Wednesday, March 23, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at Texas A&M Wake Forest
at BYU Washington St.
at Fresno State 13 Youngstown St.

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Charlotte 7 (OFF) New York
at Indiana 6 (OFF) Sacramento
Atlanta 6 (OFF) at Detroit
at Memphis 2 (OFF) Brooklyn
at Miami (OFF) Golden State
at Boston (OFF) Utah
at Minnesota (OFF) Phoenix
Orlando 1 (219½) at Okla. City
at Dallas (226) Houston
San Antonio (233½) at Portland
Philadelphia 7 (OFF) at LA Lakers

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Toronto OFF New Jersey OFF
Pittsburgh -210 at Buffalo +172
at Colorado -260 Vancouver +210
at Anaheim -120 Chicago +100

