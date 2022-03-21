The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Charlotte 6 (233½) New Orleans
at Detroit 7 (223) Portland
at Cleveland 6 (223) LA Lakers
at Brooklyn (229) Utah
at Philadelphia OFF (OFF) Miami
Boston 13½ (216) at Okla. City
Washington 4 (234½) at Houston
at Chicago (225) Toronto
at Dallas (230) Minnesota

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -245 at Montreal +198
at Minnesota -132 Vegas +110
at Colorado -192 Edmonton +158
Nashville -160 at Anaheim +132

