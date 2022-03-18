TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a two-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Brad Wieck on the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

NBA

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with P Andy Lee on aone-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Casey Hayward to a two-year contract. Re-signed DT Anthony Rush and OL Colby Gossett. Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Cole Beasley. Signed DE Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract. Signed DT Jordan Phillips.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Damien Wilson to a two-year contract. Signed WR Brandon Zylstra.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LS Beau Brinkley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas and QB Brandon Allen to one-year contracts. Signed C Ted Karras and CB Teez Tabor. Re-signed DT Josh Tupou.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released TE Austin Hooper with a post June 1 designation. Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT La’el Collins.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB David Blough.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell. Re-signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. Promoted Jerry Montgomery to defensive line/running game coach and Ryan Downard to safeties coach. Named Ramsen Golpashin offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom coaching assistant and Michael Spurlock special teams quality control coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed RB Royce Freeman to a one-year contract. Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed CB Tre Herndon. Signed DT Foley Fatukasi and G Brandon Scherff.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DT Christian Covington.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Allen Robinson to a three-year contract. Signed CT Sebastian Joseph-Day.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ty Montgomery to a two-year contract. Acquired LB Mack Wilson from Cleveland in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. Traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Re-signed RB James White.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released S Logan Ryan. Re-signed OT Korey Cunningham. Signed QB Tyrod Taylor and G Mark Glowinski.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Jacob Martin to a three-year contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman and TE C.J. Uzomah..

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT Fletcher Cox with a post June 1 designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Joe Schobert. Re-signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone, WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid to tendered contracts. Signed CB Sidney Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C Ryan Jensen and G Aaron Stinnie.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Julio Jones with a post June 1 designation. Signed OL Jamarco Jones to a multi-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed Cs Tyler Larsen, Jon Toth, CB Troy Apke, LB Milo Eifler and DT Daniel Wise. Signed WR Cam Sims and G Andrew Norwell.

HOCKEY

NHL

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated D Alexander Elder from injured reserve.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated LW Christian Dvorak from injured reserve. Reassigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned RW Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL) on loan. Signed C Philippe Daoust to a three-year entry level contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Arturs Silovs to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) from Abbotsford (AHL). Promoted RW Sheldon Rempall from Abbotsford to the active roster. Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted D DaniilMiromanov from Henderson (AHL) to the active roster. Activated C Mattian Janmark from injured reserve.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Max Balinson to a amateur tryout contract (ATO) and F Liam Macdougall to a standard player contract (SPC). Released Fs Mike Gornall and Bair Gendunov from their standard player contracts.

INDY FUEL — Placed D Jacob LeGuerrier on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Tyler Kobryn. Acquired D Ryan Cook from Adirondack. Placed D Tyler Rockwell on reserve. Placed D Michael Davies on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve. Placed D Connor Walters and G Billy Christopoulos on reserve. Plced F Devon Paliani on injured reserve.

WICHITA NAILERS — Released D Carson Vance.