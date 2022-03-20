Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|61
|41
|14
|6
|88
|251
|180
|Tampa Bay
|61
|39
|16
|6
|84
|205
|174
|Toronto
|61
|39
|17
|5
|83
|226
|183
|Boston
|62
|38
|19
|5
|81
|188
|167
|Detroit
|61
|25
|29
|7
|57
|176
|228
|Ottawa
|61
|22
|34
|5
|49
|161
|199
|Buffalo
|61
|20
|33
|8
|48
|163
|218
|Montreal
|61
|16
|36
|9
|41
|153
|234
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|61
|41
|14
|6
|88
|203
|146
|Pittsburgh
|62
|37
|16
|9
|83
|201
|166
|N.Y. Rangers
|62
|39
|18
|5
|83
|187
|160
|Washington
|63
|35
|18
|10
|80
|212
|177
|Columbus
|62
|31
|28
|3
|65
|205
|230
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|25
|24
|9
|59
|157
|162
|New Jersey
|61
|22
|34
|5
|49
|185
|220
|Philadelphia
|61
|19
|31
|11
|49
|154
|213
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|61
|43
|13
|5
|91
|236
|170
|St. Louis
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|213
|168
|Minnesota
|59
|35
|20
|4
|74
|222
|195
|Nashville
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|198
|172
|Dallas
|59
|33
|23
|3
|69
|174
|176
|Winnipeg
|62
|28
|24
|10
|66
|191
|194
|Chicago
|61
|22
|30
|9
|53
|162
|210
|Arizona
|60
|20
|36
|4
|44
|159
|216
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|60
|37
|16
|7
|81
|210
|146
|Los Angeles
|63
|34
|21
|8
|76
|181
|176
|Edmonton
|61
|34
|23
|4
|72
|206
|193
|Vegas
|63
|33
|26
|4
|70
|200
|193
|Vancouver
|62
|30
|25
|7
|67
|179
|178
|Anaheim
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|183
|201
|San Jose
|60
|26
|26
|8
|60
|156
|188
|Seattle
|62
|18
|38
|6
|42
|160
|224
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO
Boston 4, Winnipeg 2
Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT
Florida 3, Anaheim 0
Colorado 5, San Jose 3
Saturday
Minnesota 3, Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2
Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1
Columbus 5, St. Louis 4
Montreal 5, Ottawa 1
Nashville 6, Toronto 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1
Calgary at Vancouver, late
Detroit at Seattle, late
Today
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
MINNESOTA 3,
CHICAGO 1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
First Period—1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 9 (Fiala, Merrill), 16:36. Penalties—Greenway, MIN (Tripping), 3:40; Hartman, MIN (Tripping), 7:00; Kane, CHI (Interference), 7:00; Toews, CHI (Hooking), 17:12.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Fiala, MIN (High Sticking), 12:41; Carpenter, CHI (Tripping), 15:07.
Third Period—2, Chicago, S.Jones 4 (Strome, Kane), 8:57. 3, Minnesota, Hartman 25 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 16:47. 4, Minnesota, Greenway 7 (Merrill), 19:53 (en). Penalties—de Haan, CHI (Holding), 12:53.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 7-7-8—22. Minnesota 11-12-11—34.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 3-8-4 (33 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 24-12-1 (22-21).
A—19,226 (18,064). T—2:26.
Referees—Chris Lee, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Jonathan Deschamps.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|55
|34
|13
|6
|2
|76
|205
|158
|Newfoundland
|53
|33
|17
|3
|0
|69
|207
|151
|Worcester
|55
|27
|22
|4
|2
|60
|194
|190
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|25
|24
|3
|1
|54
|182
|194
|Maine
|57
|25
|26
|4
|2
|56
|171
|194
|Adirondack
|57
|24
|31
|2
|0
|50
|170
|215
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|60
|37
|19
|3
|1
|78
|185
|153
|Florida
|60
|34
|17
|5
|4
|77
|202
|157
|Jacksonville
|58
|34
|20
|2
|2
|72
|166
|140
|Orlando
|60
|29
|27
|4
|0
|62
|162
|188
|Greenville
|57
|25
|25
|4
|3
|57
|158
|159
|Norfolk
|58
|20
|33
|2
|3
|45
|151
|215
|S. Carolina
|60
|20
|34
|6
|0
|46
|144
|197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|57
|38
|16
|1
|2
|79
|215
|162
|KOMETS
|58
|31
|20
|6
|1
|69
|215
|183
|Wheeling
|57
|31
|25
|1
|0
|63
|198
|194
|Cincinnati
|59
|31
|25
|3
|0
|65
|207
|195
|Kalamazoo
|57
|30
|27
|0
|0
|60
|181
|198
|Iowa
|59
|26
|25
|7
|1
|60
|191
|212
|Indy
|57
|24
|28
|2
|3
|53
|176
|189
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|60
|36
|21
|2
|1
|75
|202
|189
|Rapid City
|58
|30
|20
|4
|4
|68
|191
|183
|Tulsa
|59
|29
|25
|3
|2
|63
|178
|187
|Idaho
|60
|30
|27
|2
|1
|63
|174
|158
|Allen
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|190
|198
|Kansas City
|62
|28
|30
|3
|1
|60
|183
|211
|Wichita
|59
|24
|27
|8
|0
|56
|172
|200
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
South Carolina 2, Maine 0
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4, OT
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Wheeling 4, Indy 1
Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3
Greenville 7, Norfolk 3
Cincinnati 4, KOMETS 3, OT
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, late
Utah at Idaho, late
Today
Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 5 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
CYCLONES 4,
KOMETS 3, OT
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|1
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Cincinnati, Andrusiak 23 (Caporusso), 5:40. 2, Cincinnati, Balinson 1 6:45. 3, Fort Wayne, Jones 11 (McCallum, Corrin), 15:33 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 21 19:40 (SH). Penalties—Cooper Fw (roughing), 8:03; Yeamans Cin (roughing), 8:03; Boudrias Fw (tripping), 12:20; Vaive Cin (interference), 15:00; Corrin Fw (high-sticking), 18:25.
2nd Period—5, Cincinnati, Mingo 8 (Caporusso, Andrusiak), 9:14. 6, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 11 (Corcoran, Busch), 13:37 (PP). Penalties—Yeamans Cin (slashing), 4:24; Jones Fw (charging), 6:46; Masonius Fw (roughing), 6:46; Franco Cin (roughing), 6:46; Griffin Cin (holding), 12:57.
3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Bean Cin (slashing), 17:28.
OT Period—7, Cincinnati, Griffin 20 (Mingo, McLeod), 2:10. Penalties—Schultz Cin (misconduct), 2:10.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 17-15-13-2-47. Cincinnati 11-9-8-3-31.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 2 / 4; Cincinnati 0 / 3.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 16-6-3-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Cincinnati, Bonar 9-7-1-0 (47 shots-44 saves).
A—8,213
Referee—John Lindner. Linesmen—Dan Kovachik, Christopher Williams.
