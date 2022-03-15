TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Vince Velasquez on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Kelly on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Crick, LHPs Wes Benjamin, Brandon Finnegan, Yacksel Rios, C Nick Ciuffo and OFs Luis Basabe and Dwight Smith Jr. on minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Brooklyn $50,000 for violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols during a March 13 game against New York at the Barclay Center.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Larry Obunjobi to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Alex Cappa to a four-year contract. Signed OL Ted Karras to a three-year contract. Re-signed DT B.J. Hill to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released WR Jarvis Landry.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Alex Anzalone, Ss Jalen Elliott, C.J. Moore and LB Shaun Dion Hamilton. Signed S Tracy Walker to a three-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Za’Darius Smith and G/T Billy Turner. Signed LB Preston Smith to a contract extension. Re-signed LB De’Vondre Campbell to a five-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Micahel Callahan on a two-year, entry-level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Jalen Chatfield to Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned Ds Austin Strand, Christian Wolanin and RW Martin Frk to Ontario (AHL).

AHL

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled LW Patrick Curry from Toledo (ECHL) and assigned LW Hayden Verbeek to Toledo.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled F Drake Rymsha from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded G Angus Redmond to Newfoundland. Traded D Jack Van Boekel to Idaho.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Jack Billings on injured reserve effective Feb. 6. Placed D Jeff Solow on injured reserve effective Feb. 27.

INDY FUEL — Released D Craig Wyszomirski.