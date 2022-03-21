Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|43
|27
|.614
|—
|Boston
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|Toronto
|40
|31
|.563
|3½
|Brooklyn
|37
|34
|.521
|6½
|New York
|30
|41
|.423
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Charlotte
|36
|35
|.507
|11
|Atlanta
|35
|36
|.493
|12
|Washington
|30
|40
|.429
|16½
|Orlando
|19
|53
|.264
|28½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Chicago
|41
|29
|.586
|2½
|Cleveland
|41
|30
|.577
|3
|Indiana
|25
|47
|.347
|19½
|Detroit
|19
|52
|.268
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|49
|23
|.681
|—
|Dallas
|43
|28
|.606
|5½
|New Orleans
|30
|41
|.423
|18½
|San Antonio
|28
|44
|.389
|21
|Houston
|17
|54
|.239
|31½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|26
|.634
|—
|Minnesota
|42
|30
|.583
|3½
|Denver
|42
|30
|.583
|3½
|Portland
|26
|44
|.371
|18½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|51
|.282
|25
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|Golden State
|47
|24
|.662
|10½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|37
|.493
|22½
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|41
|.423
|27½
|Sacramento
|25
|48
|.342
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday
Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119
Charlotte 129, Dallas 108
Cleveland 113, Detroit 109
Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119
Sunday
Indiana 129, Portland 98
Memphis 122, Houston 98
New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112
Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85
Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT
Utah 108, New York 93
Boston 124, Denver 104
San Antonio 110, Golden State 108
Toronto 93, Philadelphia 88
Today
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
INDIANA 129,
PORTLAND 98
PORTLAND (98): Elleby 1-3 0-0 2, Watford 7-13 1-2 17, Eubanks 5-9 2-2 12, Hart 11-13 1-1 26, Williams 2-10 4-7 10, Brown III 2-6 0-0 4, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 5-7 1-1 11, Hughes 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 2-2 5, McLemore 4-14 2-3 11. Totals 38-81 13-18 98.
INDIANA (129): Anderson 6-10 3-3 18, Brissett 8-10 6-6 24, Bitadze 6-10 0-0 12, Haliburton 4-8 0-0 10, Hield 2-9 3-3 9, Stephenson 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 7-10 1-2 17, Sykes 3-10 0-0 7, Taylor 7-7 2-3 17, Washington Jr. 4-9 3-4 13. Totals 48-84 18-21 129.
|Portland
|22
|26
|34
|16
|—
|98
|Indiana
|35
|34
|25
|35
|—
|129
3-Point Goals—Portland 9-33 (Hart 3-5, Watford 2-3, Williams 2-9, Johnson 1-3, McLemore 1-9, Brown III 0-1, Elleby 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, Hughes 0-1), Indiana 15-35 (Anderson 3-6, Brissett 2-3, Smith 2-3, Haliburton 2-4, Washington Jr. 2-5, Hield 2-9, Taylor 1-1, Sykes 1-3, Bitadze 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 32 (Eubanks, Watford 8), Indiana 41 (Brissett 9). Assists—Portland 23 (Dunn 9), Indiana 38 (Stephenson 11). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Indiana 19. A—16,067 (20,000).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Motor City
|19
|8
|.704
|1
|Delaware
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|17
|8
|.680
|2
|Grand Rapids
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Long Island
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Westchester
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|MAD ANTS
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Maine
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Windy City
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|Cleveland
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
|Greensboro
|6
|21
|.222
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|South Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|3
|Agua Caliente
|17
|10
|.630
|3½
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Stockton
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Austin
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Iowa
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Memphis
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|16
|.385
|10
|Salt Lake City
|7
|20
|.259
|13½
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday
Oklahoma City 102, Salt Lake City 73
Memphis 139, Rio Grande Vall. 131, 4OT
Agua Caliente 131, Santa Cruz 108
Stockton 101, Austin 96
Sunday
Windy City 124, Westchester 118
College Park 118, Cleveland 108
Motor City 125, Greensboro 84
Capital City 131, Wisconsin 100
MAD ANTS 116, Long Island 108, OT
Maine 145, Delaware 141
Iowa 110, Sioux Falls 105
Texas 122, South Bay 110
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
MAD ANTS 116,
NETS 108, OT
LONG ISLAND (108): Rachal 4-8 1-1 10, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Sharpe 9-19 1-3 22, Crawford 13-24 1-1 36, Duke Jr. 6-17 2-2 17, Bowden 3-9 1-2 9, Maker 1-4 1-1 4, Brown 3-11 1-1 8, Woodbury 0-3 0-1 0, Gray 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-99 8-12 108.
FORT WAYNE (116): Adams 11-21 3-4 28, Hinton 5-15 0-0 13, Bell 6-11 0-1 13, York 7-20 5-5 28, Lemon Jr. 3-16 1-1 8, Bradshaw 1-2 1-1 4, Vorhees 1-2 1-1 5, Bigby-Williams 1-4 1-2 4, Rowsey 4-8 2-2 13, Baxter Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-99 14-17 116.
|Long Island
|19
|34
|22
|31
|2
|—
|108
|Fort Wayne
|26
|31
|24
|25
|10
|—
|116
3-Point Goals—Long Island 13-48 (Graham 0-2, Sharpe 2-6, Crawford 8-14, Duke Jr. 1-9, Bowden 1-5, Maker 0-3, Brown 1-9), Fort Wayne 15-42 (Adams 3-8, Hinton 3-8, Bell 1-2, York 4-14, Lemon Jr. 0-4, Vorhees 1-1, Rowsey 3-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Long Island 60 (Sharpe 19), Fort Wayne 48 (Bell 12). Assists—Long Island 17 (Graham 8), Fort Wayne 22 (Adams 7). Total Fouls—Long Island 21, Fort Wayne 18. A—3,511.
