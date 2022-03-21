The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 43 27 .614
Boston 44 28 .611
Toronto 40 31 .563
Brooklyn 37 34 .521
New York 30 41 .423 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 24 .662
Charlotte 36 35 .507 11
Atlanta 35 36 .493 12
Washington 30 40 .429 16½
Orlando 19 53 .264 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 27 .620
Chicago 41 29 .586
Cleveland 41 30 .577 3
Indiana 25 47 .347 19½
Detroit 19 52 .268 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 49 23 .681
Dallas 43 28 .606
New Orleans 30 41 .423 18½
San Antonio 28 44 .389 21
Houston 17 54 .239 31½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 45 26 .634
Minnesota 42 30 .583
Denver 42 30 .583
Portland 26 44 .371 18½
Oklahoma City 20 51 .282 25

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 58 14 .806
Golden State 47 24 .662 10½
L.A. Clippers 36 37 .493 22½
L.A. Lakers 30 41 .423 27½
Sacramento 25 48 .342 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday

Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119

Charlotte 129, Dallas 108

Cleveland 113, Detroit 109

Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119

Sunday

Indiana 129, Portland 98

Memphis 122, Houston 98

New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112

Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85

Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT

Utah 108, New York 93

Boston 124, Denver 104

San Antonio 110, Golden State 108

Toronto 93, Philadelphia 88

Today

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

INDIANA 129,

PORTLAND 98

PORTLAND (98): Elleby 1-3 0-0 2, Watford 7-13 1-2 17, Eubanks 5-9 2-2 12, Hart 11-13 1-1 26, Williams 2-10 4-7 10, Brown III 2-6 0-0 4, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 5-7 1-1 11, Hughes 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 2-2 5, McLemore 4-14 2-3 11. Totals 38-81 13-18 98.

INDIANA (129): Anderson 6-10 3-3 18, Brissett 8-10 6-6 24, Bitadze 6-10 0-0 12, Haliburton 4-8 0-0 10, Hield 2-9 3-3 9, Stephenson 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 7-10 1-2 17, Sykes 3-10 0-0 7, Taylor 7-7 2-3 17, Washington Jr. 4-9 3-4 13. Totals 48-84 18-21 129.

Portland 22 26 34 16 98
Indiana 35 34 25 35 129

3-Point Goals—Portland 9-33 (Hart 3-5, Watford 2-3, Williams 2-9, Johnson 1-3, McLemore 1-9, Brown III 0-1, Elleby 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, Hughes 0-1), Indiana 15-35 (Anderson 3-6, Brissett 2-3, Smith 2-3, Haliburton 2-4, Washington Jr. 2-5, Hield 2-9, Taylor 1-1, Sykes 1-3, Bitadze 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 32 (Eubanks, Watford 8), Indiana 41 (Brissett 9). Assists—Portland 23 (Dunn 9), Indiana 38 (Stephenson 11). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Indiana 19. A—16,067 (20,000).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 20 7 .741
Motor City 19 8 .704 1
Delaware 18 8 .692
Capital City 17 8 .680 2
Grand Rapids 16 11 .593 4
Long Island 16 12 .571
College Park 14 13 .519 6
Westchester 13 13 .500
MAD ANTS 13 14 .481 7
Maine 13 14 .481 7
Windy City 13 16 .448 8
Lakeland 9 17 .346 10½
Wisconsin 8 19 .296 12
Cleveland 6 20 .231 13½
Greensboro 6 21 .222 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 21 7 .750
South Bay 17 9 .654 3
Agua Caliente 17 10 .630
Texas 15 14 .517
Stockton 13 13 .500 7
Birmingham 13 13 .500 7
Austin 13 13 .500 7
Iowa 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 14 16 .467 8
Memphis 13 16 .448
Sioux Falls 12 17 .414
Santa Cruz 10 16 .385 10
Salt Lake City 7 20 .259 13½

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday

Oklahoma City 102, Salt Lake City 73

Memphis 139, Rio Grande Vall. 131, 4OT

Agua Caliente 131, Santa Cruz 108

Stockton 101, Austin 96

Sunday

Windy City 124, Westchester 118

College Park 118, Cleveland 108

Motor City 125, Greensboro 84

Capital City 131, Wisconsin 100

MAD ANTS 116, Long Island 108, OT

Maine 145, Delaware 141

Iowa 110, Sioux Falls 105

Texas 122, South Bay 110

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

MAD ANTS 116,

NETS 108, OT

LONG ISLAND (108): Rachal 4-8 1-1 10, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Sharpe 9-19 1-3 22, Crawford 13-24 1-1 36, Duke Jr. 6-17 2-2 17, Bowden 3-9 1-2 9, Maker 1-4 1-1 4, Brown 3-11 1-1 8, Woodbury 0-3 0-1 0, Gray 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-99 8-12 108.

FORT WAYNE (116): Adams 11-21 3-4 28, Hinton 5-15 0-0 13, Bell 6-11 0-1 13, York 7-20 5-5 28, Lemon Jr. 3-16 1-1 8, Bradshaw 1-2 1-1 4, Vorhees 1-2 1-1 5, Bigby-Williams 1-4 1-2 4, Rowsey 4-8 2-2 13, Baxter Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-99 14-17 116.

Long Island 19 34 22 31 2 108
Fort Wayne 26 31 24 25 10 116

3-Point Goals—Long Island 13-48 (Graham 0-2, Sharpe 2-6, Crawford 8-14, Duke Jr. 1-9, Bowden 1-5, Maker 0-3, Brown 1-9), Fort Wayne 15-42 (Adams 3-8, Hinton 3-8, Bell 1-2, York 4-14, Lemon Jr. 0-4, Vorhees 1-1, Rowsey 3-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Long Island 60 (Sharpe 19), Fort Wayne 48 (Bell 12). Assists—Long Island 17 (Graham 8), Fort Wayne 22 (Adams 7). Total Fouls—Long Island 21, Fort Wayne 18. A—3,511.

