Monday, March 14, 2022 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170
Tampa Bay 58 37 15 6 80 198 170
Toronto 59 37 17 5 79 219 181
Boston 59 36 18 5 77 180 160
Detroit 59 24 28 7 55 170 221
Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212
Ottawa 58 21 32 5 47 154 189
Montreal 59 16 35 8 40 147 224

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139
Pittsburgh 60 36 15 9 81 197 160
N.Y. Rangers 59 37 17 5 79 180 154
Washington 60 32 18 10 74 197 169
Columbus 60 30 27 3 63 199 222
N.Y. Islanders 56 24 24 8 56 152 157
New Jersey 59 22 32 5 49 179 208
Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 60 42 13 5 89 233 170
St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165
Minnesota 58 34 20 4 72 218 193
Nashville 59 34 21 4 72 190 166
Dallas 57 32 22 3 67 170 169
Winnipeg 60 27 23 10 64 182 187
Chicago 60 22 30 8 52 161 208
Arizona 58 18 36 4 40 148 210

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143
Los Angeles 60 32 20 8 72 175 171
Edmonton 59 32 23 4 68 193 187
Vegas 61 32 25 4 68 192 183
Vancouver 59 29 23 7 65 172 172
Anaheim 62 27 25 10 64 180 197
San Jose 58 26 25 7 59 154 182
Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

St. Louis 7, Nashville 4

Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Chicago 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4

San Jose 5, Los Angeles 0

Edmonton 4, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday

Pittsburgh 4, Carolina 2

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Columbus 6, Vegas 4

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 3

Nashville 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 3, Calgary 0

Florida at Los Angeles, late

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, late

Today

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 52 32 12 6 2 72 194 151
Newfoundlnd 51 32 16 3 0 67 200 146
Trois-Rivieres 50 24 22 3 1 52 177 186
Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184
Maine 54 24 24 4 2 54 166 188
Adirondack 54 23 29 2 0 48 162 203

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 57 35 18 3 1 74 177 144
Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 192 150
Jacksonville 55 32 19 2 2 68 154 131
Orlando 57 29 24 4 0 62 158 179
Greenville 54 23 24 4 3 53 149 154
Norfolk 55 20 30 2 3 45 145 202
S. Carolina 57 18 33 6 0 42 141 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 55 37 15 1 2 77 208 156
KOMETS 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175
Cincinnati 56 30 23 3 0 63 197 183
Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187
Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202
Kalamazoo 54 27 27 0 0 54 168 188
Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189
Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179
Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156
Tulsa 56 27 25 2 2 58 166 180
Allen 54 24 23 6 1 55 176 187
Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182
Kansas City 60 27 29 3 1 58 175 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2

Adirondack 2, Maine 1

Cincinnati 5, Indy 4

Florida 6, Orlando 5

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1

Reading 9, Wheeling 1

Toledo 7, Idaho 3

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3

Tulsa 7, Allen 3

Utah 6, Kansas City 3

Sunday

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 1

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 0

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Reading 3, Wheeling 2

KOMETS 5, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 5, Toledo 3

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

KOMETS 5,

CYCLONES 2

Cincinnati 0 1 1 2
Fort Wayne 0 2 3 5

1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Esteves Cin (tripping), 12:42; Corrin Fw (roughing), 19:58.

2nd Period—1, Fort Wayne, Wall 2 (McCallum, Cooper), 3:04. 2, Fort Wayne, Jones 7 (Graber, McCallum), 11:41. 3, Cincinnati, Caporusso 20 (Mingo, McLeod), 12:04. Penalties-Tolkinen Fw (holding), 12:30; served by Coomes Cin (bench - too many men), 14:53.

3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 9 (Tolkinen, Cooper), 2:51 (SH). 5, Cincinnati, Ege 6 (McLeod), 10:17. 6, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 10 (Szydlowski, Petruzzelli), 14:25. 7, Fort Wayne, Graber 15 (Rymsha), 19:38 (EN). Penalties-McCallum Fw (tripping), 0:55; served by Coomes Cin (bench - too many men), 6:29; Wall Fw (bench - interference), 17:22.

Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 7-8-6-21. Fort Wayne 11-8-8-27.

Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Cincinnati, Houser 5-5-1-0 (26 shots-22 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 15-6-2-0 (21 shots-19 saves).

A—6,436. Referee—Alex Normandin.

Linesmen—Kyle Bushee, Chad Fuller.

