AUTO RACING

Cup Series

FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500

At Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325 laps, 52 points.

2. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 325, 36.

3. (9) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 325, 39.

4. (13) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 325, 46.

5. (33) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 325, 32.

6. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 325, 40.

7. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 325, 30.

8. (26) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 325, 33.

9. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 325, 28.

10. (11) Alex Bowman, Chev., 325, 31.

11. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 325, 26.

12. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 325, 31.

13. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 325, 27.

14. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 325, 29.

15. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 325, 30.

16. (36) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 325, 0.

17. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325, 30.

18. (35) David Ragan, Ford, 325, 19.

19. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 325, 18.

20. (37) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, 325, 17.

21. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325, 16.

22. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 325, 22.

23. (27) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 325, 15.

24. (29) Michael McDowell, Frd., 321, 13.

25. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 321, 12.

26. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, 300, 11.

27. (25) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 297, 10.

28. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 245, 12.

29. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 212, 17.

30. (21) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 212, 9.

31. (28) R. Stenhouse Jr, Chv., 200, 13.

32. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 5.

33. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 171, 4.

34. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 150, 3.

35. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 101, 2.

36. (18) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 101, 1.

37. (30) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 23, 0.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 126.586 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hr., 57 min., 14 sec.

Margin of Victory: .145 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 65 laps.

Lead Changes: 46 among 20 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0; R.Blaney 1; C.Briscoe 2-6; Ky.Busch 7-12; C.Elliott 13-15; Ky.Busch 16-30; R.Chastain 31-34; W.Byron 35-40; R.Chastain 41-42; W.Byron 43-45; R.Chastain 46; R.Blaney 47-48; J.Logano 49-50; D.Hamlin 51; J.Logano 52-54; R.Chastain 55-64; J.Logano 65-69; R.Chastain 70-94; W.Byron 95-105; C.Bell 106-121; K.Harvick 122-124; M.Truex 125; J.Logano 126-127; Ku.Busch 128-129; R.Stenhouse 130; Ku.Busch 131-132; R.Stenhouse 133-137; J.Haley 138; T.Reddick 139-143; W.Byron 144-148; B.McLeod 149-150; W.Byron 151-153; K.Harvick 154-161; W.Byron 162-183; R.Blaney 184; R.Stenhouse 185-200; R.Blaney 201-207; K.Larson 208; R.Blaney 209-212; D.Suárez 213-224; M.Truex 225-228; C.Elliott 229-254; D.Suárez 255; A.Almirola 256-261; W.Byron 262-312; B.Wallace 313-315; W.Byron 316-325

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 8 times for 111 laps; R.Chastain, 5 times for 42 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 29 laps; R.Stenhouse, 3 times for 22 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 21 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 16 laps; R.Blaney, 5 times for 15 laps; D.Suárez, 2 times for 13 laps; J.Logano, 4 times for 12 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 11 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 6 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 5 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 5 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 4 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 3 laps; B.McLeod, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 1; W.Byron, 1; A.Bowman, 1; K.Larson, 1; A.Cindric, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 171; 2. J.Logano, 164; 3. C.Briscoe, 156; 4. W.Byron, 150; 5. R.Blaney, 148; 6. Ku.Busch, 148; 7. A.Almirola, 144; 8. M.Truex, 142; 9. A.Bowman, 140; 10. R.Chastain, 137; 11. Ky.Busch, 136; 12. K.Larson, 135; 13. D.Suárez, 127; 14. K.Harvick, 127; 15. T.Reddick, 126; 16. B.Keselowski, 122.

IndyCar

XPEL 375

At Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chev., 248 laps.

2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 248.

3. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 248.

4. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248.

5. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 248.

6. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 248.

7. (11) Alex Palou, Honda, 248.

8. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 248.

9. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 248.

10. (8) Rinus Veekay, Chevrolet, 248.

11. (19) David Malukas, Honda, 248.

12. (9) Colton Herta, Honda, 247.

13. (21) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 247.

14. (25) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 247.

15. (10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 247.

16. (20) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 247.

17. (22) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 246.

18. (16) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 245.

19. (24) Christian Lundgaard, Hnda., 233.

20. (3) Takuma Sato, Honda, 140.

21. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 138.

22. (26) Graham Rahal, Honda, 128.

23. (6) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 128.

24. (17) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 128.

25. (23) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 113.

26. (13) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 103.

27. (12) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 11.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 165.467 mph.

Time of Race: 02:09:29.7270.

Margin of Victory: 0.0669 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 52 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-56, Sato 57-61, Castroneves 62, Kirkwood 67-67, Hildebrand 68, McLaughlin 69-149, Newgarden 150-151, McLaughlin 152-158, VeeKay 159-163, Power 164-183, Ericsson 184-193, Carpenter 194-197, Malukas 198-200, Ilott 201-205, McLaughlin 206-247, Newgarden 248.

Points: McLaughlin 97, Power 69, Palou 67, Newgarden 65, Ericsson 58, Dixon 55, Veekay 50, Herta 50, Pagenaud 39, Johnson 35.

Formula One

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

At Sakhir, Bahrain.

Lap length: 5 kilometers

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 57 laps, 1:37:33.584, 26 points.

2. (3) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 57, +5.598 seconds, 18.

3. (5) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 57, +9.675, 15.

4. (9) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 57, +11.211, 12.

5. (7) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 57, +14.754, 10.

6. (6) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 57, +16.119, 8.

7. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 57, +19.423, 6.

8. (16) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 57, +20.386, 4.

9. (8) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 57, +22.390, 2.

10. (15) Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 57, +23.064, 1.

11. (12) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 57, +32.574.

12. (19) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 57, +45.873.

13. (14) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 57, +53.932.

14. (18) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 57, +54.975.

15. (13) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 57, +56.335.

16. (20) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 57, +1:01.795.

17. (17) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Aston Martin, 57, +1:03.829.

18. (4) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, did not finish, 56.

19. (2) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, did not finish, 54.

20. (10) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, did not finish, 44.

Driver Standings

1. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 26 points.

2. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 18.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 15.

4. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 12.

5. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 10.

6. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 8.

7. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 6.

8. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 4.

9. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 2.

10. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo, 1.