Friday, March 18, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Ohio State 1 Loyola Chicago
Auburn 15½ Jacksonville St.
Texas Tech 15 Montana St.
Purdue 16½ Yale
Villanova 15½ Delaware
USC Miami
Alabama 4 Notre Dame
Texas 1 Virginia Tech
Illinois Chattanooga
Duke 18½ CSU Fullerton
LSU 4 Iowa St.
Arizona 21½ Wright St
Houston UAB
Michigan St. 1 Davidson
Wisconsin Colgate
Seton Hall ½ TCU

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Philadelphia 3 (OFF) Dallas
at Brooklyn 14 (OFF) Portland
Memphis (OFF) at Atlanta
at New York (OFF) Washington
Denver (OFF) at Cleveland
at Toronto (OFF) LA Lakers
at Miami 15 (OFF) Oklahoma City
Indiana 3 (OFF) at Houston
at San Antonio 2 (OFF) New Orleans
at Utah 10 (OFF) LA Clippers
Boston (OFF) at Sacramento
at Phoenix (OFF) Chicago

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia OFF at Ottawa OFF
at Carolina -140 Washington +116
Boston -134 at Winnipeg +112
at Calgary -280 Buffalo +225
Florida -230 at Anaheim +188
Colorado -285 at San Jose +230

