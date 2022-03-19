Saturday, March 19, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Boston
|42
|28
|.600
|1½
|Toronto
|39
|31
|.557
|4½
|Brooklyn
|37
|34
|.521
|7
|New York
|30
|40
|.429
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|35
|.500
|11½
|Charlotte
|35
|35
|.500
|11½
|Washington
|29
|40
|.420
|17
|Orlando
|18
|53
|.254
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|Chicago
|41
|28
|.594
|2½
|Cleveland
|40
|30
|.571
|4
|Indiana
|24
|47
|.338
|20½
|Detroit
|19
|51
|.271
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|48
|23
|.676
|—
|Dallas
|43
|27
|.614
|4½
|New Orleans
|29
|41
|.414
|18½
|San Antonio
|27
|44
|.380
|21
|Houston
|17
|53
|.243
|30½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Denver
|42
|29
|.592
|2
|Minnesota
|41
|30
|.577
|3
|Portland
|26
|43
|.377
|17
|Oklahoma City
|20
|50
|.286
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|56
|14
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|47
|23
|.671
|9
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|36
|.500
|21
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|40
|.429
|26
|Sacramento
|25
|46
|.352
|31½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
Philadelphia 111, Dallas 101
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers 128, Toronto 123, OT
Atlanta 120, Memphis 105
Brooklyn 128, Portland 123
New York 100, Washington 97
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami 120, Oklahoma City 108
New Orleans 124, San Antonio 91
Utah 121, L.A. Clippers 92
Boston at Sacramento, late
Chicago at Phoenix, late
Today
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
INDIANA 120,
HOUSTON 118
INDIANA (121): Brissett 4-13 3-3 13, Hield 4-20 4-5 15, Bitadze 9-9 2-4 23, Brogdon 11-19 1-1 25, Haliburton 4-9 1-2 10, Stephenson 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 8-9 0-0 17, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 5-13 1-3 13. Totals 47-101 12-18 120.
HOUSTON (118): Mathews 2-4 3-3 9, Tate 3-7 0-0 6, Wood 11-14 6-8 32, Green 6-15 7-7 20, Porter Jr. 7-14 2-2 19, Martin Jr. 3-3 0-0 7, Sengun 4-9 7-8 15, Christopher 1-5 0-0 2, Nix 0-1 2-2 2, Schroder 2-7 1-2 6. Totals 39-79 28-32 118.
|Indiana
|28
|33
|22
|38
|—
|120
|Houston
|32
|24
|39
|23
|—
|118
3-Point Goals—Indiana 14-43 (Bitadze 3-3, Hield 3-12, Washington Jr. 2-5, Brogdon 2-6, Brissett 2-7, Smith 1-2, Haliburton 1-6, Anderson 0-2), Houston 12-27 (Wood 4-6, Porter Jr. 3-6, Mathews 2-2, Martin Jr. 1-1, Schroder 1-3, Green 1-5, Christopher 0-1, Sengun 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 46 (Smith 10), Houston 42 (Wood 13). Assists—Indiana 29 (Haliburton 7), Houston 24 (Wood 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 26, Houston 19. A—13,748 (18,500).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Delaware
|18
|7
|.720
|1
|Motor City
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|16
|8
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Long Island
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Westchester
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|College Park
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|MAD ANTS
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Maine
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Windy City
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|18
|.308
|11½
|Cleveland
|6
|19
|.240
|13
|Greensboro
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|South Bay
|17
|8
|.680
|3
|Agua Caliente
|16
|10
|.615
|4½
|Austin
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Texas
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|Stockton
|12
|13
|.480
|8
|Iowa
|12
|14
|.462
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|16
|.448
|9
|Sioux Falls
|12
|16
|.429
|9½
|Memphis
|12
|16
|.429
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|15
|.400
|10
|Salt Lake City
|7
|19
|.269
|13½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
Capital City 140, Motor City 133
Cleveland 117, Greensboro 104
Delaware 112, Grand Rapids 107
Lakeland 106, Maine 103
College Park 142, Wisconsin 124
Iowa 125, South Bay 121
Today
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday
College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Long Island at MAD ANTS, 3 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
