NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 61 41 14 6 88 251 180 Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174 Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183 Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167 Detroit 61 25 29 7 57 176 228 Ottawa 61 22 34 5 49 161 199 Buffalo 61 20 33 8 48 163 218 Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 61 41 14 6 88 203 146 Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166 N.Y. Rangers 62 39 18 5 83 187 160 Washington 63 35 18 10 80 212 177 Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230 N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162 New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220 Philadelphia 61 19 31 11 49 154 213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168 Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172 Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176 Winnipeg 62 28 24 10 66 191 194 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 60 37 16 7 81 210 146 Los Angeles 63 34 21 8 76 181 176 Edmonton 61 34 23 4 72 206 193 Vegas 63 33 26 4 70 200 193 Vancouver 62 30 25 7 67 179 178 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 San Jose 60 26 26 8 60 156 188 Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

Boston 4, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT

Florida 3, Anaheim 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Saturday

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

Columbus 5, St. Louis 4

Montreal 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary at Vancouver, late

Detroit at Seattle, late

Today

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

MINNESOTA 3,

CHICAGO 1

Chicago 0 0 1 — 1 Minnesota 1 0 2 — 3

First Period—1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 9 (Fiala, Merrill), 16:36. Penalties—Greenway, MIN (Tripping), 3:40; Hartman, MIN (Tripping), 7:00; Kane, CHI (Interference), 7:00; Toews, CHI (Hooking), 17:12.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Fiala, MIN (High Sticking), 12:41; Carpenter, CHI (Tripping), 15:07.

Third Period—2, Chicago, S.Jones 4 (Strome, Kane), 8:57. 3, Minnesota, Hartman 25 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 16:47. 4, Minnesota, Greenway 7 (Merrill), 19:53 (en). Penalties—de Haan, CHI (Holding), 12:53.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 7-7-8—22. Minnesota 11-12-11—34.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 3-8-4 (33 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 24-12-1 (22-21).

A—19,226 (18,064). T—2:26.

Referees—Chris Lee, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Jonathan Deschamps.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 55 34 13 6 2 76 205 158 Newfoundland 53 33 17 3 0 69 207 151 Worcester 55 27 22 4 2 60 194 190 Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 3 1 54 182 194 Maine 57 25 26 4 2 56 171 194 Adirondack 57 24 31 2 0 50 170 215

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 60 37 19 3 1 78 185 153 Florida 60 34 17 5 4 77 202 157 Jacksonville 58 34 20 2 2 72 166 140 Orlando 60 29 27 4 0 62 162 188 Greenville 57 25 25 4 3 57 158 159 Norfolk 58 20 33 2 3 45 151 215 S. Carolina 60 20 34 6 0 46 144 197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 57 38 16 1 2 79 215 162 KOMETS 58 31 20 6 1 69 215 183 Wheeling 57 31 25 1 0 63 198 194 Cincinnati 59 31 25 3 0 65 207 195 Kalamazoo 57 30 27 0 0 60 181 198 Iowa 59 26 25 7 1 60 191 212 Indy 57 24 28 2 3 53 176 189

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 60 36 21 2 1 75 202 189 Rapid City 58 30 20 4 4 68 191 183 Tulsa 59 29 25 3 2 63 178 187 Idaho 60 30 27 2 1 63 174 158 Allen 57 26 24 6 1 59 190 198 Kansas City 62 28 30 3 1 60 183 211 Wichita 59 24 27 8 0 56 172 200

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

South Carolina 2, Maine 0

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4, OT

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Wheeling 4, Indy 1

Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3

Greenville 7, Norfolk 3

Cincinnati 4, KOMETS 3, OT

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, late

Utah at Idaho, late

Today

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

CYCLONES 4,

KOMETS 3, OT

Fort Wayne 2 1 0 0 — 3 Cincinnati 2 1 0 1 — 4

1st Period—1, Cincinnati, Andrusiak 23 (Caporusso), 5:40. 2, Cincinnati, Balinson 1 6:45. 3, Fort Wayne, Jones 11 (McCallum, Corrin), 15:33 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 21 19:40 (SH). Penalties—Cooper Fw (roughing), 8:03; Yeamans Cin (roughing), 8:03; Boudrias Fw (tripping), 12:20; Vaive Cin (interference), 15:00; Corrin Fw (high-sticking), 18:25.

2nd Period—5, Cincinnati, Mingo 8 (Caporusso, Andrusiak), 9:14. 6, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 11 (Corcoran, Busch), 13:37 (PP). Penalties—Yeamans Cin (slashing), 4:24; Jones Fw (charging), 6:46; Masonius Fw (roughing), 6:46; Franco Cin (roughing), 6:46; Griffin Cin (holding), 12:57.

3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Bean Cin (slashing), 17:28.

OT Period—7, Cincinnati, Griffin 20 (Mingo, McLeod), 2:10. Penalties—Schultz Cin (misconduct), 2:10.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 17-15-13-2-47. Cincinnati 11-9-8-3-31.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 2 / 4; Cincinnati 0 / 3.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 16-6-3-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Cincinnati, Bonar 9-7-1-0 (47 shots-44 saves).

A—8,213

Referee—John Lindner. Linesmen—Dan Kovachik, Christopher Williams.