Thursday, March 24, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 46 28 .622
Philadelphia 44 27 .620 ½
Toronto 40 32 .556 5
Brooklyn 38 35 .521
New York 31 42 .425 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 26 .644
Charlotte 37 36 .507 10
Atlanta 36 37 .493 11
Washington 30 41 .423 16
Orlando 20 54 .270 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 27 .625
Chicago 42 30 .583 3
Cleveland 41 31 .569 4
Indiana 25 48 .342 20½
Detroit 20 53 .274 25½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 50 23 .685
Dallas 45 28 .616 5
New Orleans 30 42 .417 19½
San Antonio 28 44 .389 21½
Houston 18 55 .247 32

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 45 28 .616
Denver 43 30 .589 2
Minnesota 42 32 .568
Portland 27 44 .380 17
Oklahoma City 21 52 .288 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 59 14 .808
Golden State 48 25 .658 11
L.A. Clippers 36 38 .486 23½
L.A. Lakers 31 41 .431 27½
Sacramento 26 48 .351 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday

Orlando 94, Golden State 90

Atlanta 117, New York 111

Milwaukee 126, Chicago 98

Denver 127, L.A. Clippers 115

Wednesday

Detroit 122, Atlanta 101

New York 121, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 110, Indiana 109

Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120

Golden State 118, Miami 104

Boston 125, Utah 97

Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102

Phoenix 104, Minnesota 100

Dallas 110, Houston 91

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, late

San Antonio at Portland, late

Today

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

SACRAMENTO 110,

INDIANA 109

SACRAMENTO (110): Barnes 5-11 0-1 11, Lyles 5-10 0-0 11, Jones 5-6 2-2 12, Holiday 1-6 0-0 3, Mitchell 10-15 3-3 25, Lamb 4-8 0-1 10, Len 2-4 1-1 5, Metu 8-11 3-4 22, DiVincenzo 3-11 3-5 11. Totals 43-82 12-17 110.

INDIANA (109): Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Brissett 3-9 2-2 10, Bitadze 9-12 1-1 20, Haliburton 4-15 4-4 13, Hield 10-18 0-0 25, I.Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Stephenson 4-8 0-0 10, Taylor 5-8 2-2 13, Washington Jr. 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 42-92 11-11 109.

Sacramento 37 29 19 25 110
Indiana 34 27 28 20 109

3-Point Goals—Sacramento 12-37 (Metu 3-4, Lamb 2-5, Mitchell 2-5, DiVincenzo 2-7, Barnes 1-4, Lyles 1-4, Holiday 1-6, Jones 0-1, Len 0-1), Indiana 14-36 (Hield 5-8, Stephenson 2-4, Brissett 2-6, Taylor 1-2, Bitadze 1-3, Haliburton 1-3, Anderson 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 36 (DiVincenzo, Jones 6), Indiana 42 (Brissett 10). Assists—Sacramento 26 (DiVincenzo 8), Indiana 34 (Haliburton 15). Total Fouls—Sacramento 10, Indiana 17. A—14,227 (20,000)

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 21 7 .750
x-Motor City 19 8 .704
Capital City 18 8 .692 2
Delaware 18 9 .667
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571 5
Long Island 16 13 .552
College Park 15 13 .536 6
Westchester 14 13 .519
MAD ANTS 14 14 .500 7
Windy City 14 16 .467 8
Maine 13 15 .464 8
Lakeland 9 18 .333 11½
Wisconsin 8 20 .286 13
Greensboro 7 21 .250 14
Cleveland 6 21 .222 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 21 8 .724
Agua Caliente 17 10 .630 3
South Bay 17 10 .630 3
Stockton 15 13 .536
Texas 16 14 .533
Birmingham 14 14 .500
Iowa 13 14 .481 7
Austin 13 14 .481 7
Memphis 14 16 .467
Oklahoma City 14 17 .452 8
Sioux Falls 13 18 .419 9
Santa Cruz 10 17 .370 10
Salt Lake City 8 20 .286 12½

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday

College Park 136, Maine 127

Sioux Falls 143, Birmingham 129

Texas 113, South Bay 112

Wednesday

Stockton 121, Oklahoma City 118

Capital City 140, Delaware 120

Greensboro 123, Lakeland 112

Windy City 117, Cleveland 99

Raptors 130, Wisconsin 115

Birmingham 136, Sioux Falls 95

Austin at Agua Caliente, late

Iowa at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Motor City at MAD ANTS, 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday

Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Motor City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

