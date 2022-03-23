Wednesday, March 23, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|Tampa Bay
|62
|39
|17
|6
|84
|207
|177
|Toronto
|62
|39
|18
|5
|83
|229
|189
|Boston
|63
|39
|19
|5
|83
|191
|169
|Detroit
|63
|26
|30
|7
|59
|184
|235
|Buffalo
|63
|22
|33
|8
|52
|167
|220
|Ottawa
|63
|22
|36
|5
|49
|162
|207
|Montreal
|63
|17
|36
|10
|44
|160
|238
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|63
|42
|15
|6
|90
|206
|150
|Pittsburgh
|64
|39
|16
|9
|87
|210
|168
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|193
|167
|Washington
|65
|35
|20
|10
|80
|216
|185
|Columbus
|64
|32
|29
|3
|67
|211
|239
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|27
|25
|9
|63
|165
|166
|New Jersey
|63
|23
|35
|5
|51
|195
|230
|Philadelphia
|63
|20
|32
|11
|51
|159
|220
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|63
|45
|13
|5
|95
|244
|175
|St. Louis
|62
|35
|18
|9
|79
|222
|175
|Minnesota
|61
|37
|20
|4
|78
|228
|196
|Nashville
|63
|37
|22
|4
|78
|210
|178
|Dallas
|62
|35
|24
|3
|73
|184
|185
|Winnipeg
|64
|30
|24
|10
|70
|201
|198
|Chicago
|63
|22
|32
|9
|53
|167
|219
|Arizona
|62
|20
|38
|4
|44
|162
|224
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|62
|38
|16
|8
|84
|215
|149
|Los Angeles
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|182
|181
|Edmonton
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|217
|204
|Vegas
|66
|34
|28
|4
|72
|205
|201
|Vancouver
|64
|30
|26
|8
|68
|183
|186
|Anaheim
|65
|27
|27
|11
|65
|186
|210
|San Jose
|62
|27
|27
|8
|62
|163
|195
|Seattle
|63
|19
|38
|6
|44
|164
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Monday
Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT
Minnesota 3, Vegas 0
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Nashville 6, Anaheim 3
Tuesday
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1
New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
St. Louis 5, Washington 2
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0
Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 3
Dallas 5, Edmonton 3
San Jose at Calgary, late
Seattle at Arizona, late
Nashville at Los Angeles, late
Today
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 6,
PHILADELPHIA 3
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Detroit
|2
|2
|2
|—
|6
First Period—1, Detroit, Veleno 7 (Hronek, Smith), 5:17. 2, Detroit, Vrana 4 (Bertuzzi, Suter), 9:15. Penalties—Smith, DET (Slashing), 14:47.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Raymond 20 (Lindstrom, Larkin), 1:07. 4, Philadelphia, Farabee 13 (Konecny, Hayes), 1:32. 5, Philadelphia, Lindblom 11 (Konecny, Hayes), 7:56. 6, Detroit, Vrana 5 (Larkin, Bertuzzi), 18:51. Penalties—None.
Third Period—7, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 15 (Farabee, Atkinson), 11:23. 8, Detroit, Sundqvist 5 (Hronek, Suter), 17:09 (en). 9, Detroit, Bertuzzi 25 (Staal, Sundqvist), 18:49 (en). Penalties—MacEwen, PHI (Fighting), 6:10; Smith, DET (Fighting), 6:10; Lindstrom, DET (Tripping), 6:36; MacEwen, PHI (Fighting), 18:51; Smith, DET (Fighting), 18:51.
Shots on Goal—Philadelphia 7-10-16—33. Detroit 8-10-13—31.
Power-play opportunities—Philadelphia 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 0.
Goalies—Philadelphia, Hart 13-20-7 (29 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-19-6 (33-30).
A—15,521 (20,000). T—2:31.
Referees—Francois St. Laurent, Ian Walsh. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|57
|35
|14
|6
|2
|78
|213
|166
|Newfoundland
|54
|34
|17
|3
|0
|71
|210
|153
|Worcester
|57
|27
|24
|4
|2
|60
|199
|199
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|25
|24
|3
|1
|54
|182
|194
|Maine
|58
|26
|26
|4
|2
|58
|175
|194
|Adirondack
|58
|25
|31
|2
|0
|52
|175
|217
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|61
|38
|19
|3
|1
|80
|190
|157
|Florida
|60
|34
|17
|5
|4
|77
|202
|157
|Jacksonville
|59
|34
|20
|3
|2
|73
|170
|145
|Orlando
|60
|29
|27
|4
|0
|62
|162
|188
|Greenville
|58
|26
|25
|4
|3
|59
|164
|161
|Norfolk
|59
|20
|34
|2
|3
|45
|153
|221
|S. Carolina
|61
|20
|35
|6
|0
|46
|144
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|59
|40
|16
|1
|2
|83
|220
|164
|KOMETS
|58
|31
|20
|6
|1
|69
|215
|183
|Wheeling
|58
|31
|25
|2
|0
|64
|204
|201
|Cincinnati
|60
|31
|26
|3
|0
|65
|208
|199
|Kalamazoo
|58
|31
|27
|0
|0
|62
|188
|204
|Iowa
|59
|26
|25
|7
|1
|60
|191
|212
|Indy
|58
|25
|28
|2
|3
|55
|180
|190
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|61
|36
|22
|2
|1
|75
|203
|195
|Rapid City
|60
|31
|21
|4
|4
|70
|198
|190
|Idaho
|61
|31
|27
|2
|1
|65
|180
|159
|Allen
|58
|27
|24
|6
|1
|61
|193
|199
|Tulsa
|61
|29
|27
|3
|2
|63
|180
|192
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|60
|24
|28
|8
|0
|56
|173
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an OT or shootout loss.
Tuesday
Reading 6, Worcester 3
Today
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
