Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Princeton
|3
|Yale
|Tennessee
|6½
|Texas A&M
|Davidson
|4
|Richmond
|Houston
|4½
|Memphis
|Purdue
|2
|Iowa
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Brooklyn
|5½
|(224½)
|New York
|LA Clippers
|5
|(218)
|at Detroit
|at Boston
|5½
|(217)
|Dallas
|Philadelphia
|13
|(223)
|at Orlando
|Memphis
|12½
|(230)
|at Okla. City
|at New Orleans
|5½
|(228)
|Houston
|at Atlanta
|11
|(236½)
|Indiana
|at Phoenix
|8½
|(227)
|LA Lakers
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Pittsburgh
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at Buffalo
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at Minnesota
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|at Philadelphia
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|at Columbus
|OFF
|Vegas
|OFF
|at St. Louis
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at N.Y Islanders
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at Colorado
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
|at Vancouver
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
