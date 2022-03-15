The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Texas Southern Texas A&M-CC
at Oklahoma 6 Missouri St.
at VCU 6 Princeton
at Vanderbilt 4 Belmont
at North Texas 9 Texas St.
at Xavier 12 Cleveland St.
at Utah St. 5 Oregon
at Texas A&M 20 Alcorn St.
Indiana 4 Wyoming
at Colorado 4 Saint Bonaventure
at Washington St. 3 Santa Clara

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Indiana OFF (OFF) Memphis
Brooklyn 10½ (OFF) at Orlando
at Miami OFF (OFF) Detroit
at New Orleans OFF (OFF) Phoenix

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Montreal -164 Arizona +136
at Washington -162 NY Islanders +134
at NY Rangers -220 Anaheim +180
at Toronto -150 Dallas +126
at Winnipeg OFF Vegas OFF
Pittsburgh -114 at Nashville -105
Boston -174 at Chicago +147
at Edmonton -284 Detroit +229
at Vancouver -162 New Jersey +134
Colorado -205 at Los Angeles +168
Florida -230 at San Jose +188

