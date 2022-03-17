Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|60
|41
|13
|6
|88
|248
|175
|Tampa Bay
|59
|38
|15
|6
|82
|200
|171
|Toronto
|60
|38
|17
|5
|81
|223
|181
|Boston
|61
|37
|19
|5
|79
|184
|165
|Detroit
|60
|24
|29
|7
|55
|175
|228
|Buffalo
|60
|20
|32
|8
|48
|162
|212
|Ottawa
|60
|21
|34
|5
|47
|158
|198
|Montreal
|60
|16
|36
|8
|40
|150
|230
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|198
|139
|N.Y. Rangers
|60
|38
|17
|5
|81
|184
|157
|Pittsburgh
|61
|36
|16
|9
|81
|198
|164
|Washington
|61
|33
|18
|10
|76
|201
|172
|Columbus
|61
|31
|27
|3
|65
|203
|223
|N.Y. Islanders
|57
|24
|24
|9
|57
|155
|161
|New Jersey
|60
|22
|33
|5
|49
|182
|214
|Philadelphia
|59
|18
|30
|11
|47
|148
|206
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|61
|43
|13
|5
|91
|236
|170
|St. Louis
|59
|34
|17
|8
|76
|211
|165
|Minnesota
|59
|35
|20
|4
|74
|222
|195
|Nashville
|60
|35
|21
|4
|74
|194
|167
|Dallas
|58
|32
|23
|3
|67
|170
|173
|Winnipeg
|61
|28
|23
|10
|66
|189
|190
|Chicago
|61
|22
|30
|9
|53
|162
|210
|Arizona
|60
|20
|36
|4
|44
|159
|216
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|59
|36
|16
|7
|79
|204
|143
|Los Angeles
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|178
|176
|Edmonton
|60
|33
|23
|4
|70
|200
|192
|Vegas
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|195
|190
|Vancouver
|61
|30
|24
|7
|67
|179
|177
|Anaheim
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|183
|201
|San Jose
|59
|26
|25
|8
|60
|156
|185
|Seattle
|61
|18
|37
|6
|42
|159
|220
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Toronto 4, Dallas 0
Arizona 6, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3
Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT
Edmonton 7, Detroit 5
Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3
Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0
Florida 3, San Jose 2, OT
Wednesday
Columbus 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
New Jersey at Calgary, late
Tampa Bay at Seattle, late
Today
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
LATE TUESDAY
EDMONTON 7,
DETROIT 5
|Detroit
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|Edmonton
|4
|0
|3
|—
|7
First Period—1, Edmonton, Shore 4 (Broberg, Ryan), 1:59. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 33 (Keith), 3:11. 3, Edmonton, Hyman 20 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:35. 4, Detroit, Staal 2 (Hirose, Seider), 8:46. 5, Edmonton, Yamamoto 14 (McDavid, Barrie), 18:37 (pp). Penalties—Erne, DET (Roughing), 17:16.
Second Period—6, Detroit, Gagner 7, 18:06. Penalties—Detroit bench, served by Smith (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:52.
Third Period—7, Detroit, Zadina 8 (Hirose, Leddy), 2:18 (pp). 8, Detroit, Staal 3 (Erne, Gagner), 2:52. 9, Edmonton, Kane 9 (Bouchard, Yamamoto), 4:15. 10, Detroit, Raymond 19 (Larkin), 6:32. 11, Edmonton, Foegele 8 (Keith, Archibald), 14:35. 12, Edmonton, Kane 10 (Ceci, Draisaitl), 18:51 (en). Penalties—Draisaitl, EDM (Slashing), 1:33; Staal, DET (Slashing), 9:14; Veleno, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 15:22; Draisaitl, EDM (Hooking), 15:22.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 12-8-15—35. Edmonton 17-5-10—32.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 1; Edmonton 1 of 3.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 15-18-6 (25 shots-22 saves), Detroit, Greiss 8-10-1 (6-3). Edmonton, Koskinen 22-9-3 (35-30).
A—15,311 (18,641). T—2:32.
Referees—Eric Furlatt, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, Mitch Hunt.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|53
|33
|12
|6
|2
|74
|198
|153
|Newfoundlnd
|51
|32
|16
|3
|0
|67
|200
|146
|Worcester
|53
|25
|22
|4
|2
|56
|187
|187
|Trois-Rivieres
|51
|24
|23
|3
|1
|52
|180
|190
|Maine
|55
|25
|24
|4
|2
|56
|171
|191
|Adirondack
|55
|23
|30
|2
|0
|48
|165
|208
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|58
|36
|18
|3
|1
|76
|180
|146
|Florida
|58
|32
|17
|5
|4
|73
|196
|155
|Jacksonville
|56
|33
|19
|2
|2
|70
|159
|135
|Orlando
|58
|29
|25
|4
|0
|62
|160
|182
|Greenville
|55
|23
|25
|4
|3
|53
|149
|155
|Norfolk
|56
|20
|31
|2
|3
|45
|147
|206
|S. Carolina
|58
|19
|33
|6
|0
|44
|142
|194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|55
|37
|15
|1
|2
|77
|208
|156
|KOMETS
|56
|30
|20
|5
|1
|66
|206
|175
|Wheeling
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|61
|190
|187
|Cincinnati
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|199
|186
|Iowa
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|183
|202
|Kalamazoo
|55
|28
|27
|0
|0
|56
|171
|190
|Indy
|55
|23
|27
|2
|3
|51
|169
|181
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|59
|35
|21
|2
|1
|73
|200
|189
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|59
|30
|26
|2
|1
|63
|174
|156
|Tulsa
|57
|27
|25
|3
|2
|59
|169
|184
|Allen
|55
|25
|23
|6
|1
|57
|180
|188
|Wichita
|57
|24
|25
|8
|0
|56
|165
|186
|Kansas City
|61
|28
|29
|3
|1
|60
|179
|206
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Atlanta 3, Orlando 2
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3, OT
Wednesday
Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2
Maine 5, Adirondack 3
Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
South Carolina 1, Greenville 0
Jacksonville 5, Florida 4, OT
Reading 4, Norfolk 2
Allen 4, Wichita 1
Today
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
