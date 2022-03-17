The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 42 26 .618
Boston 41 28 .594
Toronto 38 30 .559 4
Brooklyn 36 34 .514 7
New York 29 40 .420 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 46 24 .657
Charlotte 35 35 .500 11
Atlanta 34 35 .493 11½
Washington 29 39 .426 16
Orlando 18 52 .257 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 26 .623
Chicago 41 27 .603
Cleveland 39 30 .565 4
Indiana 23 47 .329 20½
Detroit 18 51 .261 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 48 22 .686
Dallas 43 26 .623
New Orleans 28 41 .406 19½
San Antonio 27 43 .386 21
Houston 17 52 .246 30½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 42 26 .618
Denver 42 28 .600 1
Minnesota 41 30 .577
Portland 26 42 .382 16
Oklahoma City 20 49 .290 22½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 56 14 .800
Golden State 47 22 .681
L.A. Clippers 36 35 .507 20½
L.A. Lakers 29 40 .420 26½
Sacramento 25 45 .357 31

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday

Memphis 135, Indiana 102

Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108

Miami 105, Detroit 98

Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115

Wednesday

Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106

Denver 127, Washington 109

Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114

New York 128, Portland 98

Dallas 113, Brooklyn 111

Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 104

Phoenix 129, Houston 112

San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120

Chicago at Utah, late

Boston at Golden State, late

Milwaukee at Sacramento, late

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 19 7 .731
Motor City 18 7 .720 ½
Delaware 17 7 .708 1
Capital City 15 8 .652
Grand Rapids 16 10 .615 3
Long Island 16 11 .593
Westchester 13 12 .520
College Park 12 13 .480
MAD ANTS 12 13 .480
Maine 11 13 .458 7
Windy City 12 16 .429 8
Lakeland 8 16 .333 10
Wisconsin 8 17 .320 10½
Greensboro 6 19 .240 12½
Cleveland 5 19 .208 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 20 6 .769
South Bay 17 7 .708 2
Agua Caliente 16 9 .640
Birmingham 13 12 .520
Austin 12 12 .500 7
Texas 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 13 15 .464 8
Stockton 11 13 .458 8
Sioux Falls 12 15 .444
Iowa 11 14 .440
Memphis 12 16 .429 9
Santa Cruz 10 15 .400
Salt Lake City 7 19 .269 13

Tuesday

Delaware 130, Cleveland 118

Grand Rapids 117, Greensboro 109

Sioux Falls 128, Texas 99

Birmingham 103, Austin 99

Agua Caliente 118, Santa Cruz 103

Wednesday

Westchester 118, Long Island 114

Cleveland 147, Delaware 137

College Park 131, Wisconsin 124

Memphis 124, Salt Lake City 112

South Bay 114, Iowa 106

Motor City 125, Capital City 111

Windy City 117, Greensboro 108

Today

MAD ANTS at Raptors, noon

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Vall., 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

