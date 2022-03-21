Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|Tampa Bay
|61
|39
|16
|6
|84
|205
|174
|Toronto
|62
|39
|18
|5
|83
|229
|189
|Boston
|62
|38
|19
|5
|81
|188
|167
|Detroit
|62
|25
|30
|7
|57
|178
|232
|Buffalo
|62
|21
|33
|8
|50
|164
|218
|Ottawa
|62
|22
|35
|5
|49
|162
|204
|Montreal
|62
|17
|36
|9
|43
|158
|235
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|62
|41
|15
|6
|88
|203
|148
|N.Y. Rangers
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|189
|160
|Pittsburgh
|63
|38
|16
|9
|85
|205
|167
|Washington
|64
|35
|19
|10
|80
|214
|180
|Columbus
|63
|32
|28
|3
|67
|210
|234
|N.Y. Islanders
|60
|26
|25
|9
|61
|162
|166
|Philadelphia
|62
|20
|31
|11
|51
|156
|214
|New Jersey
|62
|22
|35
|5
|49
|188
|226
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|62
|44
|13
|5
|93
|241
|173
|St. Louis
|61
|34
|18
|9
|77
|217
|173
|Minnesota
|60
|36
|20
|4
|76
|225
|196
|Nashville
|62
|36
|22
|4
|76
|204
|175
|Dallas
|61
|34
|24
|3
|71
|179
|182
|Winnipeg
|63
|29
|24
|10
|68
|197
|198
|Chicago
|63
|22
|32
|9
|53
|167
|219
|Arizona
|62
|20
|38
|4
|44
|162
|224
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|62
|38
|16
|8
|84
|215
|149
|Los Angeles
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|182
|181
|Edmonton
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|212
|196
|Vegas
|64
|34
|26
|4
|72
|205
|194
|Vancouver
|63
|30
|26
|7
|67
|181
|183
|Anaheim
|64
|27
|26
|11
|65
|183
|204
|San Jose
|62
|27
|27
|8
|62
|163
|195
|Seattle
|63
|19
|38
|6
|44
|164
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Minnesota 3, Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2
Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1
Columbus 5, St. Louis 4
Montreal 5, Ottawa 1
Nashville 6, Toronto 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1
Calgary 5, Vancouver 2
Seattle 4, Detroit 2
Sunday
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Dallas 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 0
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
Winnipeg 6, Chicago 4
Buffalo at Vancouver, late
Today
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
WINNIPEG 6,
CHICAGO 4
|Winnipeg
|1
|4
|1
|—
|6
|Chicago
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Period—1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 18 (Schmidt, Connor), 9:14. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Chicago, Toews 8 (Kubalik, Raddysh), 1:13. 3, Chicago, Strome 17 (Kane, DeBrincat), 1:36. 4, Winnipeg, Harkins 6 (DeMelo, Copp), 2:15. 5, Winnipeg, Harkins 7 (Svechnikov, Copp), 11:13. 6, Winnipeg, Connor 39 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 17:36 (pp). 7, Winnipeg, Morrissey 9 (Scheifele, Connor), 19:36. Penalties—Lafferty, CHI (Hooking), 16:49.
Third Period—8, Chicago, Raddysh 6 (Strome, Kane), 3:25 (pp). 9, Chicago, Kurashev 5 (S.Jones, Lafferty), 13:00. 10, Winnipeg, Wheeler 10 (Connor), 18:51 (en). Penalties—Malott , WPG (Hooking), 2:38; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 3:35; Dubois, WPG (Roughing), 5:02; Katchouk, CHI (Roughing), 5:02.
Shots on Goal—Winnipeg 10-13-9—32. Chicago 7-17-12—36.
Power-play opportunities—Winnipeg 1 of 2; Chicago 1 of 1.
Goalies—Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-22-9 (36 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Fleury 19-21-5 (31-26).
A—19,251 (19,717). T—2:25.
Referees—TJ Luxmore, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Matt MacPherson.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|56
|34
|14
|6
|2
|76
|207
|163
|Newfoundlnd
|54
|34
|17
|3
|0
|71
|210
|153
|Worcester
|56
|27
|23
|4
|2
|60
|196
|193
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|25
|24
|3
|1
|54
|182
|194
|Maine
|58
|26
|26
|4
|2
|58
|175
|194
|Adirondack
|58
|25
|31
|2
|0
|52
|175
|217
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|61
|38
|19
|3
|1
|80
|190
|157
|Florida
|60
|34
|17
|5
|4
|77
|202
|157
|Jacksonville
|59
|34
|20
|3
|2
|73
|170
|145
|Orlando
|60
|29
|27
|4
|0
|62
|162
|188
|Greenville
|58
|26
|25
|4
|3
|59
|164
|161
|Norfolk
|59
|20
|34
|2
|3
|45
|153
|221
|S. Carolina
|61
|20
|35
|6
|0
|46
|144
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|58
|39
|16
|1
|2
|81
|218
|163
|KOMETS
|58
|31
|20
|6
|1
|69
|215
|183
|Wheeling
|58
|31
|25
|2
|0
|64
|204
|201
|Cincinnati
|60
|31
|26
|3
|0
|65
|208
|199
|Kalamazoo
|58
|31
|27
|0
|0
|62
|188
|204
|Iowa
|59
|26
|25
|7
|1
|60
|191
|212
|Indy
|58
|25
|28
|2
|3
|55
|180
|190
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|61
|36
|22
|2
|1
|75
|203
|195
|Rapid City
|60
|31
|21
|4
|4
|70
|198
|190
|Idaho
|61
|31
|27
|2
|1
|65
|180
|159
|Allen
|58
|27
|24
|6
|1
|61
|193
|199
|Tulsa
|60
|29
|26
|3
|2
|63
|179
|190
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|60
|24
|28
|8
|0
|56
|173
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
South Carolina 2, Maine 0
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4, OT
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Wheeling 4, Indy 1
Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3
Greenville 7, Norfolk 3
Cincinnati 4, KOMETS 3, OT
Tulsa 4, Toledo 1
Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2, OT
Idaho 6, Utah 1
Sunday
Adirondack 5, Reading 2
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4, OT
Indy 4, Cincinnati 1
Kalamazoo 7, Wheeling 6, OT
Maine 4, South Carolina 0
Allen 3, Wichita 1
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2
Greenville 6, Norfolk 2
Toledo 3, Tulsa 1
Kansas City 5, Rapid City 4
Today
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
