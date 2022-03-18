Friday, March 18, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|60
|41
|13
|6
|88
|248
|175
|Tampa Bay
|60
|39
|15
|6
|84
|204
|172
|Toronto
|61
|39
|17
|5
|83
|226
|183
|Boston
|61
|37
|19
|5
|79
|184
|165
|Detroit
|60
|24
|29
|7
|55
|175
|228
|Buffalo
|60
|20
|32
|8
|48
|162
|212
|Ottawa
|60
|21
|34
|5
|47
|158
|198
|Montreal
|61
|16
|36
|9
|41
|153
|234
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|60
|41
|14
|5
|87
|200
|142
|Pittsburgh
|62
|37
|16
|9
|83
|201
|166
|N.Y. Rangers
|61
|38
|18
|5
|81
|185
|159
|Washington
|62
|34
|18
|10
|78
|208
|174
|Columbus
|62
|31
|28
|3
|65
|205
|230
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|25
|24
|9
|59
|157
|162
|Philadelphia
|60
|19
|30
|11
|49
|153
|210
|New Jersey
|61
|22
|34
|5
|49
|185
|220
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|61
|43
|13
|5
|91
|236
|170
|St. Louis
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|213
|168
|Minnesota
|59
|35
|20
|4
|74
|222
|195
|Nashville
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|198
|172
|Dallas
|59
|33
|23
|3
|69
|174
|176
|Winnipeg
|61
|28
|23
|10
|66
|189
|190
|Chicago
|61
|22
|30
|9
|53
|162
|210
|Arizona
|60
|20
|36
|4
|44
|159
|216
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|60
|37
|16
|7
|81
|210
|146
|Los Angeles
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|178
|176
|Edmonton
|60
|33
|23
|4
|70
|200
|192
|Vegas
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|195
|190
|Vancouver
|61
|30
|24
|7
|67
|179
|177
|Anaheim
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|183
|201
|San Jose
|59
|26
|25
|8
|60
|156
|185
|Seattle
|62
|18
|38
|6
|42
|160
|224
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Columbus 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
Calgary 6, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
Thursday
Toronto 3, Carolina 2
Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4
Washington 7, Columbus 2
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Buffalo at Edmonton, late
Detroit at Vancouver, late
San Jose at Los Angeles, late
Florida at Vegas, late
Today
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|53
|33
|12
|6
|2
|74
|198
|153
|Newfoundland
|52
|33
|16
|3
|0
|69
|204
|147
|Worcester
|53
|25
|22
|4
|2
|56
|187
|187
|Maine
|55
|25
|24
|4
|2
|56
|171
|191
|Trois-Rivieres
|52
|24
|24
|3
|1
|52
|181
|194
|Adirondack
|55
|23
|30
|2
|0
|48
|165
|208
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|58
|36
|18
|3
|1
|76
|180
|146
|Florida
|58
|32
|17
|5
|4
|73
|196
|155
|Jacksonville
|56
|33
|19
|2
|2
|70
|159
|135
|Orlando
|58
|29
|25
|4
|0
|62
|160
|182
|Greenville
|55
|23
|25
|4
|3
|53
|149
|155
|Norfolk
|56
|20
|31
|2
|3
|45
|147
|206
|South Carolina
|58
|19
|33
|6
|0
|44
|142
|194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|56
|38
|15
|1
|2
|79
|214
|158
|KOMETS
|56
|30
|20
|5
|1
|66
|206
|175
|Wheeling
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|61
|190
|187
|Cincinnati
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|199
|186
|Iowa
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|183
|202
|Kalamazoo
|55
|28
|27
|0
|0
|56
|171
|190
|Indy
|55
|23
|27
|2
|3
|51
|169
|181
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|59
|35
|21
|2
|1
|73
|200
|189
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|59
|30
|26
|2
|1
|63
|174
|156
|Tulsa
|58
|28
|25
|3
|2
|61
|174
|186
|Allen
|56
|25
|24
|6
|1
|57
|182
|193
|Kansas City
|61
|28
|29
|3
|1
|60
|179
|206
|Wichita
|58
|24
|26
|8
|0
|56
|167
|192
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2
Maine 5, Adirondack 3
Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
South Carolina 1, Greenville 0
Jacksonville 5, Florida 4, OT
Reading 4, Norfolk 2
Allen 4, Wichita 1
Thursday
Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Toledo 6, Wichita 2
Tulsa 5, Allen 2
Today
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
