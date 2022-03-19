The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Saturday, March 19, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 43 26 .623
Boston 42 28 .600
Toronto 39 31 .557
Brooklyn 37 34 .521 7
New York 30 40 .429 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 47 24 .662
Atlanta 35 35 .500 11½
Charlotte 35 35 .500 11½
Washington 29 40 .420 17
Orlando 18 53 .254 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 26 .629
Chicago 41 28 .594
Cleveland 40 30 .571 4
Indiana 24 47 .338 20½
Detroit 19 51 .271 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 48 23 .676
Dallas 43 27 .614
New Orleans 29 41 .414 18½
San Antonio 27 44 .380 21
Houston 17 53 .243 30½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 43 26 .623
Denver 42 29 .592 2
Minnesota 41 30 .577 3
Portland 26 43 .377 17
Oklahoma City 20 50 .286 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 56 14 .800
Golden State 47 23 .671 9
L.A. Clippers 36 36 .500 21
L.A. Lakers 30 40 .429 26
Sacramento 25 46 .352 31½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday

Philadelphia 111, Dallas 101

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers 128, Toronto 123, OT

Atlanta 120, Memphis 105

Brooklyn 128, Portland 123

New York 100, Washington 97

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami 120, Oklahoma City 108

New Orleans 124, San Antonio 91

Utah 121, L.A. Clippers 92

Boston at Sacramento, late

Chicago at Phoenix, late

Today

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

INDIANA 120,

HOUSTON 118

INDIANA (121): Brissett 4-13 3-3 13, Hield 4-20 4-5 15, Bitadze 9-9 2-4 23, Brogdon 11-19 1-1 25, Haliburton 4-9 1-2 10, Stephenson 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 8-9 0-0 17, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 5-13 1-3 13. Totals 47-101 12-18 120.

HOUSTON (118): Mathews 2-4 3-3 9, Tate 3-7 0-0 6, Wood 11-14 6-8 32, Green 6-15 7-7 20, Porter Jr. 7-14 2-2 19, Martin Jr. 3-3 0-0 7, Sengun 4-9 7-8 15, Christopher 1-5 0-0 2, Nix 0-1 2-2 2, Schroder 2-7 1-2 6. Totals 39-79 28-32 118.

Indiana 28 33 22 38 120
Houston 32 24 39 23 118

3-Point Goals—Indiana 14-43 (Bitadze 3-3, Hield 3-12, Washington Jr. 2-5, Brogdon 2-6, Brissett 2-7, Smith 1-2, Haliburton 1-6, Anderson 0-2), Houston 12-27 (Wood 4-6, Porter Jr. 3-6, Mathews 2-2, Martin Jr. 1-1, Schroder 1-3, Green 1-5, Christopher 0-1, Sengun 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 46 (Smith 10), Houston 42 (Wood 13). Assists—Indiana 29 (Haliburton 7), Houston 24 (Wood 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 26, Houston 19. A—13,748 (18,500).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 20 7 .741
Delaware 18 7 .720 1
Motor City 18 8 .692
Capital City 16 8 .667
Grand Rapids 16 11 .593 4
Long Island 16 11 .593 4
Westchester 13 12 .520 6
College Park 13 13 .500
MAD ANTS 12 14 .462
Maine 12 14 .462
Windy City 12 16 .429
Lakeland 9 17 .346 10½
Wisconsin 8 18 .308 11½
Cleveland 6 19 .240 13
Greensboro 6 20 .231 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 21 6 .778
South Bay 17 8 .680 3
Agua Caliente 16 10 .615
Austin 13 12 .520 7
Texas 14 14 .500
Birmingham 13 13 .500
Stockton 12 13 .480 8
Iowa 12 14 .462
Oklahoma City 13 16 .448 9
Sioux Falls 12 16 .429
Memphis 12 16 .429
Santa Cruz 10 15 .400 10
Salt Lake City 7 19 .269 13½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday

Capital City 140, Motor City 133

Cleveland 117, Greensboro 104

Delaware 112, Grand Rapids 107

Lakeland 106, Maine 103

College Park 142, Wisconsin 124

Iowa 125, South Bay 121

Today

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday

College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Long Island at MAD ANTS, 3 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

