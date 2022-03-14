The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, March 14, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 41 25 .621
Boston 41 28 .594
Toronto 37 30 .552
Brooklyn 35 33 .515 7
New York 28 40 .412 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 45 24 .652
Atlanta 33 34 .493 11
Charlotte 33 35 .485 11½
Washington 29 37 .439 14½
Orlando 18 51 .261 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 26 .618
Chicago 41 26 .612 ½
Cleveland 38 29 .567
Indiana 23 46 .333 19½
Detroit 18 50 .265 24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 47 22 .681
Dallas 42 26 .618
New Orleans 28 40 .412 18½
San Antonio 26 42 .382 20½
Houston 17 51 .250 29½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 42 25 .627
Denver 40 28 .588
Minnesota 39 30 .565 4
Portland 26 40 .394 15½
Oklahoma City 20 47 .299 22

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 53 14 .791
Golden State 46 22 .676
L.A. Clippers 36 34 .514 18½
L.A. Lakers 29 37 .439 23½
Sacramento 24 45 .348 30

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday

Chicago 101, Cleveland 91

Indiana 119, San Antonio 108

Minnesota 113, Miami 104

Golden State 122, Milwaukee 109

Toronto 127, Denver 115

Utah 134, Sacramento 125

Portland 127, Washington 118

Sunday

Brooklyn 110, New York 107

L.A. Clippers 106, Detroit 102

Dallas 95, Boston 92

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 114, OT

New Orleans 130, Houston 105

Atlanta 131, Indiana 128

Memphis 125, Oklahoma City 118

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late

Today

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTA 131,

INDIANA 128

INDIANA (128): Brissett 5-8 2-4 15, Taylor 6-8 3-4 16, Jackson 4-9 3-4 12, Haliburton 9-15 4-4 25, Hield 9-20 5-6 25, Smith 5-9 2-2 13, Sykes 0-3 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 8-17 2-2 22. Totals 46-89 21-26 128.

ATLANTA (131): Gallinari 6-10 2-2 15, Hunter 5-10 2-2 15, Capela 5-5 0-0 10, Huerter 5-11 0-0 14, Young 13-20 14-14 47, Okongwu 6-11 1-3 13, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-12 3-3 13, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 46-84 22-24 131.

Indiana 28 31 33 36 128
Atlanta 37 40 28 26 131

3-Point Goals—Indiana 15-35 (Washington Jr. 4-9, Brissett 3-5, Haliburton 3-5, Hield 2-7, Jackson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Smith 1-4, Sykes 0-2), Atlanta 17-38 (Young 7-10, Huerter 4-9, Hunter 3-4, Bogdanovic 2-9, Gallinari 1-3, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 43 (Jackson 15), Atlanta 36 (Okongwu 9). Assists—Indiana 23 (Haliburton 10), Atlanta 27 (Bogdanovic 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 21, Atlanta 21. A—17,038 (18,118).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 19 7 .731
Delaware 16 6 .727 1
Motor City 17 7 .708 1
Capital City 15 7 .682 2
Long Island 16 10 .615 3
Grand Rapids 15 10 .600
Westchester 12 11 .522
MAD ANTS 12 13 .480
Maine 11 13 .458 7
College Park 10 13 .435
Windy City 11 15 .423 8
Wisconsin 8 16 .333 10
Lakeland 7 16 .304 10½
Greensboro 6 17 .261 11½
Cleveland 4 18 .182 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 19 6 .760
South Bay 16 7 .696 2
Agua Caliente 15 9 .625
Birmingham 12 11 .522 6
Austin 12 11 .522 6
Texas 12 13 .480 7
Iowa 11 12 .478 7
Stockton 11 13 .458
Oklahoma City 12 15 .444 8
Sioux Falls 11 15 .423
Santa Cruz 10 14 .417
Memphis 11 16 .407 9
Salt Lake City 7 17 .292 11½

Saturday

College Park 116, Windy City 112

Delaware 130, Long Island 120

MAD ANTS 110, Cleveland 99

Raptors 112, Lakeland 109

South Bay 120, Stockton 110

Texas 110, Birmingham 104, OT

Memphis 116, Agua Caliente 104

Grand Rapids at Capital City, ppd.

Sunday

Iowa 97, Austin 91, OT

Maine 125, Wisconsin 103

Memphis 118, Agua Caliente 114

Santa Cruz 110, G League Ignite 107, OT

Today

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

