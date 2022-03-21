NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174 Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167 Detroit 62 25 30 7 57 178 232 Buffalo 62 21 33 8 50 164 218 Ottawa 62 22 35 5 49 162 204 Montreal 62 17 36 9 43 158 235

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 62 41 15 6 88 203 148 N.Y. Rangers 63 40 18 5 85 189 160 Pittsburgh 63 38 16 9 85 205 167 Washington 64 35 19 10 80 214 180 Columbus 63 32 28 3 67 210 234 N.Y. Islanders 60 26 25 9 61 162 166 Philadelphia 62 20 31 11 51 156 214 New Jersey 62 22 35 5 49 188 226

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173 St. Louis 61 34 18 9 77 217 173 Minnesota 60 36 20 4 76 225 196 Nashville 62 36 22 4 76 204 175 Dallas 61 34 24 3 71 179 182 Winnipeg 63 29 24 10 68 197 198 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 Arizona 62 20 38 4 44 162 224

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149 Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181 Edmonton 62 35 23 4 74 212 196 Vegas 64 34 26 4 72 205 194 Vancouver 63 30 26 7 67 181 183 Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204 San Jose 62 27 27 8 62 163 195 Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

Columbus 5, St. Louis 4

Montreal 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Sunday

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 4

Buffalo at Vancouver, late

Today

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

WINNIPEG 6,

CHICAGO 4

Winnipeg 1 4 1 — 6 Chicago 0 2 2 — 4

First Period—1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 18 (Schmidt, Connor), 9:14. Penalties—None.

Second Period—2, Chicago, Toews 8 (Kubalik, Raddysh), 1:13. 3, Chicago, Strome 17 (Kane, DeBrincat), 1:36. 4, Winnipeg, Harkins 6 (DeMelo, Copp), 2:15. 5, Winnipeg, Harkins 7 (Svechnikov, Copp), 11:13. 6, Winnipeg, Connor 39 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 17:36 (pp). 7, Winnipeg, Morrissey 9 (Scheifele, Connor), 19:36. Penalties—Lafferty, CHI (Hooking), 16:49.

Third Period—8, Chicago, Raddysh 6 (Strome, Kane), 3:25 (pp). 9, Chicago, Kurashev 5 (S.Jones, Lafferty), 13:00. 10, Winnipeg, Wheeler 10 (Connor), 18:51 (en). Penalties—Malott , WPG (Hooking), 2:38; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 3:35; Dubois, WPG (Roughing), 5:02; Katchouk, CHI (Roughing), 5:02.

Shots on Goal—Winnipeg 10-13-9—32. Chicago 7-17-12—36.

Power-play opportunities—Winnipeg 1 of 2; Chicago 1 of 1.

Goalies—Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-22-9 (36 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Fleury 19-21-5 (31-26).

A—19,251 (19,717). T—2:25.

Referees—TJ Luxmore, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Matt MacPherson.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 56 34 14 6 2 76 207 163 Newfoundlnd 54 34 17 3 0 71 210 153 Worcester 56 27 23 4 2 60 196 193 Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 3 1 54 182 194 Maine 58 26 26 4 2 58 175 194 Adirondack 58 25 31 2 0 52 175 217

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157 Florida 60 34 17 5 4 77 202 157 Jacksonville 59 34 20 3 2 73 170 145 Orlando 60 29 27 4 0 62 162 188 Greenville 58 26 25 4 3 59 164 161 Norfolk 59 20 34 2 3 45 153 221 S. Carolina 61 20 35 6 0 46 144 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 58 39 16 1 2 81 218 163 KOMETS 58 31 20 6 1 69 215 183 Wheeling 58 31 25 2 0 64 204 201 Cincinnati 60 31 26 3 0 65 208 199 Kalamazoo 58 31 27 0 0 62 188 204 Iowa 59 26 25 7 1 60 191 212 Indy 58 25 28 2 3 55 180 190

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 61 36 22 2 1 75 203 195 Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190 Idaho 61 31 27 2 1 65 180 159 Allen 58 27 24 6 1 61 193 199 Tulsa 60 29 26 3 2 63 179 190 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 60 24 28 8 0 56 173 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

South Carolina 2, Maine 0

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4, OT

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Wheeling 4, Indy 1

Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3

Greenville 7, Norfolk 3

Cincinnati 4, KOMETS 3, OT

Tulsa 4, Toledo 1

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2, OT

Idaho 6, Utah 1

Sunday

Adirondack 5, Reading 2

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4, OT

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Kalamazoo 7, Wheeling 6, OT

Maine 4, South Carolina 0

Allen 3, Wichita 1

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Greenville 6, Norfolk 2

Toledo 3, Tulsa 1

Kansas City 5, Rapid City 4

Today

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.