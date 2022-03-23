Wednesday, March 23, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Boston
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Toronto
|40
|32
|.556
|4½
|Brooklyn
|38
|34
|.528
|6½
|New York
|30
|42
|.417
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|25
|.653
|—
|Charlotte
|37
|35
|.514
|10
|Atlanta
|36
|36
|.500
|11
|Washington
|30
|41
|.423
|16½
|Orlando
|20
|53
|.274
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|42
|30
|.583
|3
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|4
|Indiana
|25
|47
|.347
|20
|Detroit
|19
|53
|.264
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|49
|23
|.681
|—
|Dallas
|44
|28
|.611
|5
|New Orleans
|30
|42
|.417
|19
|San Antonio
|28
|44
|.389
|21
|Houston
|18
|54
|.250
|31
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Denver
|42
|30
|.583
|3
|Minnesota
|42
|31
|.575
|3½
|Portland
|27
|44
|.380
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|52
|.278
|25
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|Golden State
|47
|25
|.653
|11
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|37
|.493
|22½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|41
|.431
|27
|Sacramento
|25
|48
|.342
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Monday
L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120
Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103
Portland 119, Detroit 115
Philadelphia 113, Miami 106
Brooklyn 114, Utah 106
Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123
Chicago 113, Toronto 99
Houston 115, Washington 97
Dallas 110, Minnesota 108
Tuesday
Orlando 94, Golden State 90
Atlanta 117, New York 111
Milwaukee 126, Chicago 98
L.A. Clippers at Denver, late
Today
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
MILWAUKEE 126,
CHICAGO 98
CHICAGO (98): DeRozan 10-23 0-0 21, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Vucevic 9-15 0-0 22, Caruso 1-5 0-2 3, LaVine 6-16 5-6 21, Brown Jr. 2-2 0-0 4, Thompson 2-3 1-2 5, Williams 2-6 1-3 6, Dosunmu 3-8 0-0 7, White 2-10 0-0 5. Totals 39-92 7-13 98.
MILWAUKEE (126): G.Antetokounmpo 9-12 6-9 25, Matthews 4-8 1-2 11, Lopez 4-9 0-0 10, Allen 5-7 0-0 10, Holiday 12-17 1-2 27, Ibaka 4-6 2-2 11, Nwora 1-1 0-0 2, Portis 3-6 0-0 6, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 1-2 1, Carter 3-4 0-0 7, Connaughton 4-8 3-3 14, G.Hill 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 50-82 14-20 126.
|Chicago
|20
|23
|26
|29
|—
|98
|Milwaukee
|33
|26
|32
|35
|—
|126
3-Point Goals--Chicago 13-33 (Vucevic 4-5, LaVine 4-7, Williams 1-2, Caruso 1-3, Dosunmu 1-3, DeRozan 1-5, White 1-6, Green 0-2), Milwaukee 12-28 (Connaughton 3-7, Lopez 2-4, Matthews 2-4, Holiday 2-5, Carter 1-1, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Ibaka 1-2, Portis 0-1, G.Hill 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Chicago 33 (Vucevic 7), Milwaukee 53 (G.Antetokounmpo 17). Assists--Chicago 21 (LaVine 7), Milwaukee 26 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls--Chicago 12, Milwaukee 12. A--17,983 (17,500).
SCORING LEADERS
Through March 21
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|James, LAL
|54
|613
|241
|1618
|30.0
|Embiid, PHI
|58
|544
|564
|1730
|29.8
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|59
|600
|492
|1758
|29.8
|Young, ATL
|65
|601
|422
|1816
|27.9
|Doncic, DAL
|56
|548
|300
|1563
|27.9
|DeRozan, CHI
|67
|680
|456
|1859
|27.7
|Morant, MEM
|56
|573
|311
|1543
|27.6
|Tatum, BOS
|69
|643
|368
|1863
|27.0
|Jokic, DEN
|65
|646
|310
|1696
|26.1
|Mitchell, UTA
|59
|546
|226
|1532
|26.0
|Booker, PHO
|61
|579
|260
|1582
|25.9
|Curry, GS
|64
|535
|275
|1630
|25.5
|Towns, MIN
|66
|574
|357
|1641
|24.9
|LaVine, CHI
|58
|500
|262
|1425
|24.6
|Glgs-Alxndr, OKC
|56
|477
|328
|1371
|24.5
|Brown, BOS
|58
|495
|212
|1345
|23.2
|Fox, SAC
|59
|516
|261
|1367
|23.2
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|x-Motor City
|19
|8
|.704
|1
|Delaware
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|17
|8
|.680
|2
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|MAD ANTS
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Windy City
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|Cleveland
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
|Greensboro
|6
|21
|.222
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|South Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Stockton
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|6
|Iowa
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Birmingham
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Austin
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Oklahoma City
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|13
|17
|.433
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|17
|.370
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday
Westchester 113, Grand Rapids 94
MAD ANTS 100, Long Island 80
Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 126, OT
Stockton 119, Austin 100
Tuesday
College Park 136, Maine 127
Sioux Falls 143, Birmingham 129
Texas at South Bay, late
Today
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Motor City at MAD ANTS, 11 a.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday
Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Motor City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
