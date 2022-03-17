Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
SEMI-STATES
Saturday
At Lafayette Jefferson
A: Gary 21st Century vs. Laf. Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
4A: Chesterton vs. Kokomo, 3 p.m.
At Elkhart
2A: Cent. Noble vs. Carroll (Flora), 4 p.m.
3A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Leo, 6 p.m.
At Washington
3A: Beech Grove vs. Sullivan, 1 p.m.
4A: Cathedral vs. Bloom. North, 3 p.m.
At Seymour
A: Jac-Cen-Del vs. North Daviess, 4 p.m.
2A: E. Hancock vs. Providence, 6 p.m.
