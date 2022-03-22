Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Boston
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Toronto
|40
|32
|.556
|4½
|Brooklyn
|38
|34
|.528
|6½
|New York
|30
|41
|.423
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|25
|.653
|—
|Charlotte
|37
|35
|.514
|10
|Atlanta
|35
|36
|.493
|11½
|Washington
|30
|41
|.423
|16½
|Orlando
|19
|53
|.264
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Chicago
|42
|29
|.592
|2
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|3½
|Indiana
|25
|47
|.347
|19½
|Detroit
|19
|53
|.264
|25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|49
|23
|.681
|—
|Dallas
|44
|28
|.611
|5
|New Orleans
|30
|42
|.417
|19
|San Antonio
|28
|44
|.389
|21
|Houston
|18
|54
|.250
|31
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Denver
|42
|30
|.583
|3
|Minnesota
|42
|31
|.575
|3½
|Portland
|27
|44
|.380
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|52
|.278
|25
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|Golden State
|47
|24
|.662
|10½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|37
|.493
|22½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|41
|.431
|27
|Sacramento
|25
|48
|.342
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday
Indiana 129, Portland 98
Memphis 122, Houston 98
New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112
Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85
Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT
Utah 108, New York 93
Boston 124, Denver 104
San Antonio 110, Golden State 108
Toronto 93, Philadelphia 88
Monday
L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120
Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103
Portland 119, Detroit 115
Philadelphia 113, Miami 106
Brooklyn 114, Utah 106
Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123
Chicago 113, Toronto 99
Houston 115, Washington 97
Dallas 110, Minnesota 108
Today
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
CHICAGO 113,
TORONTO 99
TORONTO (99): Achiuwa 3-9 0-0 6, Siakam 8-14 6-8 22, Birch 5-9 1-1 11, Barnes 3-9 2-2 8, VanVleet 7-22 2-2 19, Banton 0-1 0-0 0, Young 2-4 0-0 4, Boucher 8-14 2-2 19, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Watanabe 1-2 0-0 2, Brooks 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 40-91 13-15 99.
CHICAGO (113): DeRozan 11-14 3-5 26, Green 3-5 1-2 7, Vucevic 7-17 3-5 19, Caruso 2-7 1-2 7, LaVine 9-18 5-8 26, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Bradley 0-1 1-2 1, Dosunmu 5-9 0-0 11, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 44-90 14-24 113.
|Toronto
|24
|31
|18
|26
|—
|99
|Chicago
|30
|24
|30
|29
|—
|113
3-Point Goals—Toronto 6-32 (VanVleet 3-12, Brooks 2-5, Boucher 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Birch 0-2, Siakam 0-2, Achiuwa 0-5), Chicago 11-28 (LaVine 3-6, Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-2, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-3, DeRozan 1-4, Green 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 49 (Boucher 10), Chicago 42 (Vucevic 13). Assists—Toronto 26 (VanVleet 9), Chicago 28 (Caruso, Dosunmu, LaVine 6). Total Fouls—Toronto 20, Chicago 14. A—21,778 (20,917).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Motor City
|19
|8
|.704
|1
|Delaware
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|17
|8
|.680
|2
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|MAD ANTS
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Maine
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Windy City
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|Cleveland
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
|Greensboro
|6
|21
|.222
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|South Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|6
|Stockton
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|Austin
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|Iowa
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Oklahoma City
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|12
|17
|.414
|9
|Santa Cruz
|10
|17
|.370
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday
Westchester 113, Grand Rapids 94
MAD ANTS 100, Long Island 80
Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 126, OT
Austin at Stockton, late
Today
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Motor City at MAD ANTS, 11 a.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
MAD ANTS 100,
NETS 80
LONG ISLAND (80): Rachal 6-11 0-1 12, Graham 2-6 0-2 5, Sharpe 6-15 3-5 19, Crawford 3-11 1-1 8, Duke Jr. 1-10 0-0 2, Bowden 2-6 0-0 4, Maker 1-9 2-3 6, Robinson 2-10 1-2 6, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-13 1-1 12, Woodbury 2-3 1-1 6. Totals 29-96 9-16 80.
FORT WAYNE (100): York 7-15 2-3 20, Hinton 4-10 3-3 16, Bell 4-9 1-2 11, Adams 5-13 0-0 12, Lemon Jr. 6-17 0-1 12, Rowsey 3-5 1-1 11, Bigby-Williams 3-6 4-4 12, Bradshaw 1-3 1-1 3, Vorhees 0-0 0-0 0, Baxter Jr. 1-3 0-1 3. Totals 34-81 12-16 100.
|Long Island
|17
|26
|21
|16
|—
|80
|Fort Wayne
|23
|27
|35
|15
|—
|100
3-Point Goals—Long Island 5-41 (Rachal 0-2, Graham 1-4, Sharpe 1-3, Crawford 1-4, Duke Jr. 0-4, Bowden 0-4, Maker 0-5, Robinson 0-4, Gray 0-1, Brown 2-10), Fort Wayne 13-32 (York 4-9, Hinton 2-6, Bell 1-2, Adams 2-6, Lemon Jr. 0-1, Rowsey 3-5, Bigy-Williams 0-1, Bradshaw 0-1, Baxter Jr. 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Long Island 55 (Graham 11), Fort Wayne 50 (Bell 12). Assists—Long Island 17 (Gray 3), Fort Wayne 23 (Lemon Jr. 7). Total Fouls—Long Island 22, Fort Wayne 23. A—1,287.
