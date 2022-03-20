Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Boston
|43
|28
|.606
|1
|Toronto
|39
|31
|.557
|4½
|Brooklyn
|37
|34
|.521
|7
|New York
|30
|40
|.429
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Charlotte
|36
|35
|.507
|11
|Atlanta
|35
|35
|.500
|11½
|Washington
|30
|40
|.429
|16½
|Orlando
|18
|53
|.254
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Chicago
|41
|29
|.586
|2½
|Cleveland
|41
|30
|.577
|3
|Indiana
|24
|47
|.338
|20
|Detroit
|19
|52
|.268
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|48
|23
|.676
|—
|Dallas
|43
|28
|.606
|5
|New Orleans
|29
|41
|.414
|18½
|San Antonio
|27
|44
|.380
|21
|Houston
|17
|53
|.243
|30½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|Denver
|42
|29
|.592
|2½
|Minnesota
|42
|30
|.583
|3
|Portland
|26
|43
|.377
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|50
|.286
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|57
|14
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|47
|23
|.671
|9½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|37
|.493
|22
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|41
|.423
|27
|Sacramento
|25
|47
|.347
|32½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
Philadelphia 111, Dallas 101
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers 128, Toronto 123, OT
Atlanta 120, Memphis 105
Brooklyn 128, Portland 123
New York 100, Washington 97
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami 120, Oklahoma City 108
New Orleans 124, San Antonio 91
Utah 121, L.A. Clippers 92
Boston 126, Sacramento 97
Phoenix 129, Chicago 102
Saturday
Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119
Charlotte 129, Dallas 108
Cleveland 113, Detroit 109
Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119
Today
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Monday
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
LATE FRIDAY
PHOENIX 129,
CHICAGO 102
CHICAGO (102): DeRozan 6-14 7-8 19, Green 2-3 1-2 6, Vucevic 8-16 0-1 16, Dosunmu 2-9 0-0 4, LaVine 1-7 10-12 12, Brown Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 4-7 3-4 11, Bradley 0-1 2-2 2, Caruso 3-7 0-0 8, Thomas 3-4 0-0 8, White 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 35-85 25-31 102.
PHOENIX (129): Bridges 4-10 1-2 11, Craig 5-5 2-2 14, Ayton 8-11 4-4 20, Booker 10-18 7-7 28, Payne 6-13 1-2 15, Wainright 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 4-4 4-4 12, Biyombo 3-5 0-0 6, Holiday 2-2 4-4 9, Payton 0-4 0-0 0, Shamet 5-11 1-1 14. Totals 47-84 24-26 129.
|Chicago
|27
|21
|24
|30
|—
|102
|Phoenix
|30
|31
|34
|34
|—
|129
3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-27 (Thomas 2-3, Caruso 2-4, White 2-6, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, LaVine 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, Dosunmu 0-3, Jones Jr. 0-3), Phoenix 11-25 (Shamet 3-6, Craig 2-2, Payne 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Holiday 1-1, Booker 1-3, Ayton 0-1, Wainright 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Green, Vucevic 7), Phoenix 49 (Ayton 12). Assists—Chicago 20 (LaVine 9), Phoenix 23 (Payne 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 18, Phoenix 20. A—17,071 (18,422)
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Delaware
|18
|7
|.720
|1
|Motor City
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|16
|8
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Long Island
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Westchester
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|College Park
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|MAD ANTS
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Maine
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Windy City
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|18
|.308
|11½
|Cleveland
|6
|19
|.240
|13
|Greensboro
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|South Bay
|17
|8
|.680
|3
|Agua Caliente
|16
|10
|.615
|4½
|Austin
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Texas
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|Stockton
|12
|13
|.480
|8
|Oklahoma City
|14
|16
|.467
|8½
|Iowa
|12
|14
|.462
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|12
|16
|.429
|9½
|Memphis
|12
|16
|.429
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|15
|.400
|10
|Salt Lake City
|7
|20
|.259
|14
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday
Capital City 140, Motor City 133
Cleveland 117, Greensboro 104
Delaware 112, Grand Rapids 107
Lakeland 106, Maine 103
College Park 142, Wisconsin 124
Iowa 125, South Bay 121
Saturday
Oklahoma City 102, Salt Lake City 73
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, late
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, late
Austin at Stockton, late
Today
College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Long Island at MAD ANTS, 3 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
