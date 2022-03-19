TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Seiya Suzuki on a five-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Brooklyn F Kevin Durant an undisclosed amount for directing obscene language toward a fan in a game on March 156 against Dallas.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Ezekiel Turner on a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to a contract. Released DT Star Lotulelei.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR D.J. Moore to a four-year contract extension. Signed C Bradley Bozeman to a contract. Signed P Johnny Hekker to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released C Trey Hopkins. Re-signed QB Brandon Allen and WR Mike D. Thomas to one-year contracts. Signed G Alex Cappa to a four-year contract. Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Justin Jones and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to two-year contracts. Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract. Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts. Signed WR Trent Sherfield.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR/KR Gunner Olszewski to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S George Odum to a three-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Quinton Jeffersion to a contract. Released DEs Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D Evan Wardley for three additional games as a result of his action in a game on March 12 between Idaho and Toledo prior to his trade to South Carolina. Reinstated Jacksonville D Jacob Pane

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Matt Gomercic.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Logan Coomes on reserve. Placed D Graeme Brown on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Connor Corcoran and F Keaton Jameson from reserve. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Matt Tugnutt from Idaho. Signed D Joey Matthews.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Ryan Dmowski from South Carolina and D Jack Van Boekel from Cincinnati. Activated D Mitch Versteeg from injured reserve. Activated F Jack Becker from reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Tyler Rockwell from reserve. Placed Ds Ryan Cook and Jeremy Masella on reserve. Placed F Denis Smirnov on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Callum Booth from injured reserve. Placed G Lewis Zerter-Gossage on reserve. Placed D Taylor Egan on injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier. Signed F Connor Welsh.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Bo Hanson and placed on reserve. Activated F Bobby Hampton from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller on injured reserve.