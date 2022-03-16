Wednesday, March 16, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Boston
|41
|28
|.594
|1
|Toronto
|38
|30
|.559
|3½
|Brooklyn
|36
|33
|.522
|6
|New York
|28
|40
|.412
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|34
|.500
|11
|Charlotte
|34
|35
|.493
|11½
|Washington
|29
|38
|.433
|15½
|Orlando
|18
|52
|.257
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|41
|27
|.603
|1½
|Cleveland
|39
|29
|.574
|3½
|Indiana
|23
|47
|.329
|20½
|Detroit
|18
|51
|.261
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Dallas
|42
|26
|.618
|5
|New Orleans
|28
|41
|.406
|19½
|San Antonio
|26
|43
|.377
|21½
|Houston
|17
|51
|.250
|30
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Denver
|41
|28
|.594
|1½
|Minnesota
|40
|30
|.571
|3
|Portland
|26
|41
|.388
|15½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|48
|.294
|22
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|55
|14
|.797
|—
|Golden State
|47
|22
|.681
|8
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|35
|.507
|20
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|39
|.426
|25½
|Sacramento
|25
|45
|.357
|30½
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday
Cleveland 120, L.A. Clippers 111
Denver 114, Philadelphia 110
Atlanta 122, Portland 113
Charlotte 134, Oklahoma City 116
Minnesota 149, San Antonio 139
Sacramento 112, Chicago 103
Milwaukee 117, Utah 111
Golden State 126, Washington 112
Toronto 114, L.A. Lakers 103
Tuesday
Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108
Memphis 135, Indiana 102
Miami 105, Detroit 98
Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115
Today
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
MEMPHIS 135,
INDIANA 102
MEMPHIS (135): Brooks 3-12 4-6 10, Jackson Jr. 8-16 3-4 19, Adams 6-7 1-2 13, Bane 7-12 3-4 21, Jones 3-11 0-0 8, Tillman 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Tillie 0-1 0-0 0, Culver 2-5 0-2 4, Anderson 2-6 0-0 4, Clarke 6-6 1-2 13, Konchar 4-5 0-0 9, Melton 7-14 0-0 18. Totals 54-105 12-20 135.
INDIANA (102): Brissett 3-12 0-0 7, Brogdon 4-13 4-4 12, Jackson 3-9 3-4 9, Haliburton 2-9 0-0 4, Hield 6-13 2-2 14, Duarte 2-6 0-0 5, Stephenson 2-3 1-2 5, Smith 5-12 3-6 15, Sykes 2-2 0-0 4, Taylor 7-8 0-0 14, Washington Jr. 5-10 1-1 13. Totals 41-97 14-19 102.
|Memphis
|32
|42
|30
|31
|—
|135
|Indiana
|25
|24
|21
|32
|—
|102
3-Point Goals—Memphis 15-40 (Bane 4-7, Melton 4-8, Williams 3-6, Jones 2-4, Tillman 1-1, Konchar 1-2, Tillie 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Culver 0-2, Jackson Jr. 0-2, Brooks 0-5), Indiana 6-30 (Smith 2-5, Washington Jr. 2-5, Duarte 1-2, Brissett 1-6, Jackson 0-1, Stephenson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Hield 0-2, Haliburton 0-3, Brogdon 0-4). Fouled Out—Memphis None, Indiana 1 (Jackson). Rebounds—Memphis 50 (Adams 13), Indiana 49 (Smith, Taylor 8). Assists—Memphis 38 (Jones 10), Indiana 23 (Haliburton 8). Total Fouls—Memphis 16, Indiana 21. A—15,027 (20,000).
LATE MONDAY
SACRAMENTO 112,
CHICAGO 103
CHICAGO (103): DeRozan 7-17 7-7 21, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Vucevic 10-22 0-0 23, Dosunmu 3-9 0-0 6, LaVine 8-18 9-9 27, Jones Jr. 0-1 2-2 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 2-7 1-2 6, White 4-10 2-2 13. Totals 36-88 21-22 103.
SACRAMENTO (112): Barnes 2-8 2-2 6, Lyles 3-4 3-4 9, Sabonis 6-15 10-10 22, DiVincenzo 4-9 4-4 15, Fox 13-25 5-6 34, Harkless 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 4-7 0-0 10, Mitchell 7-14 0-0 16. Totals 39-82 24-26 112.
|Chicago
|17
|26
|34
|26
|—
|103
|Sacramento
|27
|36
|25
|24
|—
|112
3-Point Goals—Chicago 10-34 (Vucevic 3-7, White 3-9, LaVine 2-7, Green 1-1, Caruso 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-5), Sacramento 10-25 (DiVincenzo 3-5, Fox 3-8, Metu 2-3, Mitchell 2-4, Sabonis 0-1, Barnes 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 40 (Vucevic 10), Sacramento 45 (Lyles 11). Assists—Chicago 22 (DeRozan, LaVine 6), Sacramento 25 (Barnes, Fox 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Sacramento 21. A—15,943 (17,608).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|17
|6
|.739
|½
|Raptors
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Motor City
|17
|7
|.708
|1
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|Grand Rapids
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Long Island
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Westchester
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|MAD ANTS
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|College Park
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Maine
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Windy City
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|Lakeland
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Wisconsin
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Greensboro
|6
|18
|.250
|12
|Cleveland
|4
|19
|.174
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|South Bay
|16
|7
|.696
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|15
|9
|.625
|4
|Birmingham
|13
|12
|.520
|6½
|Austin
|12
|12
|.500
|7
|Texas
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Stockton
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Iowa
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Sioux Falls
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|14
|.417
|9
|Memphis
|11
|16
|.407
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|18
|.280
|12½
Monday
Oklahoma City 130, Salt Lake City 117
College Park 119, Westchester 99
Lakeland 116, Windy City 107
Texas 115, Iowa 109
Rio Grande Valley 135, Birmingham 114
Tuesday
Delaware 130, Cleveland 118
Grand Rapids 117, Greensboro 109
Birmingham 103, Austin 99
Sioux Falls 128, Texas 99
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, late
Today
Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
