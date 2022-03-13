The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Princeton 3 Yale
Tennessee Texas A&M
Davidson 4 Richmond
Houston Memphis
Purdue 2 Iowa

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Brooklyn (224½) New York
LA Clippers 5 (218) at Detroit
at Boston (217) Dallas
Philadelphia 13 (223) at Orlando
Memphis 12½ (230) at Okla. City
at New Orleans (228) Houston
at Atlanta 11 (236½) Indiana
at Phoenix (227) LA Lakers

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Pittsburgh OFF Carolina OFF
at Buffalo OFF Toronto OFF
at Minnesota OFF Nashville OFF
at Philadelphia OFF Montreal OFF
at Columbus OFF Vegas OFF
at St. Louis OFF Winnipeg OFF
at N.Y Islanders OFF Anaheim OFF
at Colorado OFF Calgary OFF
at Vancouver OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at Los Angeles OFF Florida OFF

