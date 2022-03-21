Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wily Peralta on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Ramos on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed LHP Yoan Aybar off waivers from Colorado.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Buchter on a minor league contract.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Kyle Schwarber on a four-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Byron Pringle to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT La’el Collins to a three-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Houston in exchange for a 2022 first-round draft pick, 2023 first-round draft pick, 2023 third-round draft pick, 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Acquired a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from Buffalo in exchange for QB Case Keenum.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed C Brian Allen to a three-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
NHL
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled F Marc McLaughlin from Providence (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Waived RW Brad Richardson
EDMONTON OILERS — Waived F Kyle Turris.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Robert Hagg from Buffalo in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired D Troy Stecher from Detroit in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived D Christian Jaros.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived Gs Harri Sateri, Petr Mrazek and LW Kyle Clifford. Acquired D Mark Giordano and F Colin Blackwell from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick, 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Jeff Malott from Manitoba (AHL).
COLLEGE
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Hired Chris Jans as head men’s basketball coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Hired Jacie Hoyt as head women’s basketball coach.
