Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|Tampa Bay
|57
|37
|14
|6
|80
|197
|166
|Toronto
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|217
|176
|Boston
|59
|36
|18
|5
|77
|180
|160
|Detroit
|59
|24
|28
|7
|55
|170
|221
|Ottawa
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|154
|189
|Buffalo
|59
|19
|32
|8
|46
|157
|210
|Montreal
|58
|15
|35
|8
|38
|143
|221
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|58
|41
|12
|5
|87
|196
|135
|N.Y. Rangers
|59
|37
|17
|5
|79
|180
|154
|Pittsburgh
|59
|35
|15
|9
|79
|193
|158
|Washington
|60
|32
|18
|10
|74
|197
|169
|Columbus
|59
|29
|27
|3
|61
|193
|218
|N.Y. Islanders
|55
|23
|24
|8
|54
|148
|154
|New Jersey
|59
|22
|32
|5
|49
|179
|208
|Philadelphia
|58
|18
|30
|10
|46
|145
|202
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|230
|170
|St. Louis
|58
|34
|17
|7
|75
|208
|161
|Minnesota
|57
|34
|19
|4
|72
|216
|187
|Nashville
|58
|33
|21
|4
|70
|184
|164
|Dallas
|57
|32
|22
|3
|67
|170
|169
|Winnipeg
|59
|26
|23
|10
|62
|178
|184
|Chicago
|60
|22
|30
|8
|52
|161
|208
|Arizona
|58
|18
|36
|4
|40
|148
|210
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|58
|36
|15
|7
|79
|204
|140
|Los Angeles
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|175
|166
|Vegas
|60
|32
|24
|4
|68
|188
|177
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|Vancouver
|59
|29
|23
|7
|65
|172
|172
|Anaheim
|61
|27
|24
|10
|64
|177
|193
|San Jose
|57
|25
|25
|7
|57
|149
|182
|Seattle
|61
|18
|37
|6
|42
|159
|220
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Saturday
St. Louis 7, Nashville 4
Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1
Boston 3, Arizona 2
New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Chicago 6, Ottawa 3
Calgary 3, Detroit 0
Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4
Los Angeles at San Jose, late
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, late
Today
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Monday
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
CALGARY 3, DETROIT 0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Calgary
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
First Period—1, Calgary, Lindholm 30 (Tkachuk, Andersson), 9:22 (pp). Penalties—Staal, DET (Cross Checking), 8:31.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Zadorov, CGY (High Sticking), 13:08.
Third Period—2, Calgary, Toffoli 17 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 8:25 (pp). 3, Calgary, Coleman 13 (Tanev, Stone), 15:38. Penalties—Namestnikov, DET (Tripping), 8:07; Monahan, CGY (Boarding), 9:51; Smith, DET (Fighting), 9:51; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 9:51; Detroit bench, served by Zadina (Delay of Game), 15:38.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 1-4-14—19. Calgary 19-12-12—43.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Calgary 2 of 3.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 8-10-1 (43 shots-40 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 28-11-6 (19-19).
A—17,658 (19,289). T—2:28.
Referees—Brad Meier, Dean Morton. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.
CHICAGO 6, OTTAWA 3
|Chicago
|0
|4
|2
|—
|6
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period—1, Ottawa, C.Brown 8 (Formenton), 3:18 (sh). 2, Ottawa, Chabot 6, 14:07. Penalties—Ottawa bench, served by Gaudette (Boarding), 2:40; Kelly, OTT (Misconduct), 2:40; Sanford, OTT (Fighting), 8:46; Chicago bench, served by Kubalik (Interference), 8:46; Toews, CHI (Fighting), 8:46.
Second Period—3, Chicago, Toews 6 (Kane), 0:58. 4, Chicago, Toews 7 (Kane, Gustafsson), 2:39 (pp). 5, Chicago, C.Jones 3 (Hagel, S.Jones), 9:07. 6, Ottawa, Paul 11 (Zub, J.Brown), 15:41. 7, Chicago, Lafferty 3 (McCabe, Carpenter), 15:49. Penalties—Stutzle, OTT (High Sticking), 1:05; Stutzle, OTT (Tripping), 13:16.
Third Period—8, Chicago, C.Jones 4 (Dach, McCabe), 8:55. 9, Chicago, Strome 16 (S.Jones, Kane), 10:04. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 6-15-7—28. Ottawa 10-10-3—23.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 1.
Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 19-20-4 (23 shots-20 saves). Ottawa, Forsberg 13-11-2 (28-22).
A—14,252 (18,572). T—2:26.
Referees—Brandon Blandina, Chris Lee. Linesmen—Dan Kelly, Bevan Mills.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|51
|31
|12
|6
|2
|70
|191
|149
|Newfoundlnd
|50
|31
|16
|3
|0
|65
|195
|142
|Trois-Rivieres
|49
|24
|21
|3
|1
|52
|173
|181
|Worcester
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|183
|184
|Maine
|53
|24
|23
|4
|2
|54
|164
|183
|Adirondack
|53
|22
|29
|2
|0
|46
|157
|201
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|174
|143
|Florida
|57
|32
|17
|4
|4
|72
|192
|150
|Jacksonville
|54
|32
|18
|2
|2
|68
|154
|129
|Orlando
|57
|29
|24
|4
|0
|62
|158
|179
|Greenville
|53
|22
|24
|4
|3
|51
|147
|154
|Norfolk
|55
|20
|30
|2
|3
|45
|145
|202
|S. Carolina
|56
|18
|32
|6
|0
|42
|140
|191
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|53
|36
|14
|1
|2
|75
|198
|148
|KOMETS
|55
|29
|20
|5
|1
|64
|201
|173
|Cincinnati
|55
|30
|22
|3
|0
|63
|195
|178
|Wheeling
|54
|30
|23
|1
|0
|61
|188
|184
|Kalamazoo
|53
|27
|26
|0
|0
|54
|165
|184
|Iowa
|56
|25
|24
|6
|1
|57
|179
|199
|Indy
|55
|23
|27
|2
|3
|51
|169
|181
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|57
|33
|21
|2
|1
|69
|191
|185
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|57
|29
|25
|2
|1
|61
|166
|146
|Allen
|53
|24
|22
|6
|1
|55
|173
|180
|Tulsa
|55
|26
|25
|2
|2
|56
|159
|177
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|58
|27
|27
|3
|1
|58
|171
|194
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4
Greenville 4, South Carolina 1
Toledo 3, Idaho 1
Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 8, Wheeling 5
Iowa 6, KOMETS 3
Allen 5, Tulsa 1
Utah 3, Kansas City 1
Saturday
Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4
Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2
Reading 9, Wheeling 1
Adirondack 2, Maine 1
Florida 6, Orlando 5
Cincinnati 5, Indy 4
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1
Idaho at Toledo, late
Kalamazoo at Iowa, late
Allen at Tulsa, late
Kansas City at Utah, late
Today
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
