Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 44 27 .620
Boston 45 28 .616
Toronto 40 32 .556
Brooklyn 38 34 .528
New York 30 41 .423 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 25 .653
Charlotte 37 35 .514 10
Atlanta 35 36 .493 11½
Washington 30 41 .423 16½
Orlando 19 53 .264 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 27 .620
Chicago 42 29 .592 2
Cleveland 41 31 .569
Indiana 25 47 .347 19½
Detroit 19 53 .264 25½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 49 23 .681
Dallas 44 28 .611 5
New Orleans 30 42 .417 19
San Antonio 28 44 .389 21
Houston 18 54 .250 31

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 45 27 .625
Denver 42 30 .583 3
Minnesota 42 31 .575
Portland 27 44 .380 17½
Oklahoma City 20 52 .278 25

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 58 14 .806
Golden State 47 24 .662 10½
L.A. Clippers 36 37 .493 22½
L.A. Lakers 31 41 .431 27
Sacramento 25 48 .342 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday

Indiana 129, Portland 98

Memphis 122, Houston 98

New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112

Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85

Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT

Utah 108, New York 93

Boston 124, Denver 104

San Antonio 110, Golden State 108

Toronto 93, Philadelphia 88

Monday

L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120

Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103

Portland 119, Detroit 115

Philadelphia 113, Miami 106

Brooklyn 114, Utah 106

Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123

Chicago 113, Toronto 99

Houston 115, Washington 97

Dallas 110, Minnesota 108

Today

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

CHICAGO 113,

TORONTO 99

TORONTO (99): Achiuwa 3-9 0-0 6, Siakam 8-14 6-8 22, Birch 5-9 1-1 11, Barnes 3-9 2-2 8, VanVleet 7-22 2-2 19, Banton 0-1 0-0 0, Young 2-4 0-0 4, Boucher 8-14 2-2 19, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Watanabe 1-2 0-0 2, Brooks 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 40-91 13-15 99.

CHICAGO (113): DeRozan 11-14 3-5 26, Green 3-5 1-2 7, Vucevic 7-17 3-5 19, Caruso 2-7 1-2 7, LaVine 9-18 5-8 26, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Bradley 0-1 1-2 1, Dosunmu 5-9 0-0 11, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 44-90 14-24 113.

Toronto 24 31 18 26 99
Chicago 30 24 30 29 113

3-Point Goals—Toronto 6-32 (VanVleet 3-12, Brooks 2-5, Boucher 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Birch 0-2, Siakam 0-2, Achiuwa 0-5), Chicago 11-28 (LaVine 3-6, Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-2, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-3, DeRozan 1-4, Green 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 49 (Boucher 10), Chicago 42 (Vucevic 13). Assists—Toronto 26 (VanVleet 9), Chicago 28 (Caruso, Dosunmu, LaVine 6). Total Fouls—Toronto 20, Chicago 14. A—21,778 (20,917).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 20 7 .741
Motor City 19 8 .704 1
Delaware 18 8 .692
Capital City 17 8 .680 2
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571
Long Island 16 13 .552 5
College Park 14 13 .519 6
Westchester 14 13 .519 6
MAD ANTS 14 14 .500
Maine 13 14 .481 7
Windy City 13 16 .448 8
Lakeland 9 17 .346 10½
Wisconsin 8 19 .296 12
Cleveland 6 20 .231 13½
Greensboro 6 21 .222 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 21 8 .724
South Bay 17 9 .654
Agua Caliente 17 10 .630 3
Texas 15 14 .517 6
Stockton 13 13 .500
Birmingham 13 13 .500
Austin 13 13 .500
Iowa 13 14 .481 7
Oklahoma City 14 16 .467
Memphis 14 16 .467
Sioux Falls 12 17 .414 9
Santa Cruz 10 17 .370 10
Salt Lake City 8 20 .286 12½

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday

Westchester 113, Grand Rapids 94

MAD ANTS 100, Long Island 80

Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 126, OT

Austin at Stockton, late

Today

Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Motor City at MAD ANTS, 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

MAD ANTS 100,

NETS 80

LONG ISLAND (80): Rachal 6-11 0-1 12, Graham 2-6 0-2 5, Sharpe 6-15 3-5 19, Crawford 3-11 1-1 8, Duke Jr. 1-10 0-0 2, Bowden 2-6 0-0 4, Maker 1-9 2-3 6, Robinson 2-10 1-2 6, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-13 1-1 12, Woodbury 2-3 1-1 6. Totals 29-96 9-16 80.

FORT WAYNE (100): York 7-15 2-3 20, Hinton 4-10 3-3 16, Bell 4-9 1-2 11, Adams 5-13 0-0 12, Lemon Jr. 6-17 0-1 12, Rowsey 3-5 1-1 11, Bigby-Williams 3-6 4-4 12, Bradshaw 1-3 1-1 3, Vorhees 0-0 0-0 0, Baxter Jr. 1-3 0-1 3. Totals 34-81 12-16 100.

Long Island 17 26 21 16 80
Fort Wayne 23 27 35 15 100

3-Point Goals—Long Island 5-41 (Rachal 0-2, Graham 1-4, Sharpe 1-3, Crawford 1-4, Duke Jr. 0-4, Bowden 0-4, Maker 0-5, Robinson 0-4, Gray 0-1, Brown 2-10), Fort Wayne 13-32 (York 4-9, Hinton 2-6, Bell 1-2, Adams 2-6, Lemon Jr. 0-1, Rowsey 3-5, Bigy-Williams 0-1, Bradshaw 0-1, Baxter Jr. 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Long Island 55 (Graham 11), Fort Wayne 50 (Bell 12). Assists—Long Island 17 (Gray 3), Fort Wayne 23 (Lemon Jr. 7). Total Fouls—Long Island 22, Fort Wayne 23. A—1,287.

