WGC

DELL MATCH PLAY

At Austin Country Club

At Austin, Texas

Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group)

GROUP 1

Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.

Cameron Young (40), U.S., def. Patrick Reed (23), U.S., 1 up.

Today

Jon Rahm (1), Spain, vs. Cameron Young (40), U.S..

Patrick Reed (23), U.S., vs. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.

Friday

Jon Rahm (1), Spain, vs. Patrick Reed (23), U.S..

Cameron Young (40), U.S., vs. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.

Standings

Rahm 1-0-0, Young 1-0-0, Reed 0-1-0, Munoz 0-1-0.

GROUP TWO

Collin Morikawa (2), U.S., def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.

Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), U.S., 4 and 3.

Today

Collin Morikawa (2), U.S., vs. Sergio Garcia (43), Spain.

Jason Kokrak (22), U.S., vs. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland.

Friday

Collin Morikawa (2), U.S., vs. Jason Kokrak (22), U.S..

Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, vs. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland.

Standings

Morikawa 1-0-0, Garcia 1-0-0, Kokrak 0-1-0, MacIntyre 0-1-0.

GROUP THREE

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.

Will Zalatoris (24), U.S., def. Cameron Tringale (45), U.S., 5 and 4.

Today

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, vs. Cameron Tringale (45), U.S..

Will Zalatoris (24), U.S., vs. Sepp Straka (63), Austria.

Friday

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, vs. Will Zalatoris (24), U.S..

Cameron Tringale (45), vs. Sepp Straka (63), Austria.

Standings

Hovland 1-0-0, Zalatoris 1-0-0, Tringale 0-1-0, Straka 0-1-0.

GROUP FOUR

Patrick Cantlay (4), U.S., halved with Keith Mitchell (62), U.S..

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.

Today

Patrick Cantlay (4), U.S., vs. Seamus Power (42), Ireland.

Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, vs. Keith Mitchell (62), U.S..

Friday

Patrick Cantlay (4), U.S., vs. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, vs. Keith Mitchell (62), U.S..

Standings

Power 1-0-0, Cantlay 0-0-1, Mitchell 0-0-1, Im 0-1-0.

GROUP FIVE

Scottie Scheffler (5), U.S., def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up

Today

Scottie Scheffler (5), U.S., vs. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, vs. Ian Poulter (59), England.

Friday

Scottie Scheffler (5), U.S., vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England.

Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, vs. Ian Poulter (59), England.

Standings

Scheffler 1-0-0, Fitzpatrick 1-0-0, Fleetwood 0-1-0, Poulter 0-1-0.

GROUP SIX

Luke List (53), U.S., def. Justin Thomas (6), U.S., 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (29), U.S., def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.

Today

Justin Thomas (6), U.S., vs. Marc Leishman (37), Australia.

Kevin Kisner (29), U.S., vs. Luke List (53), U.S..

Friday

Justin Thomas (6), U.S., vs. Kevin Kisner (29), U.S..

Marc Leishman (37), Australia, vs. Luke List (53), U.S..

Standings

List 1-0-0, Kisner 1-0-0, Thomas 0-1-0, Leishman 0-0-0

GROUP SEVEN

Xander Schauffele (7), U.S., def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), U.S., 4 and 3.

Today

Xander Schauffele (7), U.S., vs. Lucas Herbert (39), Australia.

Tony Finau (18), U.S., vs. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan.

Friday

Xander Schauffele (7), U.S., vs. Tony Finau (18), U.S..

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, vs. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan.

Standings

Schauffele 0-0-0, Herbert 1-0-0, Finau 0-1-0, Kanaya 0-1-0.

GROUP EIGHT

Dustin Johnson (8), U.S., def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.

Max Homa (30), U.S., def. Matthew Wolff (38), U.S., 3 and 1.

Today

Dustin Johnson (8), U.S., vs. Matthew Wolff (38), U.S..

Max Homa (30), U.S., vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada.

Friday

Dustin Johnson (8), U.S., vs. Max Homa (30), U.S..

Matthew Wolff (38), U.S., vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada.

Standings

Johnson 1-0-0, Homa 1-0-0, Wolff 0-1-0, Hughes 0-1-0.

GROUP NINE

Bryson DeChambeau (9), U.S., halved with Richard Bland (54), England.

Talor Gooch (27), U.S., def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.

Today

Bryson DeChambeau (9), U.S., vs. Lee Westwood (47), England.

Talor Gooch (27), U.S., vs. Richard Bland (54), England.

Friday

Bryson DeChambeau (9), U.S., vs. Talor Gooch (27), U.S..

Lee Westwood (47), England, vs. Richard Bland (54), England.

Standings

Gooch 1-0-0, DeChambeau 0-0-1, Bland 0-0-1, Westwood 0-1-0.

GROUP 10

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.

Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).

Today

Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, Corey Conners (36), Canada.

Paul Casey (19), England, vs. Alex Noren (50), Sweden.

Friday

Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, vs. Paul Casey (19), England.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, vs. Alex Noren (50), Sweden.

Standings

Conners 1-0-0, Noren 1-0-0, Oosthuizen 0-1-0, Casey 0-1-0.

GROUP 11

Jordan Spieth (11), U.S., def. Keegan Bradley (60), U.S., 2 up.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.

Today

Jordan Spieth (11), U.S., vs. Justin Rose (46), England.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, vs. Keegan Bradley (60), U.S..

Friday

Jordan Spieth (11), U.S., vs. Adam Scott (32), Australia.

Justin Rose (46), England, vs. Keegan Bradley (60), U.S..

Standings

Spieth 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Rose 0-1-0, Bradley 0-1-0.

GROUP 12

Billy Horschel (12), U.S., def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.

Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), U.S., 2 and 1.

Today

Billy Horschel (12), U.S., vs. Tom Hoge (33), U.S..

Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, vs. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.

Friday

Billy Horschel (12), U.S., vs. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium.

Tom Hoge (33), U.S., vs. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.

Standings

Horschel 1-0-0, Pieters 1-0-0, Hoge 0-1-0, Lee 0-1-0.

GROUP 13

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), U.S., 2 up.

Today

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, vs. Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea.

Daniel Berger (17), U.S., vs. Christian Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa.

Friday

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, vs. Daniel Berger (17), U.S..

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa.

Standings

Hatton 1-0-0, Kim 1-0-0, Berger 0-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-1-0.

GROUP 14

Maverick McNealy (64), U.S., def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.

Kevin Na (25), U.S., def. Russell Henley (34), U.S., 1 up.

Today

Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, vs. Russell Henley (34), U.S..

Kevin Na (25), U.S., vs. Maverick McNealy (64), U.S..

Friday

Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, vs. Kevin Na (25), U.S..

Russell Henley (34), U.S., vs. Maverick McNealy (64), U.S..

Standings

McNealy 1-0-0, Na 1-0-0, Niemann 0-1-0, Henley 0-1-0.

GROUP 15

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), U.S., 3 and 1.

Webb Simpson (31), U.S., def. Brian Harman (44), U.S., 1 up.

Today

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, vs. Brian Harman (44), U.S..

Webb Simpson (31), U.S., vs. Bubba Watson (57), U.S..

Friday

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, vs. Webb Simpson (31), U.S..

Brian Harman (44), U.S., vs. Bubba Watson (57), U.S..

Standings

Ancer 1-0-0, Simpson 1-0-0, Harman 0-1-0, Watson 0-1-0.

GROUP 16

Brooks Koepka (16), U.S., def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.

Harold Varner III (35), U.S., def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Today

Brooks Koepka (16), U.S., vs. Harold Varner III (35), U.S..

Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, vs. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa.

Friday

Brooks Koepka (16), U.S., vs. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland.

Harold Varner III (35), U.S., vs. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa.

Standings

Koepka 1-0-0, Varner 1-0-0, Lowry 0-1-0, van Rooyen 0-1-0.