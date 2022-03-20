The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 43 26 .623
Boston 43 28 .606 1
Toronto 39 31 .557
Brooklyn 37 34 .521 7
New York 30 40 .429 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 24 .662
Charlotte 36 35 .507 11
Atlanta 35 35 .500 11½
Washington 30 40 .429 16½
Orlando 18 53 .254 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 27 .620
Chicago 41 29 .586
Cleveland 41 30 .577 3
Indiana 24 47 .338 20
Detroit 19 52 .268 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 48 23 .676
Dallas 43 28 .606 5
New Orleans 29 41 .414 18½
San Antonio 27 44 .380 21
Houston 17 53 .243 30½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 44 26 .629
Denver 42 29 .592
Minnesota 42 30 .583 3
Portland 26 43 .377 17½
Oklahoma City 20 50 .286 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 57 14 .803
Golden State 47 23 .671
L.A. Clippers 36 37 .493 22
L.A. Lakers 30 41 .423 27
Sacramento 25 47 .347 32½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday

Philadelphia 111, Dallas 101

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers 128, Toronto 123, OT

Atlanta 120, Memphis 105

Brooklyn 128, Portland 123

New York 100, Washington 97

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami 120, Oklahoma City 108

New Orleans 124, San Antonio 91

Utah 121, L.A. Clippers 92

Boston 126, Sacramento 97

Phoenix 129, Chicago 102

Saturday

Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119

Charlotte 129, Dallas 108

Cleveland 113, Detroit 109

Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119

Today

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Monday

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LATE FRIDAY

PHOENIX 129,

CHICAGO 102

CHICAGO (102): DeRozan 6-14 7-8 19, Green 2-3 1-2 6, Vucevic 8-16 0-1 16, Dosunmu 2-9 0-0 4, LaVine 1-7 10-12 12, Brown Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 4-7 3-4 11, Bradley 0-1 2-2 2, Caruso 3-7 0-0 8, Thomas 3-4 0-0 8, White 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 35-85 25-31 102.

PHOENIX (129): Bridges 4-10 1-2 11, Craig 5-5 2-2 14, Ayton 8-11 4-4 20, Booker 10-18 7-7 28, Payne 6-13 1-2 15, Wainright 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 4-4 4-4 12, Biyombo 3-5 0-0 6, Holiday 2-2 4-4 9, Payton 0-4 0-0 0, Shamet 5-11 1-1 14. Totals 47-84 24-26 129.

Chicago 27 21 24 30 102
Phoenix 30 31 34 34 129

3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-27 (Thomas 2-3, Caruso 2-4, White 2-6, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, LaVine 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, Dosunmu 0-3, Jones Jr. 0-3), Phoenix 11-25 (Shamet 3-6, Craig 2-2, Payne 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Holiday 1-1, Booker 1-3, Ayton 0-1, Wainright 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Green, Vucevic 7), Phoenix 49 (Ayton 12). Assists—Chicago 20 (LaVine 9), Phoenix 23 (Payne 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 18, Phoenix 20. A—17,071 (18,422)

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 20 7 .741
Delaware 18 7 .720 1
Motor City 18 8 .692
Capital City 16 8 .667
Grand Rapids 16 11 .593 4
Long Island 16 11 .593 4
Westchester 13 12 .520 6
College Park 13 13 .500
MAD ANTS 12 14 .462
Maine 12 14 .462
Windy City 12 16 .429
Lakeland 9 17 .346 10½
Wisconsin 8 18 .308 11½
Cleveland 6 19 .240 13
Greensboro 6 20 .231 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 21 6 .778
South Bay 17 8 .680 3
Agua Caliente 16 10 .615
Austin 13 12 .520 7
Texas 14 14 .500
Birmingham 13 13 .500
Stockton 12 13 .480 8
Oklahoma City 14 16 .467
Iowa 12 14 .462
Sioux Falls 12 16 .429
Memphis 12 16 .429
Santa Cruz 10 15 .400 10
Salt Lake City 7 20 .259 14

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday

Capital City 140, Motor City 133

Cleveland 117, Greensboro 104

Delaware 112, Grand Rapids 107

Lakeland 106, Maine 103

College Park 142, Wisconsin 124

Iowa 125, South Bay 121

Saturday

Oklahoma City 102, Salt Lake City 73

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, late

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, late

Austin at Stockton, late

Today

College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Long Island at MAD ANTS, 3 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

