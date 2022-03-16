TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Strahm on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Named Neal Huntington special assistant for baseball projects.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Vasquez on a one-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Andrelton Simmons on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach McAllister on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

CHICAGO SKY — Signed C Imani McGee-Stafford and G Kaela Davisto to training camp contracts.

INDIANA FEVER — Signed G/F Jaime Nared to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Olamide Zaccheaus to a tendered contract. Re-signed K Younghoe Koo to a five-year contract extension. Released DT Tyeler Davison.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Marcus Williams to a five-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed TE Jeremy Sprinkle to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LB Josey Jewell to a two-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed C Evan Brown and WR Kalif Raymond. Re-signed DE Charles Harris to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Tracy Walker to a contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DE Mrcus Haynes to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT B.J. Hill to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released C J.C. Tretter.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed Ss M.J. Stewart, A.J. Moore and OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo. Re-signed DT Maliek Collins and DB Desmond King to two-year contracts. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to a contract extension. Signed LB Zaire Franklin to a three-year contract. Re-signed CB Brandon Facyson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with WR Terry Godwin on a contract extension.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Dallin Leavitt to a tendered contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed QB Chase Daniel to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jalen Guyton and OT Storm Norton to tendered contracts. Released T Bryan Bulaga.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Connor Williams to a two-year contract. Re-signed WR Preston Williams and LB Elandon Roberts to one-year contracts. Re-signed DE Emmanuel Ogbah and LB Duke Riley.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Michael Pierce. Signed LB Jordan Hicks to a two-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB James White to a two-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Bob Bicknell senior offensive assistant, Matt Clapp strength coach and Sterling Moore defensive assistant.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with CB D.J. Reed on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with S Jordan Whitehead on a contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G Nate Herbig to a tendered contract. Agreed to terms with WR Greg Ward and DB Andre Chachere on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL James Daniels to a three-year contract. Re-signed DL Montravius Adams to a two-year contract. Signed CB Levi Wallace to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Oren Burks to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Ryan Neal, LBs Tanner Muse, Jon Rhattigan, DB Nigel Warrior and OL Dakoda Shepley to tendered contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with C Ben Jones on a multi-year contract extension. Waived CB Jackrabbit Jenkins.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed CB Bobby McCain to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Drew Helleson to a three-year entry-level contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed RW Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Waived C Mark Jankowski.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — D Alex Vlasic to a three-year entry-level contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned F Ostap Safin from Bakersfield (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reinstated C Joe Thornton from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired C Tyson Jost from Colorado in exchange for C Nico Sturm.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Jesse Hlonen from Laval (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL). Recalled LW Nick Robertson from Toronto from loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Mike Vecchhione from Hershey (AHL) from loan.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Bair Gendunov. Activated G Sean Bonar and F Jason Tackett from injured reserve. Placed D Graeme Brown on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Marcus McIvor to Ontario (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Suspended D T.J. Fergus. Loaned G Corbin Kaczperski to Syracuse (AHL).