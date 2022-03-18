Friday, March 18, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Ohio State
|1
|Loyola Chicago
|Auburn
|15½
|Jacksonville St.
|Texas Tech
|15
|Montana St.
|Purdue
|16½
|Yale
|Villanova
|15½
|Delaware
|USC
|2½
|Miami
|Alabama
|4
|Notre Dame
|Texas
|1
|Virginia Tech
|Illinois
|8½
|Chattanooga
|Duke
|18½
|CSU Fullerton
|LSU
|4
|Iowa St.
|Arizona
|21½
|Wright St
|Houston
|8½
|UAB
|Michigan St.
|1
|Davidson
|Wisconsin
|7½
|Colgate
|Seton Hall
|½
|TCU
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Philadelphia
|3
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at Brooklyn
|14
|(OFF)
|Portland
|Memphis
|4½
|(OFF)
|at Atlanta
|at New York
|4½
|(OFF)
|Washington
|Denver
|2½
|(OFF)
|at Cleveland
|at Toronto
|8½
|(OFF)
|LA Lakers
|at Miami
|15
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma City
|Indiana
|3
|(OFF)
|at Houston
|at San Antonio
|2
|(OFF)
|New Orleans
|at Utah
|10
|(OFF)
|LA Clippers
|Boston
|8½
|(OFF)
|at Sacramento
|at Phoenix
|6½
|(OFF)
|Chicago
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at Ottawa
|OFF
|at Carolina
|-140
|Washington
|+116
|Boston
|-134
|at Winnipeg
|+112
|at Calgary
|-280
|Buffalo
|+225
|Florida
|-230
|at Anaheim
|+188
|Colorado
|-285
|at San Jose
|+230
