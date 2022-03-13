NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170 Tampa Bay 57 37 14 6 80 197 166 Toronto 58 37 16 5 79 217 176 Boston 59 36 18 5 77 180 160 Detroit 59 24 28 7 55 170 221 Ottawa 58 21 32 5 47 154 189 Buffalo 59 19 32 8 46 157 210 Montreal 58 15 35 8 38 143 221

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 58 41 12 5 87 196 135 N.Y. Rangers 59 37 17 5 79 180 154 Pittsburgh 59 35 15 9 79 193 158 Washington 60 32 18 10 74 197 169 Columbus 59 29 27 3 61 193 218 N.Y. Islanders 55 23 24 8 54 148 154 New Jersey 59 22 32 5 49 179 208 Philadelphia 58 18 30 10 46 145 202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 59 41 13 5 87 230 170 St. Louis 58 34 17 7 75 208 161 Minnesota 57 34 19 4 72 216 187 Nashville 58 33 21 4 70 184 164 Dallas 57 32 22 3 67 170 169 Winnipeg 59 26 23 10 62 178 184 Chicago 60 22 30 8 52 161 208 Arizona 58 18 36 4 40 148 210

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 58 36 15 7 79 204 140 Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 175 166 Vegas 60 32 24 4 68 188 177 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 Vancouver 59 29 23 7 65 172 172 Anaheim 61 27 24 10 64 177 193 San Jose 57 25 25 7 57 149 182 Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Saturday

St. Louis 7, Nashville 4

Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Chicago 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4

Los Angeles at San Jose, late

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, late

Today

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

CALGARY 3, DETROIT 0

Detroit 0 0 0 — 0 Calgary 1 0 2 — 3

First Period—1, Calgary, Lindholm 30 (Tkachuk, Andersson), 9:22 (pp). Penalties—Staal, DET (Cross Checking), 8:31.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Zadorov, CGY (High Sticking), 13:08.

Third Period—2, Calgary, Toffoli 17 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 8:25 (pp). 3, Calgary, Coleman 13 (Tanev, Stone), 15:38. Penalties—Namestnikov, DET (Tripping), 8:07; Monahan, CGY (Boarding), 9:51; Smith, DET (Fighting), 9:51; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 9:51; Detroit bench, served by Zadina (Delay of Game), 15:38.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 1-4-14—19. Calgary 19-12-12—43.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Calgary 2 of 3.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 8-10-1 (43 shots-40 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 28-11-6 (19-19).

A—17,658 (19,289). T—2:28.

Referees—Brad Meier, Dean Morton. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.

CHICAGO 6, OTTAWA 3

Chicago 0 4 2 — 6 Ottawa 2 1 0 — 3

First Period—1, Ottawa, C.Brown 8 (Formenton), 3:18 (sh). 2, Ottawa, Chabot 6, 14:07. Penalties—Ottawa bench, served by Gaudette (Boarding), 2:40; Kelly, OTT (Misconduct), 2:40; Sanford, OTT (Fighting), 8:46; Chicago bench, served by Kubalik (Interference), 8:46; Toews, CHI (Fighting), 8:46.

Second Period—3, Chicago, Toews 6 (Kane), 0:58. 4, Chicago, Toews 7 (Kane, Gustafsson), 2:39 (pp). 5, Chicago, C.Jones 3 (Hagel, S.Jones), 9:07. 6, Ottawa, Paul 11 (Zub, J.Brown), 15:41. 7, Chicago, Lafferty 3 (McCabe, Carpenter), 15:49. Penalties—Stutzle, OTT (High Sticking), 1:05; Stutzle, OTT (Tripping), 13:16.

Third Period—8, Chicago, C.Jones 4 (Dach, McCabe), 8:55. 9, Chicago, Strome 16 (S.Jones, Kane), 10:04. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 6-15-7—28. Ottawa 10-10-3—23.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 1.

Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 19-20-4 (23 shots-20 saves). Ottawa, Forsberg 13-11-2 (28-22).

A—14,252 (18,572). T—2:26.

Referees—Brandon Blandina, Chris Lee. Linesmen—Dan Kelly, Bevan Mills.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 51 31 12 6 2 70 191 149 Newfoundlnd 50 31 16 3 0 65 195 142 Trois-Rivieres 49 24 21 3 1 52 173 181 Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184 Maine 53 24 23 4 2 54 164 183 Adirondack 53 22 29 2 0 46 157 201

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 56 34 18 3 1 72 174 143 Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 192 150 Jacksonville 54 32 18 2 2 68 154 129 Orlando 57 29 24 4 0 62 158 179 Greenville 53 22 24 4 3 51 147 154 Norfolk 55 20 30 2 3 45 145 202 S. Carolina 56 18 32 6 0 42 140 191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 53 36 14 1 2 75 198 148 KOMETS 55 29 20 5 1 64 201 173 Cincinnati 55 30 22 3 0 63 195 178 Wheeling 54 30 23 1 0 61 188 184 Kalamazoo 53 27 26 0 0 54 165 184 Iowa 56 25 24 6 1 57 179 199 Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 57 33 21 2 1 69 191 185 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 57 29 25 2 1 61 166 146 Allen 53 24 22 6 1 55 173 180 Tulsa 55 26 25 2 2 56 159 177 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 58 27 27 3 1 58 171 194

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Toledo 3, Idaho 1

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 8, Wheeling 5

Iowa 6, KOMETS 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Utah 3, Kansas City 1

Saturday

Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2

Reading 9, Wheeling 1

Adirondack 2, Maine 1

Florida 6, Orlando 5

Cincinnati 5, Indy 4

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1

Idaho at Toledo, late

Kalamazoo at Iowa, late

Allen at Tulsa, late

Kansas City at Utah, late

Today

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.