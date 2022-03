Basketball

MEN

NCAA TOURNAMENT

FIRST FOUR

At Dayton, Ohio

March 15

Texas Southern 76, TX A&M-CC 67

Indiana (20-13) vs. Wyoming (25-8), late

Today

Bryant (22-9) vs. Wright St. (21-13), 6:40 p.m.

Notre Dame (22-10) vs. Rutgers (18-13), 9:10 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday

At Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor (26-6) vs. Norfolk St. (24-6), 2 p.m.

North Carolina (24-9) vs. Marquette (19-12), 4:30 p.m.

At Portland, Ore.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (25-7) vs. Indiana-Wyoming winner, 7:20 p.m.

UCLA (25-7) vs. Akron (24-9), 9:50 p.m.

At Indianapolis

Murray St. (30-2) vs. San Francisco (24-9), 9:40 p.m.

Kentucky (26-7) vs. St. Peter’s (19-11), 7:10 p.m.

Friday

At Milwaukee

Texas (21-11) vs. Virginia Tech (23-12), 4:30 p.m.

Purdue (27-7) vs. Yale (19-11), 2 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday

At Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor-Norfolk St. winner vs. North Carolina-Marquette winner, TBA

At Portland, Ore.

UCLA-Akron winner vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.)—Indiana-Wyoming winner, TBA

At Indianapolis

Kentucky-St. Peter’s winner vs. Murray St.-San Francisco winner, TBA

Sunday

At Milwaukee

Purdue-Yale winner vs. Texas-Virginia Tech winner, TBA

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Friday

At San Diego

Arizona (31-3) vs. Bryant-Wright St. winner, 7:27 p.m.

Seton Hall (21-10) vs. TCU (20-12), 9:57 p.m.

At Pittsburgh

Houston (29-5) vs. UAB (27-7), 9:20 p.m.

Illinois (22-9) vs. Chattanooga (27-7), 6:50 p.m.

Ohio St. (19-11) vs. Loyola Chicago (25-7), 12:15 p.m.

Villanova (26-7) vs. Delaware (22-12), 2:45 p.m.

Thursday

At Indianapolis

Colorado St. (25-5) vs. Michigan (17-14), 12:15 p.m.

Tennessee (26-7) vs. Longwood (26-6), 2:45 p.m.

Second Round

Sunday

At San Diego

Arizona—Bryant-Wright St. winner vs. Seton Hall-TCU winner, TBA

At Pittsburgh

Illinois-Chattanooga winner vs. Houston-UAB winner, TBA

Villanova-Delaware winner vs. Ohio St.-Loyola Chicago winner, TBA

Saturday

At Indianapolis

Tennessee-Longwood winner vs. Colorado St.-Michigan winner, TBA

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday

At Fort Worth, Texas

Kansas (28-6) vs. Texas Southern (19-12), 9:57 p.m.

San Diego St. (23-8) vs. Creighton (22-11), 7:27 p.m.

At Buffalo, N.Y.

Iowa (26-9) vs. Richmond (23-12), 3:10 p.m.

Providence (25-5) vs. S. Dakota St. (30-4), 12:40 p.m.

Friday

At Milwaukee

LSU (22-11) vs. Iowa St. (20-12),

7:20 p.m.

Wisconsin (24-7) vs. Colgate (23-11), 9:50 p.m.

At Greenville, S.C.

USC (26-7) vs. Miami (23-10), 3:10 p.m.

Auburn (27-5) vs. Jacksonville St. (21-10), 12:40 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday

At Fort Worth, Texas

Kansas—Texas A&M-CC-Texas So. winner vs. San Diego St.-Creighton winner, TBA

At Buffalo, N.Y.

Providence-S. Dakota St. winner vs. Iowa-Richmond winner, TBA

Sunday

At Milwaukee

Wisconsin-Colgate winner vs. LSU-Iowa St. winner, TBA

At Greenville, S.C.

Auburn-Jacksonville St. winner vs. USC-Miami winner, TBA

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday

At Portland, Ore.

Gonzaga (26-3) vs. Georgia St. (18-10), 4:15 p.m.

Boise St. (27-7) vs. Memphis (21-10), 1:45 p.m.

At Buffalo, N.Y.

UConn (23-9) vs. New Mexico St. (26-6), 6:50 p.m.

Arkansas (25-8) vs. Vermont (28-5), 9:20 p.m.

Friday

At San Diego

Alabama (19-13) vs. Notre Dame-Rutgers winner, 4:15 p.m.

Texas Tech (25-9) vs. Montana St. (27-7), 1:45 p.m.

At Greenville, S.C.

Michigan St. (22-12) vs. Davidson (27-6), 9:40 p.m.

Duke (28-6) vs. Cal St.-Fullerton (21-10), 7:10 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday

At Portland, Ore.

Gonzaga-Georgia St. winner vs. Boise St.-Memphis winner, TBA

At Buffalo, N.Y.

Arkansas-Vermont winner vs. UConn-New Mexico St. winner, TBA

Sunday

At San Diego

Texas Tech-Montana St. winner vs. Alabama—Notre Dame-Rutgers winner, TBA

At Greenville, S.C.

Duke-Cal St.-Fullerton winner vs. Michigan St.-Davidson winner, TBA

AP ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

The Associated Press All-America team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 255, Jr., 17.0 points, 15.1 rebounds (59 of 60 first-place votes, 298 points)

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, Soph., 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (57, 294)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, Sr., 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds (46, 270)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, Jr., 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds (42, 259)

Keegan Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 225, Soph, 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds (39, 248)

Second Team

Jabari Smith, Auburn, 6-10, 220, Fr., 17.0 points, 7.1 rebounds (15, 187)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Jr., 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds (14, 159)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 6-4, 195, Soph., 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds (9, 157)

Benedict Mathurin, Arizona, 6-6, 210, Soph., 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds (7, 146)

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 7-0, 195, Fr., 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds (3, 144)

Third Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, 250, Fr., 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds (2, 110)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, 240, Jr., 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds (3, 104)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, 6-3, 195, Sr., 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds (4, 83)

Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, 245, Soph., 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (0, 42)

James Akinjo, Baylor, 6-1, 190, Sr., 13.4 points, 5.7 assists (0, 35)

JD Notae, Arkansas, 6-2, 190, Sr., 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds (0, 35)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Tari Eason, LSU; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Johnny Juzang, UCLA; David Roddy, Colorado State; Alondes Williams, Wake Forest.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL

First Round

Saturday

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Drake (24-10) vs. PFW (21-11), noon

Stephen F. Austin (22-9) vs. UNC-Asheville (16-14), 2:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (23-10) vs. Cal Baptist (18-15), 5 p.m.

Ohio (24-9) vs. Rice (16-16), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

VMI (16-15) vs. UNC-Wilmington (23-9), noon

FAU (19-14) vs. N. Colorado (20-15), 2:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro (17-14) vs. Boston U. (21-12), 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian (23-10) vs. Troy (20-11), 7:30 p.m.

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

At Fort Wayne

Semifinals

Friday

Marietta vs. Randolph-Macon, 5 p.m.

Elmhurst vs. Wabash, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

At Kansas City, Mo.

Round of 16

Thursday

College of Idaho vs. Grace, 2 p.m.

Loyola (La.) vs. Faulkner, 4 p.m.

Arizona Christian vs. Bethel, 6 p.m.

William Jessup vs. Ind. Wesleyan, 8 p.m.

Friday

Okla. Wesleyan vs. LSU Shreveport, 2 p.m.

SAGU (Tex.) vs. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Jamestown vs. Talladega, 6 p.m.

IU Kokomo vs. Concordia (Neb.), 8 p.m.

WOMEN

NCAA TOURNAMENT

FIRST FOUR

Today

At Columbia, S.C.

Howard (20-9) vs. Incarnate Word (13-16), 7 p.m.

At Ames, Iowa

Dayton (25-5) vs. DePaul (22-10), 9 p.m.

Thursday

At Raleigh, N.C.

Longwood (21-11) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (16-12), 7 p.m.

At Baton Rouge, La.

Missouri St. (24-7) vs. Florida St. (17-13), 9 p.m.

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

First Round

Friday

At Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina (29-2) vs. Howard-Incarnate Word winner, 2 p.m.

Miami (20-12) vs. South Florida (24-8), 11:30 a.m.

At Ames, Iowa

Georgia (20-9) vs. Dayton-DePaul winner, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. (26-6) vs. Texas-Arlington (20-7), 10 p.m.

At Iowa City, Iowa

Colorado (22-8) vs. Creighton (20-9), 1:30 p.m.

Iowa (23-7) vs. Illinois St. (19-13), 4 p.m.

Saturday

At Tuscon, Ariz.

North Carolina (23-6) vs. Stephen F. Austin (28-4), 7 p.m.

Arizona (20-7) vs. UNLV (26-6), 10 p.m.

Second Round

Sunday

At Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina—Howard-Incarnate Word winner vs. Miami-South Florida winner, TBA

At Ames, Iowa

Iowa St.-Texas-Arlington winner vs. Georgia—Dayton-DePaul winner, TBA

At Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa-Illinois St. winner vs. Colorado-Creighton winner, TBA

Monday

At Tuscon, Ariz.

Arizona-UNLV winner vs. North Carolina-Stephen F. Austin winner, TBA

WICHITA REGIONAL

First Round

Friday

At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville (25-4) vs. Albany (NY) (23-9), 6 p.m.

Nebraska (24-8) vs. Gonzaga (26-6), 3:30 p.m.

At Waco, Texas

Mississippi (23-8) vs. South Dakota (27-5), 1:30 p.m.

Baylor (27-6) vs. Hawaii (20-9), 4 p.m.

Saturday

At Knoxville, Tenn.

Oregon (20-11) vs. Belmont (22-7), 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee (23-8) vs. Buffalo (25-8), 3 p.m.

At Ann Arbor, Mich.

BYU (26-3) vs. Villanova (23-8), 1 p.m.

Michigan (22-6) vs. American (23-8), 3:30 p.m.

Second Round

Sunday

At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville-Albany (NY) winner vs. Nebraska-Gonzaga winner, TBA

At Waco, Texas

Baylor-Hawaii winner vs. Mississippi-South Dakota winner, TBA

Monday

At Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee-Buffalo winner vs. Oregon-Belmont winner, TBA

At Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan-American winner vs. BYU-Villanova winner, TBA

SPOKANE REGIONAL

First Round

Friday

At Stanford, Calif.

Stanford (28-3) vs. Montana St. (22-12), 10 p.m.

Kansas (20-9) vs. Georgia Tech (21-10), 7:30 p.m.

At College Park, Md.

Virginia Tech (23-9) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (29-2), 2:30 p.m.

Maryland (21-8) vs. Delaware (24-7), 5 p.m.

At Austin, Texas

Utah (20-11) vs. Arkansas (18-13), 5:30 p.m.

Texas (26-6) vs. Fairfield (25-6), 8 p.m.

Saturday

At Baton Rouge, La.

Ohio St. (23-6) vs. Missouri St.-Florida St. winner, 2:30 p.m.

LSU (25-5) vs. Jackson St. (23-6), 5 p.m.

Second Round

Sunday

At Stanford, Calif.

Stanford-Montana St. winner vs. Kansas-Georgia Tech winner, TBA

At College Park, Md.

Maryland-Delaware winner vs. Virginia Tech-Florida Gulf Coast winner, TBA

At Austin, Texas

Texas-Fairfield winner vs. Utah-Arkansas winner, TBA

Monday

At Baton Rouge, La.

LSU-Jackson St. winner vs. Ohio St.—Missouri St.-Florida St. winner, TBA

BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday

At Raleigh, N.C.

NC State (29-3) vs. Longwood-Mount St. Mary’s winner, 2 p.m.

Washington St. (19-10) vs. Kansas St. (19-12), 11:30 a.m.

At Norman, Okla.

Notre Dame (22-8) vs. UMass (26-6), 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma (24-8) vs. IUPUI (24-4),

10 p.m.

At Bloomington, Ind.

Kentucky (19-11) vs. Princeton (24-4), 4 p.m.

Indiana (22-8) vs. Charlotte (22-9), 1:30 p.m.

At Hartford, Conn.

UCF (25-3) vs. Florida (21-10), 3:30 p.m.

UConn (25-5) vs. Mercer (23-6), 1 p.m.

Second Round

Monday

At Raleigh, N.C.

NC State—Longwood-Mount St. Mary’s winner vs. Washington St.-Kansas St. winner, TBA

At Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma-IUPUI winner vs. Notre Dame-UMass winner, TBA

At Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana-Charlotte winner vs. Kentucky-Princeton winner, TBA

At Hartford, Conn.

UConn-Mercer winner vs. UCF-Florida winner, TBA

National Invitation Tournament

First Round

Today

Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown St. (23-6) vs. Kent St. (18-11), 5:30 p.m.

At New York

Columbia (22-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-10), 7 p.m.

At Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty (27-4) vs. Campbell (23-7), 7 p.m.

At Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico (24-9) vs. Grand Canyon (22-9), 9 p.m.

At Milwaukee

Marquette (21-10) vs. Ball St. (20-12), 8 p.m.

At West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue (16-14) vs. S. Illinois (21-9), 7 p.m.

Thursday

At New Orleans

Tulane (20-9) vs. Jacksonville St. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

At Ruston, La.

Louisiana Tech (21-11) vs. Houston Baptist (16-10), 7 p.m.

At Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest (15-16) vs. Akron (17-11), 7 p.m.

At Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. (14-13) vs. Long Beach St. (19-8), 10 p.m.

At Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (23-7) vs. Wofford (17-13), 9 p.m.

At Dallas

SMU (14-14) vs. Tennessee Tech (20-10), 8 p.m.

At Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt (14-18) vs. Murray St. (22-9), 8 p.m.

At South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall (19-12) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), 7 p.m.

At Riverside, Calif.

Cal Baptist (23-8) vs. San Diego (16-14), 9 p.m.

At Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming (15-12) vs. Idaho St. (19-11), 8:30 p.m.

At Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. (23-9) vs. Ohio (15-14), 8 p.m.

At Philadelphia

Drexel (26-5) vs. Norfolk St. (17-11), 6 p.m.

At Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay (19-7) vs. Minnesota (14-17), 8 p.m.

At Denton, Texas

North Texas (17-12) vs. Tulsa (16-10), 8 p.m.

At Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (18-12) vs. Drake (18-13), 8 p.m.

At San Francisco

San Francisco (17-15) vs. Air Force (18-13), 8 p.m.

At Cedar Falls, Iowa

N. Iowa (22-10) vs. UMKC (23-8), 7 p.m.

At Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College (19-11) vs. Maine (20-11), 7 p.m.

At Troy, Ala.

Troy (24-8) vs. Alabama (17-13), 7 p.m.

Friday

At Kingston, R.I.

Rhode Island (22-6) vs. Quinnipiac (20-11), 6 p.m.

At Towson, Md.

Towson (24-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Portland, Ore.

Portland (19-10) vs. Colorado St. (21-11), 10 p.m.

At Richmond, Va.

VCU (15-11) vs. Stony Brook (23-5), 6 p.m.

At Bronx, N.Y.

Fordham (18-10) vs. Bucknell (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Los Angeles

UCLA (14-12) vs. UC Irvine (21-11), 9:50 p.m.

At Toledo, Ohio

Toledo (26-5) vs. Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

NCAA DIII TOURNAMENT

At Pittsburgh

Semifinals

Thursday

Amherst vs. Wisc. Whitewater, 5 p.m.

Hope vs. Trine, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.