Wednesday, March 16, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 41 26 .612
Boston 41 28 .594 1
Toronto 38 30 .559
Brooklyn 36 33 .522 6
New York 28 40 .412 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 46 24 .657
Atlanta 34 34 .500 11
Charlotte 34 35 .493 11½
Washington 29 38 .433 15½
Orlando 18 52 .257 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 26 .623
Chicago 41 27 .603
Cleveland 39 29 .574
Indiana 23 47 .329 20½
Detroit 18 51 .261 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 48 22 .686
Dallas 42 26 .618 5
New Orleans 28 41 .406 19½
San Antonio 26 43 .377 21½
Houston 17 51 .250 30

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 42 26 .618
Denver 41 28 .594
Minnesota 40 30 .571 3
Portland 26 41 .388 15½
Oklahoma City 20 48 .294 22

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 55 14 .797
Golden State 47 22 .681 8
L.A. Clippers 36 35 .507 20
L.A. Lakers 29 39 .426 25½
Sacramento 25 45 .357 30½

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday

Cleveland 120, L.A. Clippers 111

Denver 114, Philadelphia 110

Atlanta 122, Portland 113

Charlotte 134, Oklahoma City 116

Minnesota 149, San Antonio 139

Sacramento 112, Chicago 103

Milwaukee 117, Utah 111

Golden State 126, Washington 112

Toronto 114, L.A. Lakers 103

Tuesday

Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108

Memphis 135, Indiana 102

Miami 105, Detroit 98

Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115

Today

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

MEMPHIS 135,

INDIANA 102

MEMPHIS (135): Brooks 3-12 4-6 10, Jackson Jr. 8-16 3-4 19, Adams 6-7 1-2 13, Bane 7-12 3-4 21, Jones 3-11 0-0 8, Tillman 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Tillie 0-1 0-0 0, Culver 2-5 0-2 4, Anderson 2-6 0-0 4, Clarke 6-6 1-2 13, Konchar 4-5 0-0 9, Melton 7-14 0-0 18. Totals 54-105 12-20 135.

INDIANA (102): Brissett 3-12 0-0 7, Brogdon 4-13 4-4 12, Jackson 3-9 3-4 9, Haliburton 2-9 0-0 4, Hield 6-13 2-2 14, Duarte 2-6 0-0 5, Stephenson 2-3 1-2 5, Smith 5-12 3-6 15, Sykes 2-2 0-0 4, Taylor 7-8 0-0 14, Washington Jr. 5-10 1-1 13. Totals 41-97 14-19 102.

Memphis 32 42 30 31 135
Indiana 25 24 21 32 102

3-Point Goals—Memphis 15-40 (Bane 4-7, Melton 4-8, Williams 3-6, Jones 2-4, Tillman 1-1, Konchar 1-2, Tillie 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Culver 0-2, Jackson Jr. 0-2, Brooks 0-5), Indiana 6-30 (Smith 2-5, Washington Jr. 2-5, Duarte 1-2, Brissett 1-6, Jackson 0-1, Stephenson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Hield 0-2, Haliburton 0-3, Brogdon 0-4). Fouled Out—Memphis None, Indiana 1 (Jackson). Rebounds—Memphis 50 (Adams 13), Indiana 49 (Smith, Taylor 8). Assists—Memphis 38 (Jones 10), Indiana 23 (Haliburton 8). Total Fouls—Memphis 16, Indiana 21. A—15,027 (20,000).

LATE MONDAY

SACRAMENTO 112,

CHICAGO 103

CHICAGO (103): DeRozan 7-17 7-7 21, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Vucevic 10-22 0-0 23, Dosunmu 3-9 0-0 6, LaVine 8-18 9-9 27, Jones Jr. 0-1 2-2 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 2-7 1-2 6, White 4-10 2-2 13. Totals 36-88 21-22 103.

SACRAMENTO (112): Barnes 2-8 2-2 6, Lyles 3-4 3-4 9, Sabonis 6-15 10-10 22, DiVincenzo 4-9 4-4 15, Fox 13-25 5-6 34, Harkless 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 4-7 0-0 10, Mitchell 7-14 0-0 16. Totals 39-82 24-26 112.

Chicago 17 26 34 26 103
Sacramento 27 36 25 24 112

3-Point Goals—Chicago 10-34 (Vucevic 3-7, White 3-9, LaVine 2-7, Green 1-1, Caruso 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-5), Sacramento 10-25 (DiVincenzo 3-5, Fox 3-8, Metu 2-3, Mitchell 2-4, Sabonis 0-1, Barnes 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 40 (Vucevic 10), Sacramento 45 (Lyles 11). Assists—Chicago 22 (DeRozan, LaVine 6), Sacramento 25 (Barnes, Fox 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Sacramento 21. A—15,943 (17,608).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Delaware 17 6 .739 ½
Raptors 19 7 .731
Motor City 17 7 .708 1
Capital City 15 7 .682 2
Grand Rapids 16 10 .615 3
Long Island 16 10 .615 3
Westchester 12 12 .500 6
MAD ANTS 12 13 .480
College Park 11 13 .458 7
Maine 11 13 .458 7
Windy City 11 16 .407
Lakeland 8 16 .333 10
Wisconsin 8 16 .333 10
Greensboro 6 18 .250 12
Cleveland 4 19 .174 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 20 6 .769
South Bay 16 7 .696
Agua Caliente 15 9 .625 4
Birmingham 13 12 .520
Austin 12 12 .500 7
Texas 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 13 15 .464 8
Stockton 11 13 .458 8
Iowa 11 13 .458 8
Sioux Falls 12 15 .444
Santa Cruz 10 14 .417 9
Memphis 11 16 .407
Salt Lake City 7 18 .280 12½

Monday

Oklahoma City 130, Salt Lake City 117

College Park 119, Westchester 99

Lakeland 116, Windy City 107

Texas 115, Iowa 109

Rio Grande Valley 135, Birmingham 114

Tuesday

Delaware 130, Cleveland 118

Grand Rapids 117, Greensboro 109

Birmingham 103, Austin 99

Sioux Falls 128, Texas 99

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, late

Today

Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

