Wednesday, March 16, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|59
|40
|13
|6
|86
|245
|173
|Tampa Bay
|59
|38
|15
|6
|82
|200
|171
|Toronto
|60
|38
|17
|5
|81
|223
|181
|Boston
|60
|37
|18
|5
|79
|182
|161
|Detroit
|59
|24
|28
|7
|55
|170
|221
|Buffalo
|60
|20
|32
|8
|48
|162
|212
|Ottawa
|59
|21
|33
|5
|47
|157
|194
|Montreal
|60
|16
|36
|8
|40
|150
|230
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|198
|139
|N.Y. Rangers
|60
|38
|17
|5
|81
|184
|157
|Pittsburgh
|61
|36
|16
|9
|81
|198
|164
|Washington
|61
|33
|18
|10
|76
|201
|172
|Columbus
|60
|30
|27
|3
|63
|199
|222
|N.Y. Islanders
|57
|24
|24
|9
|57
|155
|161
|New Jersey
|59
|22
|32
|5
|49
|179
|208
|Philadelphia
|59
|18
|30
|11
|47
|148
|206
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|60
|42
|13
|5
|89
|233
|170
|St. Louis
|59
|34
|17
|8
|76
|211
|165
|Nashville
|60
|35
|21
|4
|74
|194
|167
|Minnesota
|58
|34
|20
|4
|72
|218
|193
|Dallas
|58
|32
|23
|3
|67
|170
|173
|Winnipeg
|61
|28
|23
|10
|66
|189
|190
|Chicago
|61
|22
|30
|9
|53
|162
|210
|Arizona
|60
|20
|36
|4
|44
|159
|216
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|59
|36
|16
|7
|79
|204
|143
|Los Angeles
|61
|33
|20
|8
|74
|178
|173
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|193
|187
|Vegas
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|195
|190
|Vancouver
|60
|29
|24
|7
|65
|173
|174
|Anaheim
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|183
|201
|San Jose
|58
|26
|25
|7
|59
|154
|182
|Seattle
|61
|18
|37
|6
|42
|159
|220
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday
Arizona 5, Ottawa 3
Tuesday
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Arizona 6, Montreal 3
Toronto 4, Dallas 0
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3
Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT
Detroit at Edmonton, late
New Jersey at Vancouver, late
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
Florida at San Jose, late
Today
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
BOSTON 2,
CHICAGO 1, OT
|Boston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period—None. Penalties—Grzelcyk, BOS (Interference), 5:02; Strome, CHI (Tripping), 10:26.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Kane, CHI (High Sticking), 3:05; Lafferty, CHI (Interference), 16:22; Reilly, BOS (Tripping), 19:15.
Third Period—1, Boston, Bergeron 17 (Hall, Marchand), 4:43. 2, Chicago, Hagel 21 (C.Jones, McCabe), 9:36. Penalties—de Haan, CHI (Tripping), 2:34; Boston bench, served by Smith (Delay of Game), 15:13.
Overtime—3, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Pastrnak, Hall), 1:40. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Boston 14-21-11-2—48. Chicago 4-7-9-0—20.
Power-play opportunities—Boston 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 3.
Goalies—Boston, Ullmark 17-9-2 (20 shots-19 saves). Chicago, Fleury 19-20-4 (48-46).
A—0 (19,717). T—2:34.
Referees—Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.
SCORING LEADERS
Through March 14
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|59
|18
|65
|83
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|58
|32
|51
|83
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|59
|39
|42
|81
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|59
|26
|52
|78
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|56
|45
|32
|77
|Nazem Kadri, COL
|57
|22
|51
|73
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|57
|30
|43
|73
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|58
|36
|35
|71
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|58
|24
|46
|70
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|57
|28
|41
|69
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|60
|37
|32
|69
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|54
|16
|52
|68
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|56
|19
|49
|68
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|59
|27
|41
|68
|Roman Josi, NSH
|57
|17
|49
|66
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|52
|32
|12
|6
|2
|72
|194
|151
|Newfoundlnd
|51
|32
|16
|3
|0
|67
|200
|146
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|177
|186
|Worcester
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|183
|184
|Maine
|54
|24
|24
|4
|2
|54
|166
|188
|Adirondack
|54
|23
|29
|2
|0
|48
|162
|203
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|57
|35
|18
|3
|1
|74
|177
|144
|Florida
|57
|32
|17
|4
|4
|72
|192
|150
|Jacksonville
|55
|32
|19
|2
|2
|68
|154
|131
|Orlando
|57
|29
|24
|4
|0
|62
|158
|179
|Greenville
|54
|23
|24
|4
|3
|53
|149
|154
|Norfolk
|55
|20
|30
|2
|3
|45
|145
|202
|S. Carolina
|57
|18
|33
|6
|0
|42
|141
|194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|55
|37
|15
|1
|2
|77
|208
|156
|KOMETS
|56
|30
|20
|5
|1
|66
|206
|175
|Cincinnati
|56
|30
|23
|3
|0
|63
|197
|183
|Wheeling
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|61
|190
|187
|Iowa
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|183
|202
|Kalamazoo
|54
|27
|27
|0
|0
|54
|168
|188
|Indy
|55
|23
|27
|2
|3
|51
|169
|181
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|59
|35
|21
|2
|1
|73
|200
|189
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|59
|30
|26
|2
|1
|63
|174
|156
|Tulsa
|57
|27
|25
|3
|2
|59
|169
|184
|Allen
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|176
|187
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|61
|28
|29
|3
|1
|60
|179
|206
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Atlanta 3, Orlando 2
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3, OT
Today
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
