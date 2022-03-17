TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Ellis and Conner Green on minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale and LHP James Paxton on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Amir Garrett from Cincinnati in exchange for LHP Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Phillip Evans, INF Ronald Guzman and OF Ryan LaMarre on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHPs Zach Lohue, Kirby Snead and INF Kevin Smith from Toronto in exchange for 3B Matt Chapman. Claimed INF Sheldon Neuse off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Steven Souza Jr. and C Chance Sisco on minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Kennedy on a one-year contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Eddie Rosario on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Codi Heuer on the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias and RHP Chad Kuhl on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Odubel Herrera on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract.

WNBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Olaf Lange, Roneeka Hodges and Zach O’Brien assistant coaches, Adam Wolf director of player care, Joelle Muro physical therapist, Emily Zalere head strength and conditioning coach and Ohemaa Nyanin assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to a one-year contract. Signed CB Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract. Released DT Jordan Phillips.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Marcus Williams on five-year contract. Agreed to terms with T Morgan Moses on a three-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Patrick Scales and OL Lachovious Simmons to one-year contracts. Released LB Danny Trevathan.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired WR Amari Cooper and 2022 6th round pick from Dallas for a 2022 5th and 6th round picks. Traded LB Mack Wilson to New England for DE Chase Winovich. Agreed to terms with DT Taven Bryan, WR Jakeem Grant, T Chris Hubbard and LB Anthony Walker Jr.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed to a tendered contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Zaire Franklin, T Matt Pryor and DE Tyquan Lewis to contract extensions.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Darious Williams to a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed QB Chad Henne to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Bilal Nichols to a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Travin Howard to a tendered contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Sam Eguavoen. Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS —Signed P Jordan Berry. Agreed to terms with DT Harrison Phillips and TE Johnny Mundt.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Shy Tuttle to a tendered contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed CB Jarren Williams to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a tendered contract. Re-signed OL Dan Feeney to a one-year contract. Signed DE Tim Ward, WR Jeff Smith and CB Javelin Guidry to tendered contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Dwayne Haskins to a one-year, restricted free agent tendered contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns to a one-year contract. Signed OLB Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year contract. Traded QB Russel Wilson and a 2022 4th round pick to Denver for a 2022 1st, 2nd and 5th round pick and a 2023 1st and 2nd round pick along with TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris and QB Drew Lock.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed CB Carlton Davis III and WR Breshad Perriman to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released Ss Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett, OL Ereck Flowers and DL Matthew Ioannidis.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned C Marc McLaughlin to Providence (AHL) on loan. Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL). Signed LW Cross Hanas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Declan Carlile to a two-year, entry-level contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Noah Juulsen, RW Sheldon Rempal to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

MLS

MINNESOTA UNITED — Announced D Chase Gasper has voluntarily entered the substance abuse and behavioral health program.