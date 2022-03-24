Thursday, March 24, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
WGC
DELL MATCH PLAY
At Austin Country Club
At Austin, Texas
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group)
GROUP 1
Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.
Cameron Young (40), U.S., def. Patrick Reed (23), U.S., 1 up.
Today
Jon Rahm (1), Spain, vs. Cameron Young (40), U.S..
Patrick Reed (23), U.S., vs. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.
Friday
Jon Rahm (1), Spain, vs. Patrick Reed (23), U.S..
Cameron Young (40), U.S., vs. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.
Standings
Rahm 1-0-0, Young 1-0-0, Reed 0-1-0, Munoz 0-1-0.
GROUP TWO
Collin Morikawa (2), U.S., def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.
Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), U.S., 4 and 3.
Today
Collin Morikawa (2), U.S., vs. Sergio Garcia (43), Spain.
Jason Kokrak (22), U.S., vs. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland.
Friday
Collin Morikawa (2), U.S., vs. Jason Kokrak (22), U.S..
Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, vs. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland.
Standings
Morikawa 1-0-0, Garcia 1-0-0, Kokrak 0-1-0, MacIntyre 0-1-0.
GROUP THREE
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.
Will Zalatoris (24), U.S., def. Cameron Tringale (45), U.S., 5 and 4.
Today
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, vs. Cameron Tringale (45), U.S..
Will Zalatoris (24), U.S., vs. Sepp Straka (63), Austria.
Friday
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, vs. Will Zalatoris (24), U.S..
Cameron Tringale (45), vs. Sepp Straka (63), Austria.
Standings
Hovland 1-0-0, Zalatoris 1-0-0, Tringale 0-1-0, Straka 0-1-0.
GROUP FOUR
Patrick Cantlay (4), U.S., halved with Keith Mitchell (62), U.S..
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.
Today
Patrick Cantlay (4), U.S., vs. Seamus Power (42), Ireland.
Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, vs. Keith Mitchell (62), U.S..
Friday
Patrick Cantlay (4), U.S., vs. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea.
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, vs. Keith Mitchell (62), U.S..
Standings
Power 1-0-0, Cantlay 0-0-1, Mitchell 0-0-1, Im 0-1-0.
GROUP FIVE
Scottie Scheffler (5), U.S., def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.
Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up
Today
Scottie Scheffler (5), U.S., vs. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England.
Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, vs. Ian Poulter (59), England.
Friday
Scottie Scheffler (5), U.S., vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England.
Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, vs. Ian Poulter (59), England.
Standings
Scheffler 1-0-0, Fitzpatrick 1-0-0, Fleetwood 0-1-0, Poulter 0-1-0.
GROUP SIX
Luke List (53), U.S., def. Justin Thomas (6), U.S., 3 and 2.
Kevin Kisner (29), U.S., def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.
Today
Justin Thomas (6), U.S., vs. Marc Leishman (37), Australia.
Kevin Kisner (29), U.S., vs. Luke List (53), U.S..
Friday
Justin Thomas (6), U.S., vs. Kevin Kisner (29), U.S..
Marc Leishman (37), Australia, vs. Luke List (53), U.S..
Standings
List 1-0-0, Kisner 1-0-0, Thomas 0-1-0, Leishman 0-0-0
GROUP SEVEN
Xander Schauffele (7), U.S., def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), U.S., 4 and 3.
Today
Xander Schauffele (7), U.S., vs. Lucas Herbert (39), Australia.
Tony Finau (18), U.S., vs. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan.
Friday
Xander Schauffele (7), U.S., vs. Tony Finau (18), U.S..
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, vs. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan.
Standings
Schauffele 0-0-0, Herbert 1-0-0, Finau 0-1-0, Kanaya 0-1-0.
GROUP EIGHT
Dustin Johnson (8), U.S., def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.
Max Homa (30), U.S., def. Matthew Wolff (38), U.S., 3 and 1.
Today
Dustin Johnson (8), U.S., vs. Matthew Wolff (38), U.S..
Max Homa (30), U.S., vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada.
Friday
Dustin Johnson (8), U.S., vs. Max Homa (30), U.S..
Matthew Wolff (38), U.S., vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada.
Standings
Johnson 1-0-0, Homa 1-0-0, Wolff 0-1-0, Hughes 0-1-0.
GROUP NINE
Bryson DeChambeau (9), U.S., halved with Richard Bland (54), England.
Talor Gooch (27), U.S., def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.
Today
Bryson DeChambeau (9), U.S., vs. Lee Westwood (47), England.
Talor Gooch (27), U.S., vs. Richard Bland (54), England.
Friday
Bryson DeChambeau (9), U.S., vs. Talor Gooch (27), U.S..
Lee Westwood (47), England, vs. Richard Bland (54), England.
Standings
Gooch 1-0-0, DeChambeau 0-0-1, Bland 0-0-1, Westwood 0-1-0.
GROUP 10
Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.
Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).
Today
Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, Corey Conners (36), Canada.
Paul Casey (19), England, vs. Alex Noren (50), Sweden.
Friday
Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, vs. Paul Casey (19), England.
Corey Conners (36), Canada, vs. Alex Noren (50), Sweden.
Standings
Conners 1-0-0, Noren 1-0-0, Oosthuizen 0-1-0, Casey 0-1-0.
GROUP 11
Jordan Spieth (11), U.S., def. Keegan Bradley (60), U.S., 2 up.
Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.
Today
Jordan Spieth (11), U.S., vs. Justin Rose (46), England.
Adam Scott (32), Australia, vs. Keegan Bradley (60), U.S..
Friday
Jordan Spieth (11), U.S., vs. Adam Scott (32), Australia.
Justin Rose (46), England, vs. Keegan Bradley (60), U.S..
Standings
Spieth 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Rose 0-1-0, Bradley 0-1-0.
GROUP 12
Billy Horschel (12), U.S., def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.
Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), U.S., 2 and 1.
Today
Billy Horschel (12), U.S., vs. Tom Hoge (33), U.S..
Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, vs. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.
Friday
Billy Horschel (12), U.S., vs. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium.
Tom Hoge (33), U.S., vs. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.
Standings
Horschel 1-0-0, Pieters 1-0-0, Hoge 0-1-0, Lee 0-1-0.
GROUP 13
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), U.S., 2 up.
Today
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, vs. Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea.
Daniel Berger (17), U.S., vs. Christian Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa.
Friday
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, vs. Daniel Berger (17), U.S..
Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa.
Standings
Hatton 1-0-0, Kim 1-0-0, Berger 0-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-1-0.
GROUP 14
Maverick McNealy (64), U.S., def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.
Kevin Na (25), U.S., def. Russell Henley (34), U.S., 1 up.
Today
Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, vs. Russell Henley (34), U.S..
Kevin Na (25), U.S., vs. Maverick McNealy (64), U.S..
Friday
Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, vs. Kevin Na (25), U.S..
Russell Henley (34), U.S., vs. Maverick McNealy (64), U.S..
Standings
McNealy 1-0-0, Na 1-0-0, Niemann 0-1-0, Henley 0-1-0.
GROUP 15
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), U.S., 3 and 1.
Webb Simpson (31), U.S., def. Brian Harman (44), U.S., 1 up.
Today
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, vs. Brian Harman (44), U.S..
Webb Simpson (31), U.S., vs. Bubba Watson (57), U.S..
Friday
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, vs. Webb Simpson (31), U.S..
Brian Harman (44), U.S., vs. Bubba Watson (57), U.S..
Standings
Ancer 1-0-0, Simpson 1-0-0, Harman 0-1-0, Watson 0-1-0.
GROUP 16
Brooks Koepka (16), U.S., def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.
Harold Varner III (35), U.S., def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.
Today
Brooks Koepka (16), U.S., vs. Harold Varner III (35), U.S..
Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, vs. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa.
Friday
Brooks Koepka (16), U.S., vs. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland.
Harold Varner III (35), U.S., vs. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa.
Standings
Koepka 1-0-0, Varner 1-0-0, Lowry 0-1-0, van Rooyen 0-1-0.
