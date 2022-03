TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Kyle Tyler off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Hudson Potts for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Toledo (Triple-A East), RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Erie (Double-A Northeast) and RHP Alex Faedo to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast). Reassigned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with IF/OF Aledmys Diaz, RHPs Josh James, Phil Maton, Rafael Montero, Ryne Stanek and LHP Framber Valdez on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OFs Edward Olivares, Kyle Isbel, INFs Maikel Garcia, Nick Pratto, Emmanuel Rivera, Cs MJ Melendez, Sebastion Rivero, RHP’s Ronald Bolanos, Jonathan Bowlan, Dylan Coleman, Jonathan Heasley, Carlos Hernandez, Jackson Kowar, Joel Payamps, Brady Singer, Collin Snider, Josh Staumont, Domingo Tapia, Nate Webb, Tyler Zuber, LHPs Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch, Gabe Speier, Daniel Tillo and Angel Zerpa on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Medina to Somerset (Double-A Northeast). Optioned OF Everson Pereira to Hudson Valley (High-A East). Optioned RHP Yoendrys Gomez to Tampa (Single-A East). Agreed to terms with INF/OF Miguel Andujar, OF Joey Gallo, INFs Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres, C Kyle Higashioka, RHPs Chad Green, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Jameson Taillon, LHPs Jordan Montgomery and Wandy Peralta on one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Manaea, RHPs Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino and OF Ramon Laureano on one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with 3B Matt Chapman on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with INF Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., LHP Ryan Borucki, Tim Mayza, RHPs Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards, Ross Stripling, Trent Thornton, OF Teoscar Hernandez and C Danny Jansen on one-year contracts.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Pillar on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Jorge Soler on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Richard Bleier on a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Castellanos on a five-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarado and 1B Rhys Hoskins on one-year contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson and Alex Reyes on one-year contracts. Optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to Memphis (Triple-A East). Re-assigned RHP Trent Baker, 1B Luken Baker, INFs Delvin Perez, Jordan Walker and C Pedro Pages to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Darin Ruf on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with C Curt Casali, RHP Dominic Leone and OF Mike Yastrzemski on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Tanner Rainey, OF Juan Soto and 1B Josh Bell on one-year contracts. Optioned LHPs Seth Romero, Evan Lee, RHP Gabe Klobosits and OF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Jackson Rutledge, Jefry Rodriguez, LHP Alberto Baldonado, INFs Jackson Cluff, Andrew Young and C Israel Pineda to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee G George Hill an undisclosed amount for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on March 19. Fined Portland C Jusuf Nurkic an undisclosed amount for confronting a fan courtside in a game on March 20 against Indiana. Fined Golden State F Draymond Green an undisclosed amount for directing profane language toward a game official in a game on March 20 against San Antonio. Fined New York F Julius Randle $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official in a game on March 20 against Utah.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a rest-of-season contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Nick Vigil to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed FB Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Fred Johnson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed P Bryan Anger to a three-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DT Jarran Reed.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released G Jake Eldrenkamp, LB Connor Stachan and DB T.J. Green.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Corey Coleman, LB Elijah Lee and CB Luq Barcoo to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Sean Mannion to a one-year contract. Signed Za’Darius Smith to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Mike White to a tendered contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette to a three-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan. Reassigned D Seth Barton to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) from loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Curtis Douglas to a two-year, entry-level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Peter Bates. Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve. Placed F Eric Neiley on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Placed F Nathan Perkovich on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Joly D’Artagnon on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Josh Koepplinger on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Zachary Bouthillier. Reinstated G charles Williams from family leave.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Jeremy Masella from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Dominic Dockery. Placed G Alex D’Orio on reserve.