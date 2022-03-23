The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 44 27 .620
Boston 45 28 .616
Toronto 40 32 .556
Brooklyn 38 34 .528
New York 30 42 .417 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 25 .653
Charlotte 37 35 .514 10
Atlanta 36 36 .500 11
Washington 30 41 .423 16½
Orlando 20 53 .274 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 27 .625
Chicago 42 30 .583 3
Cleveland 41 31 .569 4
Indiana 25 47 .347 20
Detroit 19 53 .264 26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 49 23 .681
Dallas 44 28 .611 5
New Orleans 30 42 .417 19
San Antonio 28 44 .389 21
Houston 18 54 .250 31

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 45 27 .625
Denver 42 30 .583 3
Minnesota 42 31 .575
Portland 27 44 .380 17½
Oklahoma City 20 52 .278 25

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 58 14 .806
Golden State 47 25 .653 11
L.A. Clippers 36 37 .493 22½
L.A. Lakers 31 41 .431 27
Sacramento 25 48 .342 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday

L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120

Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103

Portland 119, Detroit 115

Philadelphia 113, Miami 106

Brooklyn 114, Utah 106

Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123

Chicago 113, Toronto 99

Houston 115, Washington 97

Dallas 110, Minnesota 108

Tuesday

Orlando 94, Golden State 90

Atlanta 117, New York 111

Milwaukee 126, Chicago 98

L.A. Clippers at Denver, late

Today

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE 126,

CHICAGO 98

CHICAGO (98): DeRozan 10-23 0-0 21, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Vucevic 9-15 0-0 22, Caruso 1-5 0-2 3, LaVine 6-16 5-6 21, Brown Jr. 2-2 0-0 4, Thompson 2-3 1-2 5, Williams 2-6 1-3 6, Dosunmu 3-8 0-0 7, White 2-10 0-0 5. Totals 39-92 7-13 98.

MILWAUKEE (126): G.Antetokounmpo 9-12 6-9 25, Matthews 4-8 1-2 11, Lopez 4-9 0-0 10, Allen 5-7 0-0 10, Holiday 12-17 1-2 27, Ibaka 4-6 2-2 11, Nwora 1-1 0-0 2, Portis 3-6 0-0 6, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 1-2 1, Carter 3-4 0-0 7, Connaughton 4-8 3-3 14, G.Hill 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 50-82 14-20 126.

Chicago 20 23 26 29 98
Milwaukee 33 26 32 35 126

3-Point Goals--Chicago 13-33 (Vucevic 4-5, LaVine 4-7, Williams 1-2, Caruso 1-3, Dosunmu 1-3, DeRozan 1-5, White 1-6, Green 0-2), Milwaukee 12-28 (Connaughton 3-7, Lopez 2-4, Matthews 2-4, Holiday 2-5, Carter 1-1, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Ibaka 1-2, Portis 0-1, G.Hill 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Chicago 33 (Vucevic 7), Milwaukee 53 (G.Antetokounmpo 17). Assists--Chicago 21 (LaVine 7), Milwaukee 26 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls--Chicago 12, Milwaukee 12. A--17,983 (17,500).

SCORING LEADERS

Through March 21

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
James, LAL 54 613 241 1618 30.0
Embiid, PHI 58 544 564 1730 29.8
Antkounmpo, MIL 59 600 492 1758 29.8
Young, ATL 65 601 422 1816 27.9
Doncic, DAL 56 548 300 1563 27.9
DeRozan, CHI 67 680 456 1859 27.7
Morant, MEM 56 573 311 1543 27.6
Tatum, BOS 69 643 368 1863 27.0
Jokic, DEN 65 646 310 1696 26.1
Mitchell, UTA 59 546 226 1532 26.0
Booker, PHO 61 579 260 1582 25.9
Curry, GS 64 535 275 1630 25.5
Towns, MIN 66 574 357 1641 24.9
LaVine, CHI 58 500 262 1425 24.6
Glgs-Alxndr, OKC 56 477 328 1371 24.5
Brown, BOS 58 495 212 1345 23.2
Fox, SAC 59 516 261 1367 23.2

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 20 7 .741
x-Motor City 19 8 .704 1
Delaware 18 8 .692
Capital City 17 8 .680 2
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571
Long Island 16 13 .552 5
College Park 15 13 .536
Westchester 14 13 .519 6
MAD ANTS 14 14 .500
Maine 13 15 .464
Windy City 13 16 .448 8
Lakeland 9 17 .346 10½
Wisconsin 8 19 .296 12
Cleveland 6 20 .231 13½
Greensboro 6 21 .222 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 21 8 .724
South Bay 17 9 .654
Agua Caliente 17 10 .630 3
Stockton 14 13 .519 6
Texas 15 14 .517 6
Iowa 13 14 .481 7
Birmingham 13 14 .481 7
Austin 13 14 .481 7
Oklahoma City 14 16 .467
Memphis 14 16 .467
Sioux Falls 13 17 .433
Santa Cruz 10 17 .370 10
Salt Lake City 8 20 .286 12½

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday

Westchester 113, Grand Rapids 94

MAD ANTS 100, Long Island 80

Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 126, OT

Stockton 119, Austin 100

Tuesday

College Park 136, Maine 127

Sioux Falls 143, Birmingham 129

Texas at South Bay, late

Today

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Motor City at MAD ANTS, 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday

Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Motor City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

