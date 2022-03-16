The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 59 40 13 6 86 245 173
Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171
Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181
Boston 60 37 18 5 79 182 161
Detroit 59 24 28 7 55 170 221
Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212
Ottawa 59 21 33 5 47 157 194
Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139
N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157
Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164
Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172
Columbus 60 30 27 3 63 199 222
N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161
New Jersey 59 22 32 5 49 179 208
Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 60 42 13 5 89 233 170
St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165
Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167
Minnesota 58 34 20 4 72 218 193
Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173
Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190
Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210
Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143
Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 178 173
Edmonton 59 32 23 4 68 193 187
Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190
Vancouver 60 29 24 7 65 173 174
Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201
San Jose 58 26 25 7 59 154 182
Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday

Arizona 5, Ottawa 3

Tuesday

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Arizona 6, Montreal 3

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3

Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT

Detroit at Edmonton, late

New Jersey at Vancouver, late

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

Florida at San Jose, late

Today

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

BOSTON 2,

CHICAGO 1, OT

Boston 0 0 1 1 2
Chicago 0 0 1 0 1

First Period—None. Penalties—Grzelcyk, BOS (Interference), 5:02; Strome, CHI (Tripping), 10:26.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Kane, CHI (High Sticking), 3:05; Lafferty, CHI (Interference), 16:22; Reilly, BOS (Tripping), 19:15.

Third Period—1, Boston, Bergeron 17 (Hall, Marchand), 4:43. 2, Chicago, Hagel 21 (C.Jones, McCabe), 9:36. Penalties—de Haan, CHI (Tripping), 2:34; Boston bench, served by Smith (Delay of Game), 15:13.

Overtime—3, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Pastrnak, Hall), 1:40. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Boston 14-21-11-2—48. Chicago 4-7-9-0—20.

Power-play opportunities—Boston 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies—Boston, Ullmark 17-9-2 (20 shots-19 saves). Chicago, Fleury 19-20-4 (48-46).

A—0 (19,717). T—2:34.

Referees—Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.

SCORING LEADERS

Through March 14

GP G A PTS
Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 59 18 65 83
Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 51 83
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 59 39 42 81
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 59 26 52 78
Auston Matthews, TOR 56 45 32 77
Nazem Kadri, COL 57 22 51 73
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 57 30 43 73
Alex Ovechkin, WSH 58 36 35 71
J.T. Miller, VAN 58 24 46 70
Mikko Rantanen, COL 57 28 41 69
Kyle Connor, WPG 60 37 32 69
Artemi Panarin, NYR 54 16 52 68
Patrick Kane, CHI 56 19 49 68
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 59 27 41 68
Roman Josi, NSH 57 17 49 66

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 52 32 12 6 2 72 194 151
Newfoundlnd 51 32 16 3 0 67 200 146
Trois-Rivieres 50 24 22 3 1 52 177 186
Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184
Maine 54 24 24 4 2 54 166 188
Adirondack 54 23 29 2 0 48 162 203

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 57 35 18 3 1 74 177 144
Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 192 150
Jacksonville 55 32 19 2 2 68 154 131
Orlando 57 29 24 4 0 62 158 179
Greenville 54 23 24 4 3 53 149 154
Norfolk 55 20 30 2 3 45 145 202
S. Carolina 57 18 33 6 0 42 141 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 55 37 15 1 2 77 208 156
KOMETS 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175
Cincinnati 56 30 23 3 0 63 197 183
Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187
Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202
Kalamazoo 54 27 27 0 0 54 168 188
Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189
Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179
Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156
Tulsa 57 27 25 3 2 59 169 184
Allen 54 24 23 6 1 55 176 187
Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182
Kansas City 61 28 29 3 1 60 179 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Today

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

