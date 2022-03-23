NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 Tampa Bay 62 39 17 6 84 207 177 Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 Detroit 63 26 30 7 59 184 235 Buffalo 63 22 33 8 52 167 220 Ottawa 63 22 36 5 49 162 207 Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 63 42 15 6 90 206 150 Pittsburgh 64 39 16 9 87 210 168 N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 N.Y. Islanders 61 27 25 9 63 165 166 New Jersey 63 23 35 5 51 195 230 Philadelphia 63 20 32 11 51 159 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 63 45 13 5 95 244 175 St. Louis 62 35 18 9 79 222 175 Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 Nashville 63 37 22 4 78 210 178 Dallas 62 35 24 3 73 184 185 Winnipeg 64 30 24 10 70 201 198 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 Arizona 62 20 38 4 44 162 224

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149 Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181 Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204 Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 Anaheim 65 27 27 11 65 186 210 San Jose 62 27 27 8 62 163 195 Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

Tuesday

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 3

Dallas 5, Edmonton 3

San Jose at Calgary, late

Seattle at Arizona, late

Nashville at Los Angeles, late

Today

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 6,

PHILADELPHIA 3

Philadelphia 0 2 1 — 3 Detroit 2 2 2 — 6

First Period—1, Detroit, Veleno 7 (Hronek, Smith), 5:17. 2, Detroit, Vrana 4 (Bertuzzi, Suter), 9:15. Penalties—Smith, DET (Slashing), 14:47.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Raymond 20 (Lindstrom, Larkin), 1:07. 4, Philadelphia, Farabee 13 (Konecny, Hayes), 1:32. 5, Philadelphia, Lindblom 11 (Konecny, Hayes), 7:56. 6, Detroit, Vrana 5 (Larkin, Bertuzzi), 18:51. Penalties—None.

Third Period—7, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 15 (Farabee, Atkinson), 11:23. 8, Detroit, Sundqvist 5 (Hronek, Suter), 17:09 (en). 9, Detroit, Bertuzzi 25 (Staal, Sundqvist), 18:49 (en). Penalties—MacEwen, PHI (Fighting), 6:10; Smith, DET (Fighting), 6:10; Lindstrom, DET (Tripping), 6:36; MacEwen, PHI (Fighting), 18:51; Smith, DET (Fighting), 18:51.

Shots on Goal—Philadelphia 7-10-16—33. Detroit 8-10-13—31.

Power-play opportunities—Philadelphia 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 0.

Goalies—Philadelphia, Hart 13-20-7 (29 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-19-6 (33-30).

A—15,521 (20,000). T—2:31.

Referees—Francois St. Laurent, Ian Walsh. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Devin Berg.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 57 35 14 6 2 78 213 166 Newfoundland 54 34 17 3 0 71 210 153 Worcester 57 27 24 4 2 60 199 199 Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 3 1 54 182 194 Maine 58 26 26 4 2 58 175 194 Adirondack 58 25 31 2 0 52 175 217

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157 Florida 60 34 17 5 4 77 202 157 Jacksonville 59 34 20 3 2 73 170 145 Orlando 60 29 27 4 0 62 162 188 Greenville 58 26 25 4 3 59 164 161 Norfolk 59 20 34 2 3 45 153 221 S. Carolina 61 20 35 6 0 46 144 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 59 40 16 1 2 83 220 164 KOMETS 58 31 20 6 1 69 215 183 Wheeling 58 31 25 2 0 64 204 201 Cincinnati 60 31 26 3 0 65 208 199 Kalamazoo 58 31 27 0 0 62 188 204 Iowa 59 26 25 7 1 60 191 212 Indy 58 25 28 2 3 55 180 190

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 61 36 22 2 1 75 203 195 Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190 Idaho 61 31 27 2 1 65 180 159 Allen 58 27 24 6 1 61 193 199 Tulsa 61 29 27 3 2 63 180 192 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 60 24 28 8 0 56 173 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an OT or shootout loss.

Tuesday

Reading 6, Worcester 3

Today

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.