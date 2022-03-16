NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 59 40 13 6 86 245 173 Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171 Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181 Boston 60 37 18 5 79 182 161 Detroit 59 24 28 7 55 170 221 Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 Ottawa 59 21 33 5 47 157 194 Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139 N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157 Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164 Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172 Columbus 60 30 27 3 63 199 222 N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161 New Jersey 59 22 32 5 49 179 208 Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 60 42 13 5 89 233 170 St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165 Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167 Minnesota 58 34 20 4 72 218 193 Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173 Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143 Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 178 173 Edmonton 59 32 23 4 68 193 187 Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190 Vancouver 60 29 24 7 65 173 174 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 San Jose 58 26 25 7 59 154 182 Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday

Arizona 5, Ottawa 3

Tuesday

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Arizona 6, Montreal 3

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3

Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT

Detroit at Edmonton, late

New Jersey at Vancouver, late

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

Florida at San Jose, late

Today

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

BOSTON 2,

CHICAGO 1, OT

Boston 0 0 1 1 — 2 Chicago 0 0 1 0 — 1

First Period—None. Penalties—Grzelcyk, BOS (Interference), 5:02; Strome, CHI (Tripping), 10:26.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Kane, CHI (High Sticking), 3:05; Lafferty, CHI (Interference), 16:22; Reilly, BOS (Tripping), 19:15.

Third Period—1, Boston, Bergeron 17 (Hall, Marchand), 4:43. 2, Chicago, Hagel 21 (C.Jones, McCabe), 9:36. Penalties—de Haan, CHI (Tripping), 2:34; Boston bench, served by Smith (Delay of Game), 15:13.

Overtime—3, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Pastrnak, Hall), 1:40. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Boston 14-21-11-2—48. Chicago 4-7-9-0—20.

Power-play opportunities—Boston 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies—Boston, Ullmark 17-9-2 (20 shots-19 saves). Chicago, Fleury 19-20-4 (48-46).

A—0 (19,717). T—2:34.

Referees—Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.

SCORING LEADERS

Through March 14

GP G A PTS Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 59 18 65 83 Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 51 83 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 59 39 42 81 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 59 26 52 78 Auston Matthews, TOR 56 45 32 77 Nazem Kadri, COL 57 22 51 73 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 57 30 43 73 Alex Ovechkin, WSH 58 36 35 71 J.T. Miller, VAN 58 24 46 70 Mikko Rantanen, COL 57 28 41 69 Kyle Connor, WPG 60 37 32 69 Artemi Panarin, NYR 54 16 52 68 Patrick Kane, CHI 56 19 49 68 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 59 27 41 68 Roman Josi, NSH 57 17 49 66

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 52 32 12 6 2 72 194 151 Newfoundlnd 51 32 16 3 0 67 200 146 Trois-Rivieres 50 24 22 3 1 52 177 186 Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184 Maine 54 24 24 4 2 54 166 188 Adirondack 54 23 29 2 0 48 162 203

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 57 35 18 3 1 74 177 144 Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 192 150 Jacksonville 55 32 19 2 2 68 154 131 Orlando 57 29 24 4 0 62 158 179 Greenville 54 23 24 4 3 53 149 154 Norfolk 55 20 30 2 3 45 145 202 S. Carolina 57 18 33 6 0 42 141 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 55 37 15 1 2 77 208 156 KOMETS 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175 Cincinnati 56 30 23 3 0 63 197 183 Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187 Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202 Kalamazoo 54 27 27 0 0 54 168 188 Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156 Tulsa 57 27 25 3 2 59 169 184 Allen 54 24 23 6 1 55 176 187 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 61 28 29 3 1 60 179 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Today

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.