Monday, March 14, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|Tampa Bay
|58
|37
|15
|6
|80
|198
|170
|Toronto
|59
|37
|17
|5
|79
|219
|181
|Boston
|59
|36
|18
|5
|77
|180
|160
|Detroit
|59
|24
|28
|7
|55
|170
|221
|Buffalo
|60
|20
|32
|8
|48
|162
|212
|Ottawa
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|154
|189
|Montreal
|59
|16
|35
|8
|40
|147
|224
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|198
|139
|Pittsburgh
|60
|36
|15
|9
|81
|197
|160
|N.Y. Rangers
|59
|37
|17
|5
|79
|180
|154
|Washington
|60
|32
|18
|10
|74
|197
|169
|Columbus
|60
|30
|27
|3
|63
|199
|222
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|24
|24
|8
|56
|152
|157
|New Jersey
|59
|22
|32
|5
|49
|179
|208
|Philadelphia
|59
|18
|30
|11
|47
|148
|206
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|60
|42
|13
|5
|89
|233
|170
|St. Louis
|59
|34
|17
|8
|76
|211
|165
|Minnesota
|58
|34
|20
|4
|72
|218
|193
|Nashville
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|190
|166
|Dallas
|57
|32
|22
|3
|67
|170
|169
|Winnipeg
|60
|27
|23
|10
|64
|182
|187
|Chicago
|60
|22
|30
|8
|52
|161
|208
|Arizona
|58
|18
|36
|4
|40
|148
|210
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|59
|36
|16
|7
|79
|204
|143
|Los Angeles
|60
|32
|20
|8
|72
|175
|171
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|193
|187
|Vegas
|61
|32
|25
|4
|68
|192
|183
|Vancouver
|59
|29
|23
|7
|65
|172
|172
|Anaheim
|62
|27
|25
|10
|64
|180
|197
|San Jose
|58
|26
|25
|7
|59
|154
|182
|Seattle
|61
|18
|37
|6
|42
|159
|220
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday
St. Louis 7, Nashville 4
Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1
Boston 3, Arizona 2
New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Chicago 6, Ottawa 3
Calgary 3, Detroit 0
Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4
San Jose 5, Los Angeles 0
Edmonton 4, Tampa Bay 1
Sunday
Pittsburgh 4, Carolina 2
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Columbus 6, Vegas 4
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 3
Nashville 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 3, Calgary 0
Florida at Los Angeles, late
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, late
Today
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|52
|32
|12
|6
|2
|72
|194
|151
|Newfoundlnd
|51
|32
|16
|3
|0
|67
|200
|146
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|177
|186
|Worcester
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|183
|184
|Maine
|54
|24
|24
|4
|2
|54
|166
|188
|Adirondack
|54
|23
|29
|2
|0
|48
|162
|203
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|57
|35
|18
|3
|1
|74
|177
|144
|Florida
|57
|32
|17
|4
|4
|72
|192
|150
|Jacksonville
|55
|32
|19
|2
|2
|68
|154
|131
|Orlando
|57
|29
|24
|4
|0
|62
|158
|179
|Greenville
|54
|23
|24
|4
|3
|53
|149
|154
|Norfolk
|55
|20
|30
|2
|3
|45
|145
|202
|S. Carolina
|57
|18
|33
|6
|0
|42
|141
|194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|55
|37
|15
|1
|2
|77
|208
|156
|KOMETS
|56
|30
|20
|5
|1
|66
|206
|175
|Cincinnati
|56
|30
|23
|3
|0
|63
|197
|183
|Wheeling
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|61
|190
|187
|Iowa
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|183
|202
|Kalamazoo
|54
|27
|27
|0
|0
|54
|168
|188
|Indy
|55
|23
|27
|2
|3
|51
|169
|181
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|59
|35
|21
|2
|1
|73
|200
|189
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|59
|30
|26
|2
|1
|63
|174
|156
|Tulsa
|56
|27
|25
|2
|2
|58
|166
|180
|Allen
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|176
|187
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|60
|27
|29
|3
|1
|58
|175
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4
Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2
Adirondack 2, Maine 1
Cincinnati 5, Indy 4
Florida 6, Orlando 5
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1
Reading 9, Wheeling 1
Toledo 7, Idaho 3
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3
Tulsa 7, Allen 3
Utah 6, Kansas City 3
Sunday
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Atlanta 3, South Carolina 1
Greenville 2, Jacksonville 0
Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Reading 3, Wheeling 2
KOMETS 5, Cincinnati 2
Idaho 5, Toledo 3
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
KOMETS 5,
CYCLONES 2
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|3
|—
|5
1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Esteves Cin (tripping), 12:42; Corrin Fw (roughing), 19:58.
2nd Period—1, Fort Wayne, Wall 2 (McCallum, Cooper), 3:04. 2, Fort Wayne, Jones 7 (Graber, McCallum), 11:41. 3, Cincinnati, Caporusso 20 (Mingo, McLeod), 12:04. Penalties-Tolkinen Fw (holding), 12:30; served by Coomes Cin (bench - too many men), 14:53.
3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 9 (Tolkinen, Cooper), 2:51 (SH). 5, Cincinnati, Ege 6 (McLeod), 10:17. 6, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 10 (Szydlowski, Petruzzelli), 14:25. 7, Fort Wayne, Graber 15 (Rymsha), 19:38 (EN). Penalties-McCallum Fw (tripping), 0:55; served by Coomes Cin (bench - too many men), 6:29; Wall Fw (bench - interference), 17:22.
Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 7-8-6-21. Fort Wayne 11-8-8-27.
Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Cincinnati, Houser 5-5-1-0 (26 shots-22 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 15-6-2-0 (21 shots-19 saves).
A—6,436. Referee—Alex Normandin.
Linesmen—Kyle Bushee, Chad Fuller.
