NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174 Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 Detroit 62 25 30 7 57 178 232 Buffalo 63 22 33 8 52 167 220 Ottawa 62 22 35 5 49 162 204 Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 62 41 15 6 88 203 148 N.Y. Rangers 63 40 18 5 85 189 160 Pittsburgh 63 38 16 9 85 205 167 Washington 64 35 19 10 80 214 180 Columbus 63 32 28 3 67 210 234 N.Y. Islanders 60 26 25 9 61 162 166 Philadelphia 62 20 31 11 51 156 214 New Jersey 62 22 35 5 49 188 226

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173 Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 St. Louis 61 34 18 9 77 217 173 Nashville 62 36 22 4 76 204 175 Dallas 61 34 24 3 71 179 182 Winnipeg 63 29 24 10 68 197 198 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 Arizona 62 20 38 4 44 162 224

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149 Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181 Edmonton 62 35 23 4 74 212 196 Vegas 65 34 27 4 72 205 197 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204 San Jose 62 27 27 8 62 163 195 Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Sunday

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 4

Buffalo 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Monday

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Edmonton at Colorado, late

Nashville at Anaheim, late

Today

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 56 34 14 6 2 76 207 163 Newfoundland 54 34 17 3 0 71 210 153 Worcester 56 27 23 4 2 60 196 193 Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 3 1 54 182 194 Maine 58 26 26 4 2 58 175 194 Adirondack 58 25 31 2 0 52 175 217

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157 Florida 60 34 17 5 4 77 202 157 Jacksonville 59 34 20 3 2 73 170 145 Orlando 60 29 27 4 0 62 162 188 Greenville 58 26 25 4 3 59 164 161 Norfolk 59 20 34 2 3 45 153 221 S. Carolina 61 20 35 6 0 46 144 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 59 40 16 1 2 83 220 164 KOMETS 58 31 20 6 1 69 215 183 Wheeling 58 31 25 2 0 64 204 201 Cincinnati 60 31 26 3 0 65 208 199 Kalamazoo 58 31 27 0 0 62 188 204 Iowa 59 26 25 7 1 60 191 212 Indy 58 25 28 2 3 55 180 190

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 61 36 22 2 1 75 203 195 Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190 Idaho 61 31 27 2 1 65 180 159 Allen 58 27 24 6 1 61 193 199 Tulsa 61 29 27 3 2 63 180 192 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 60 24 28 8 0 56 173 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday

Adirondack 5, Reading 2

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4, OT

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Kalamazoo 7, Wheeling 6, OT

Maine 4, South Carolina 0

Allen 3, Wichita 1

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Greenville 6, Norfolk 2

Toledo 3, Tulsa 1

Kansas City 5, Rapid City 4

Monday

Toledo 2, Tulsa 1

Today

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.