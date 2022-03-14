The Journal Gazette
 
HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

SEMI-STATES

Saturday

At Lafayette Jefferson

A: Gary 21st Century vs. Laf. Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

4A: Chesterton vs. Kokomo, 3 p.m.

At Elkhart

2A: Cent. Noble vs. Carroll (Flora), 4 p.m.

3A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Leo, 6 p.m.

At Washington

3A: Beech Grove vs. Sullivan, 1 p.m.

4A: Cathedral vs. Bloom. North, 3 p.m.

At Seymour

A: Jac-Cen-Del vs. North Daviess, 4 p.m.

2A: E. Hancock vs. Providence, 6 p.m.

Newsletters  