Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Boston
|41
|28
|.594
|1½
|Toronto
|38
|30
|.559
|4
|Brooklyn
|36
|34
|.514
|7
|New York
|29
|40
|.420
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Charlotte
|35
|35
|.500
|11
|Atlanta
|34
|35
|.493
|11½
|Washington
|29
|39
|.426
|16
|Orlando
|18
|52
|.257
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|41
|27
|.603
|1½
|Cleveland
|39
|30
|.565
|4
|Indiana
|23
|47
|.329
|20½
|Detroit
|18
|51
|.261
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Dallas
|43
|26
|.623
|4½
|New Orleans
|28
|41
|.406
|19½
|San Antonio
|27
|43
|.386
|21
|Houston
|17
|52
|.246
|30½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Denver
|42
|28
|.600
|1
|Minnesota
|41
|30
|.577
|2½
|Portland
|26
|42
|.382
|16
|Oklahoma City
|20
|49
|.290
|22½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|56
|14
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|47
|22
|.681
|8½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|35
|.507
|20½
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|40
|.420
|26½
|Sacramento
|25
|45
|.357
|31
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday
Memphis 135, Indiana 102
Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108
Miami 105, Detroit 98
Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115
Wednesday
Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106
Denver 127, Washington 109
Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114
New York 128, Portland 98
Dallas 113, Brooklyn 111
Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 104
Phoenix 129, Houston 112
San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120
Chicago at Utah, late
Boston at Golden State, late
Milwaukee at Sacramento, late
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Motor City
|18
|7
|.720
|½
|Delaware
|17
|7
|.708
|1
|Capital City
|15
|8
|.652
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Long Island
|16
|11
|.593
|3½
|Westchester
|13
|12
|.520
|5½
|College Park
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|MAD ANTS
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Maine
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Windy City
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Lakeland
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Wisconsin
|8
|17
|.320
|10½
|Greensboro
|6
|19
|.240
|12½
|Cleveland
|5
|19
|.208
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|South Bay
|17
|7
|.708
|2
|Agua Caliente
|16
|9
|.640
|3½
|Birmingham
|13
|12
|.520
|6½
|Austin
|12
|12
|.500
|7
|Texas
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Stockton
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Sioux Falls
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
|Iowa
|11
|14
|.440
|8½
|Memphis
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Santa Cruz
|10
|15
|.400
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|19
|.269
|13
Tuesday
Delaware 130, Cleveland 118
Grand Rapids 117, Greensboro 109
Sioux Falls 128, Texas 99
Birmingham 103, Austin 99
Agua Caliente 118, Santa Cruz 103
Wednesday
Westchester 118, Long Island 114
Cleveland 147, Delaware 137
College Park 131, Wisconsin 124
Memphis 124, Salt Lake City 112
South Bay 114, Iowa 106
Motor City 125, Capital City 111
Windy City 117, Greensboro 108
Today
MAD ANTS at Raptors, noon
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Vall., 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story