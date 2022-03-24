Thursday, March 24, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Philadelphia
|44
|27
|.620
|½
|Toronto
|40
|32
|.556
|5
|Brooklyn
|38
|35
|.521
|7½
|New York
|31
|42
|.425
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|26
|.644
|—
|Charlotte
|37
|36
|.507
|10
|Atlanta
|36
|37
|.493
|11
|Washington
|30
|41
|.423
|16
|Orlando
|20
|54
|.270
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|42
|30
|.583
|3
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|4
|Indiana
|25
|48
|.342
|20½
|Detroit
|20
|53
|.274
|25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|50
|23
|.685
|—
|Dallas
|45
|28
|.616
|5
|New Orleans
|30
|42
|.417
|19½
|San Antonio
|28
|44
|.389
|21½
|Houston
|18
|55
|.247
|32
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Denver
|43
|30
|.589
|2
|Minnesota
|42
|32
|.568
|3½
|Portland
|27
|44
|.380
|17
|Oklahoma City
|21
|52
|.288
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|59
|14
|.808
|—
|Golden State
|48
|25
|.658
|11
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|38
|.486
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|41
|.431
|27½
|Sacramento
|26
|48
|.351
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Tuesday
Orlando 94, Golden State 90
Atlanta 117, New York 111
Milwaukee 126, Chicago 98
Denver 127, L.A. Clippers 115
Wednesday
Detroit 122, Atlanta 101
New York 121, Charlotte 106
Sacramento 110, Indiana 109
Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120
Golden State 118, Miami 104
Boston 125, Utah 97
Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102
Phoenix 104, Minnesota 100
Dallas 110, Houston 91
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, late
San Antonio at Portland, late
Today
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
SACRAMENTO 110,
INDIANA 109
SACRAMENTO (110): Barnes 5-11 0-1 11, Lyles 5-10 0-0 11, Jones 5-6 2-2 12, Holiday 1-6 0-0 3, Mitchell 10-15 3-3 25, Lamb 4-8 0-1 10, Len 2-4 1-1 5, Metu 8-11 3-4 22, DiVincenzo 3-11 3-5 11. Totals 43-82 12-17 110.
INDIANA (109): Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Brissett 3-9 2-2 10, Bitadze 9-12 1-1 20, Haliburton 4-15 4-4 13, Hield 10-18 0-0 25, I.Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Stephenson 4-8 0-0 10, Taylor 5-8 2-2 13, Washington Jr. 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 42-92 11-11 109.
|Sacramento
|37
|29
|19
|25
|—
|110
|Indiana
|34
|27
|28
|20
|—
|109
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 12-37 (Metu 3-4, Lamb 2-5, Mitchell 2-5, DiVincenzo 2-7, Barnes 1-4, Lyles 1-4, Holiday 1-6, Jones 0-1, Len 0-1), Indiana 14-36 (Hield 5-8, Stephenson 2-4, Brissett 2-6, Taylor 1-2, Bitadze 1-3, Haliburton 1-3, Anderson 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 36 (DiVincenzo, Jones 6), Indiana 42 (Brissett 10). Assists—Sacramento 26 (DiVincenzo 8), Indiana 34 (Haliburton 15). Total Fouls—Sacramento 10, Indiana 17. A—14,227 (20,000)
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|x-Motor City
|19
|8
|.704
|1½
|Capital City
|18
|8
|.692
|2
|Delaware
|18
|9
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6½
|MAD ANTS
|14
|14
|.500
|7
|Windy City
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|18
|.333
|11½
|Wisconsin
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|Greensboro
|7
|21
|.250
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|21
|.222
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Agua Caliente
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|South Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|5½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Iowa
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Austin
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Sioux Falls
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Santa Cruz
|10
|17
|.370
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday
College Park 136, Maine 127
Sioux Falls 143, Birmingham 129
Texas 113, South Bay 112
Wednesday
Stockton 121, Oklahoma City 118
Capital City 140, Delaware 120
Greensboro 123, Lakeland 112
Windy City 117, Cleveland 99
Raptors 130, Wisconsin 115
Birmingham 136, Sioux Falls 95
Austin at Agua Caliente, late
Iowa at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Motor City at MAD ANTS, 11 a.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday
Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Motor City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story