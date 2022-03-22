The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Virginia at St Bonaventure
at Xavier Vanderbilt

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State (217) at Orlando
Atlanta 2 (225) at New York
at MILWAUKEE (232) Chicago
at DENVER (219½) LA Clippers

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Washington -128 St. Louis +106
at Carolina -118 Tampa Bay -102
at Pittsburgh -280 Columbus +225
New York -196 at New Jersey +162
at NY Islanders OFF Ottawa OFF
at Detroit -126 Philadelphia +105
at Winnipeg -130 Vegas +108
at Dallas -144 Edmonton +120
at Calgary -245 San Jose +198
at Arizona -114 Seattle -105
at Los Angeles -120 Nashville +100

