NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 60 41 13 6 88 248 175 Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171 Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181 Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165 Detroit 60 24 29 7 55 175 228 Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198 Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139 N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157 Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164 Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172 Columbus 61 31 27 3 65 203 223 N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161 New Jersey 60 22 33 5 49 182 214 Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165 Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167 Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173 Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143 Los Angeles 62 33 21 8 74 178 176 Edmonton 60 33 23 4 70 200 192 Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190 Vancouver 61 30 24 7 67 179 177 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 San Jose 59 26 25 8 60 156 185 Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Arizona 6, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3

Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT

Edmonton 7, Detroit 5

Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0

Florida 3, San Jose 2, OT

Wednesday

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

New Jersey at Calgary, late

Tampa Bay at Seattle, late

Today

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

LATE TUESDAY

EDMONTON 7,

DETROIT 5

Detroit 1 1 3 — 5 Edmonton 4 0 3 — 7

First Period—1, Edmonton, Shore 4 (Broberg, Ryan), 1:59. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 33 (Keith), 3:11. 3, Edmonton, Hyman 20 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:35. 4, Detroit, Staal 2 (Hirose, Seider), 8:46. 5, Edmonton, Yamamoto 14 (McDavid, Barrie), 18:37 (pp). Penalties—Erne, DET (Roughing), 17:16.

Second Period—6, Detroit, Gagner 7, 18:06. Penalties—Detroit bench, served by Smith (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:52.

Third Period—7, Detroit, Zadina 8 (Hirose, Leddy), 2:18 (pp). 8, Detroit, Staal 3 (Erne, Gagner), 2:52. 9, Edmonton, Kane 9 (Bouchard, Yamamoto), 4:15. 10, Detroit, Raymond 19 (Larkin), 6:32. 11, Edmonton, Foegele 8 (Keith, Archibald), 14:35. 12, Edmonton, Kane 10 (Ceci, Draisaitl), 18:51 (en). Penalties—Draisaitl, EDM (Slashing), 1:33; Staal, DET (Slashing), 9:14; Veleno, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 15:22; Draisaitl, EDM (Hooking), 15:22.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 12-8-15—35. Edmonton 17-5-10—32.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 1; Edmonton 1 of 3.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 15-18-6 (25 shots-22 saves), Detroit, Greiss 8-10-1 (6-3). Edmonton, Koskinen 22-9-3 (35-30).

A—15,311 (18,641). T—2:32.

Referees—Eric Furlatt, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Travis Gawryletz, Mitch Hunt.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 53 33 12 6 2 74 198 153 Newfoundlnd 51 32 16 3 0 67 200 146 Worcester 53 25 22 4 2 56 187 187 Trois-Rivieres 51 24 23 3 1 52 180 190 Maine 55 25 24 4 2 56 171 191 Adirondack 55 23 30 2 0 48 165 208

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 58 36 18 3 1 76 180 146 Florida 58 32 17 5 4 73 196 155 Jacksonville 56 33 19 2 2 70 159 135 Orlando 58 29 25 4 0 62 160 182 Greenville 55 23 25 4 3 53 149 155 Norfolk 56 20 31 2 3 45 147 206 S. Carolina 58 19 33 6 0 44 142 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 55 37 15 1 2 77 208 156 KOMETS 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175 Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187 Cincinnati 57 30 24 3 0 63 199 186 Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202 Kalamazoo 55 28 27 0 0 56 171 190 Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156 Tulsa 57 27 25 3 2 59 169 184 Allen 55 25 23 6 1 57 180 188 Wichita 57 24 25 8 0 56 165 186 Kansas City 61 28 29 3 1 60 179 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Wednesday

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 3

Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

South Carolina 1, Greenville 0

Jacksonville 5, Florida 4, OT

Reading 4, Norfolk 2

Allen 4, Wichita 1

Today

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.