beeman 6, Bock 10, Blue 2, Brace 13, Bontrager 11, Pentecost 13
Gymnastics
STATE FINALS
Team scores: 1. Crown Point 111.475, 2. Homestead 110.35, 3. Valparaiso 110.075, 4. Lake Central 108.025, 5. Columbus North 107.825, 6. Richmond 107.475, 7. Bloomington North 106.15, 8. Angola 105.275, 9. Carroll 103.60
Vault—1. Gipson (Harrison WL) 9.85, 2. Neal (CP) 9.725, 3. Ruger (Rich) 9.675, 7. Zirille (Hom) 9.525
Bars—1. Evans (Ang) 9.575, 2. Grisafi (Valp) 9.50, T3. Zirille (Hom) 9.475, T3. Ruger (Rich) 9.475
Beam—1. Moore (Col. North) 9.825, 2. Zirille (Hom) 9.50, T3. Kiran (CP) 9.475, T3. Dykes (Franklin Central) 9.475
Floor—1. Moore (Col. North) 9.725, 2. Gipson (Harrison WL) 9.675, 3. Amanatidis (LC) 9.60, 7. Wohlwend (Hom) 9.475
All-around—1. Moore (Col. North) 38.275, 2. Kiran (CP) 37.675, 3. Zirille (Hom) 37.65, 10. Evans (Ang) 36.925, 13. Hoogland (Car) 36.15, 15. Wohlwend (Hom) 35.65, 19. Shamp (Ang) 34.825, 20. Sierks (Hom) 34.725, 22. Blythe (DeKalb) 34.15, 24. Smith (Car) 33.275
