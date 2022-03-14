GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Toledo 55 37 15 1 2 77 208 156

KOMETS 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175

Cincinnati 56 30 23 3 0 63 197 183

Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187

Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202

Kalamazoo 54 27 27 0 0 54 168 188

Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156 Tulsa 56 27 25 2 2 58 166 180 Allen 54 24 23 6 1 55 176 187 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 60 27 29 3 1 58 175 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2

Adirondack 2, Maine 1

Cincinnati 5, Indy 4

Florida 6, Orlando 5

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1

Reading 9, Wheeling 1

Toledo 7, Idaho 3

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3

Tulsa 7, Allen 3

Utah 6, Kansas City 3

Sunday

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 1

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 0

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Reading 3, Wheeling 2

KOMETS 5, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 5, Toledo 3

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

KOMETS 5,

CYCLONES 2

Cincinnati 0 1 1 — 2 Fort Wayne 0 2 3 — 5

1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Esteves Cin (tripping), 12:42; Corrin Fw (roughing), 19:58.

2nd Period—1, Fort Wayne, Wall 2 (McCallum, Cooper), 3:04. 2, Fort Wayne, Jones 7 (Graber, McCallum), 11:41. 3, Cincinnati, Caporusso 20 (Mingo, McLeod), 12:04. Penalties-Tolkinen Fw (holding), 12:30; served by Coomes Cin (bench - too many men), 14:53.

3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 9 (Tolkinen, Cooper), 2:51 (SH). 5, Cincinnati, Ege 6 (McLeod), 10:17. 6, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 10 (Szydlowski, Petruzzelli), 14:25. 7, Fort Wayne, Graber 15 (Rymsha), 19:38 (EN). Penalties-McCallum Fw (tripping), 0:55; served by Coomes Cin (bench - too many men), 6:29; Wall Fw (bench - interference), 17:22.

Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 7-8-6-21. Fort Wayne 11-8-8-27.

Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 0 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Cincinnati, Houser 5-5-1-0 (26 shots-22 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 15-6-2-0 (21 shots-19 saves).

A—6,436. Referee—Alex Normandin.

Linesmen—Kyle Bushee, Chad Fuller.

Share this article Share Email story