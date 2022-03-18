NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 60 41 13 6 88 248 175 Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183 Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165 Detroit 60 24 29 7 55 175 228 Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198 Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 60 41 14 5 87 200 142 Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166 N.Y. Rangers 61 38 18 5 81 185 159 Washington 62 34 18 10 78 208 174 Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230 N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162 Philadelphia 60 19 30 11 49 153 210 New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168 Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172 Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176 Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 60 37 16 7 81 210 146 Los Angeles 62 33 21 8 74 178 176 Edmonton 60 33 23 4 70 200 192 Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190 Vancouver 61 30 24 7 67 179 177 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 San Jose 59 26 25 8 60 156 185 Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

Calgary 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

Thursday

Toronto 3, Carolina 2

Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4

Washington 7, Columbus 2

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Buffalo at Edmonton, late

Detroit at Vancouver, late

San Jose at Los Angeles, late

Florida at Vegas, late

Today

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 53 33 12 6 2 74 198 153 Newfoundland 52 33 16 3 0 69 204 147 Worcester 53 25 22 4 2 56 187 187 Maine 55 25 24 4 2 56 171 191 Trois-Rivieres 52 24 24 3 1 52 181 194 Adirondack 55 23 30 2 0 48 165 208

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 58 36 18 3 1 76 180 146 Florida 58 32 17 5 4 73 196 155 Jacksonville 56 33 19 2 2 70 159 135 Orlando 58 29 25 4 0 62 160 182 Greenville 55 23 25 4 3 53 149 155 Norfolk 56 20 31 2 3 45 147 206 South Carolina 58 19 33 6 0 44 142 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 56 38 15 1 2 79 214 158 KOMETS 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175 Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187 Cincinnati 57 30 24 3 0 63 199 186 Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202 Kalamazoo 55 28 27 0 0 56 171 190 Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156 Tulsa 58 28 25 3 2 61 174 186 Allen 56 25 24 6 1 57 182 193 Kansas City 61 28 29 3 1 60 179 206 Wichita 58 24 26 8 0 56 167 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 3

Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

South Carolina 1, Greenville 0

Jacksonville 5, Florida 4, OT

Reading 4, Norfolk 2

Allen 4, Wichita 1

Thursday

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Wichita 2

Tulsa 5, Allen 2

Today

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.