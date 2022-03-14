Monday, March 14, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Boston
|41
|28
|.594
|1½
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|4½
|Brooklyn
|35
|33
|.515
|7
|New York
|28
|40
|.412
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|34
|.493
|11
|Charlotte
|33
|35
|.485
|11½
|Washington
|29
|37
|.439
|14½
|Orlando
|18
|51
|.261
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Chicago
|41
|26
|.612
|½
|Cleveland
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Indiana
|23
|46
|.333
|19½
|Detroit
|18
|50
|.265
|24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Dallas
|42
|26
|.618
|4½
|New Orleans
|28
|40
|.412
|18½
|San Antonio
|26
|42
|.382
|20½
|Houston
|17
|51
|.250
|29½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Denver
|40
|28
|.588
|2½
|Minnesota
|39
|30
|.565
|4
|Portland
|26
|40
|.394
|15½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|47
|.299
|22
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|53
|14
|.791
|—
|Golden State
|46
|22
|.676
|7½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|34
|.514
|18½
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|37
|.439
|23½
|Sacramento
|24
|45
|.348
|30
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
Chicago 101, Cleveland 91
Indiana 119, San Antonio 108
Minnesota 113, Miami 104
Golden State 122, Milwaukee 109
Toronto 127, Denver 115
Utah 134, Sacramento 125
Portland 127, Washington 118
Sunday
Brooklyn 110, New York 107
L.A. Clippers 106, Detroit 102
Dallas 95, Boston 92
Philadelphia 116, Orlando 114, OT
New Orleans 130, Houston 105
Atlanta 131, Indiana 128
Memphis 125, Oklahoma City 118
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late
Today
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
ATLANTA 131,
INDIANA 128
INDIANA (128): Brissett 5-8 2-4 15, Taylor 6-8 3-4 16, Jackson 4-9 3-4 12, Haliburton 9-15 4-4 25, Hield 9-20 5-6 25, Smith 5-9 2-2 13, Sykes 0-3 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 8-17 2-2 22. Totals 46-89 21-26 128.
ATLANTA (131): Gallinari 6-10 2-2 15, Hunter 5-10 2-2 15, Capela 5-5 0-0 10, Huerter 5-11 0-0 14, Young 13-20 14-14 47, Okongwu 6-11 1-3 13, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-12 3-3 13, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 46-84 22-24 131.
|Indiana
|28
|31
|33
|36
|—
|128
|Atlanta
|37
|40
|28
|26
|—
|131
3-Point Goals—Indiana 15-35 (Washington Jr. 4-9, Brissett 3-5, Haliburton 3-5, Hield 2-7, Jackson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Smith 1-4, Sykes 0-2), Atlanta 17-38 (Young 7-10, Huerter 4-9, Hunter 3-4, Bogdanovic 2-9, Gallinari 1-3, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 43 (Jackson 15), Atlanta 36 (Okongwu 9). Assists—Indiana 23 (Haliburton 10), Atlanta 27 (Bogdanovic 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 21, Atlanta 21. A—17,038 (18,118).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Delaware
|16
|6
|.727
|1
|Motor City
|17
|7
|.708
|1
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|Long Island
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Grand Rapids
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Westchester
|12
|11
|.522
|5½
|MAD ANTS
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Maine
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|College Park
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|Windy City
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Wisconsin
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Lakeland
|7
|16
|.304
|10½
|Greensboro
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
|Cleveland
|4
|18
|.182
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|South Bay
|16
|7
|.696
|2
|Agua Caliente
|15
|9
|.625
|3½
|Birmingham
|12
|11
|.522
|6
|Austin
|12
|11
|.522
|6
|Texas
|12
|13
|.480
|7
|Iowa
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Stockton
|11
|13
|.458
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|15
|.444
|8
|Sioux Falls
|11
|15
|.423
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|14
|.417
|8½
|Memphis
|11
|16
|.407
|9
|Salt Lake City
|7
|17
|.292
|11½
Saturday
College Park 116, Windy City 112
Delaware 130, Long Island 120
MAD ANTS 110, Cleveland 99
Raptors 112, Lakeland 109
South Bay 120, Stockton 110
Texas 110, Birmingham 104, OT
Memphis 116, Agua Caliente 104
Grand Rapids at Capital City, ppd.
Sunday
Iowa 97, Austin 91, OT
Maine 125, Wisconsin 103
Memphis 118, Agua Caliente 114
Santa Cruz 110, G League Ignite 107, OT
Today
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
