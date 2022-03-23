WGC

DELL MATCH PLAY

Site: Austin, Texas.

Course: Austin CC. Yardage: 7,108. Par: 71.

Prize money: $12 million. Winner’s share: $2.16 million.

Television: Today-Friday, 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel),

3-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Billy Horschel.

Format: 16 groups of four players in round-robin play. The winner of each group advances to the knockout stage of 18-hole matches.

Last WGC: Abraham Ancer won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Notes: This is the sixth straight time the Match Play is at Austin Country Club. ... The Masters will take the top 50 in the world ranking after this week, with tournaments in Texas, the Dominican Republic and Qatar. ... Twelve players in the 64-man field are not yet eligible for the Masters. ... Jason Day is the only international winner the five previous times in Austin. ... The only championship match that reached the 18th hole in Austin was Dustin Johnson beating Jon Rahm in 2017. ... The 16 groups are composed of one player from Nos. 1-16 in the world (A player), one from 17-32 (B), one from 33 to 48 (C) and one from 49-64 (D). Since the event went to groups in 2015, someone from the A group has won three times, the B group once and the C group twice. Gary Woodland in 2015 is the only player from a D group to reach the championship match. ... Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge is among 11 players in the Match Play for the first time. ... The field features players from 15 countries. Half of the field is from the U.S.

Next WGC: To be determined.

MATCH PLAY, GROUPS

The 16 groups for round-robin play. (seedings in parentheses):

GROUP 1

(1) Jon Rahm

(23) Patrick Reed

(40) Cameron Young

(58) Sebastian Munoz

GROUP 2

(2) Collin Morikawa

(22) Jason Kokrak

(43) Sergio Garcia

(61) Robert MacIntyre

GROUP 3

(3) Viktor Hovland

(24) Will Zalatoris

(45) Cameron Tringale

(63) Sepp Straka

GROUP 4

(4) Patrick Cantlay

(21) Sungjae Im

(42) Seamus Power

(62) Keith Mitchell

GROUP 5

(5) Scottie Scheffler

(20) Matt Fitzpatrick

(41) Tommy Fleetwood

(59) Ian Poulter

GROUP 6

(6) Justin Thomas

(29) Kevin Kisner

(37) Marc Leishman

(53) Luke List

GROUP 7

(7) Xander Schauffele

(18) Tony Finau

(39) Lucas Herbert

(56) Takumi Kanaya

GROUP 8

(8) Dustin Johnson

(30) Max Homa

(38) Matthew Wolff

(51) Mackenzie Hughes

GROUP 9

(9) Bryson DeChambeau

(27) Talor Gooch

(47) Lee Westwood

(54) Richard Bland

GROUP 10

(10) Louis Oosthuizen

(19) Paul Casey

(36) Corey Conners

(50) Alex Norern

GROUP 11

(11) Jordan Spieth

(32) Adam Scott

(46) Justin Roses

(60) Keegan Bradley

GROUP 12

(12) Billy Horschel

(26) Thomas Pieters

(33) Tom Hoge

(49) Min Woo Lee

GROUP 13

(13) Tyrrell Hatton

(17) Daniel Berger

(48) Si Woo Kim

(52) Christiaan Bezuidenhuit

GROUP 14

(14) Joaquin Niemann

(25) Kevin Na

(34) Russell Henley

(64) Maverick McNealy

GROUP 15

(15) Abraham Ancer

(31) Webb Simpson

(44) Brian Harman

(57) Bubba Watson

GROUP 16

(16) Brooks Koepka

(28) Shane Lowry

(35) Harold Varner III

(55) Erik van Rooyen

PGA

CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Course: Corales GC. Yardage: 7,670. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.7 million. Winner’s share: $666,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday,

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Joel Dahmen.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Sam Burns won the Valspar Championship.

Notes: The highest-ranked player in this opposite-field event is Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark. He would have to win to have a mathematical chance of getting into the top 50, though that would be unlikely with greater points available at Match Play. This is the final week before the Masters takes the top 50 in the world. ... The winner is exempt into the PGA Championship but not the Masters. ... Hojgaard and his twin brother, Rasmus, are in the field. They won in consecutive weeks on the European tour last year. ... Joel Dahmen picked up his first career PGA Tour victory last year. He was No. 81 in the world when he won. The other three winners in the Dominican Republic were outside the top 200 — Brice Garnett (214), Graeme McDowell (257) and Hudson Swafford (345) ... The field includes every champion in the short history of the event, including Nate Lashley and Dominic Bozelli when it was a Korn Ferry Tour event.

LPGA

JTBC CLASSIC

Site: Carlsbad, California.

Course: Aviara GC. Yardage: 6,609. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay). Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Inbee Park.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang

Last tournament: Nanna Koerstz Madsen won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Notes: The LPGA Tour returns from the two-stop Asia swing to start its quick road to the first major of the year. ... The tournament dates to 2010 and has a new title sponsor this year. It previously was known as the Kia Classic. ... Nelly Korda, the No. 2 player in the world, is not playing. She is recovering after being diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm. ... Jin Young Ko at No. 1 in the world leads eight of the top 10 players at Aviara. Also not playing is U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso. ... Inbee Park has not won on the LPGA Tour since her victory at Aviara last year. ... Juli Inkster is in the field, playing on a Hall of Fame exemption. ... No one has won the tournament more than once since it began in 2010. ... Cristie Kerr (2015) and Mirim Lee (2017) share the tournament record at Aviara at 268. The Chevron Championship is next week at Mission Hills, the first major of the year and the last time it will be held in Rancho Mirage. ... Five players from five countries — U.S., New Zealand, Ireland, South Korea and Denmark — have won the five LPGA events.