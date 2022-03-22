Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Virginia
|3½
|at St Bonaventure
|at Xavier
|3½
|Vanderbilt
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|8½
|(217)
|at Orlando
|Atlanta
|2
|(225)
|at New York
|at MILWAUKEE
|6½
|(232)
|Chicago
|at DENVER
|6½
|(219½)
|LA Clippers
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Washington
|-128
|St. Louis
|+106
|at Carolina
|-118
|Tampa Bay
|-102
|at Pittsburgh
|-280
|Columbus
|+225
|New York
|-196
|at New Jersey
|+162
|at NY Islanders
|OFF
|Ottawa
|OFF
|at Detroit
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+105
|at Winnipeg
|-130
|Vegas
|+108
|at Dallas
|-144
|Edmonton
|+120
|at Calgary
|-245
|San Jose
|+198
|at Arizona
|-114
|Seattle
|-105
|at Los Angeles
|-120
|Nashville
|+100
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story