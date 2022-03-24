Thursday, March 24, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|Toronto
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|232
|191
|Tampa Bay
|62
|39
|17
|6
|84
|207
|177
|Boston
|63
|39
|19
|5
|83
|191
|169
|Detroit
|63
|26
|30
|7
|59
|184
|235
|Buffalo
|64
|23
|33
|8
|54
|171
|223
|Ottawa
|63
|22
|36
|5
|49
|162
|207
|Montreal
|63
|17
|36
|10
|44
|160
|238
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|63
|42
|15
|6
|90
|206
|150
|Pittsburgh
|65
|39
|16
|10
|88
|213
|172
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|193
|167
|Washington
|65
|35
|20
|10
|80
|216
|185
|Columbus
|64
|32
|29
|3
|67
|211
|239
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|27
|25
|9
|63
|165
|166
|Philadelphia
|63
|20
|32
|11
|51
|159
|220
|New Jersey
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|197
|233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|63
|45
|13
|5
|95
|244
|175
|St. Louis
|62
|35
|18
|9
|79
|222
|175
|Minnesota
|61
|37
|20
|4
|78
|228
|196
|Nashville
|64
|37
|23
|4
|78
|211
|184
|Dallas
|62
|35
|24
|3
|73
|184
|185
|Winnipeg
|64
|30
|24
|10
|70
|201
|198
|Chicago
|63
|22
|32
|9
|53
|167
|219
|Arizona
|63
|20
|39
|4
|44
|164
|228
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|218
|153
|Los Angeles
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|188
|182
|Edmonton
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|217
|204
|Vegas
|66
|34
|28
|4
|72
|205
|201
|Vancouver
|64
|30
|26
|8
|68
|183
|186
|Anaheim
|65
|27
|27
|11
|65
|186
|210
|San Jose
|63
|28
|27
|8
|64
|167
|198
|Seattle
|64
|20
|38
|6
|46
|168
|228
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1
New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
St. Louis 5, Washington 2
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0
Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 3
Dallas 5, Edmonton 3
San Jose 4, Calgary 3
Seattle 4, Arizona 2
Los Angeles 6, Nashville 1
Wednesday
Toronto 3, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Vancouver at Colorado, late
Chicago at Anaheim, late
Today
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|58
|36
|14
|6
|2
|80
|216
|168
|Newfoundland
|55
|35
|17
|3
|0
|73
|217
|156
|Worcester
|58
|27
|25
|4
|2
|60
|201
|202
|Trois-Rivieres
|54
|25
|25
|3
|1
|54
|183
|196
|Maine
|58
|26
|26
|4
|2
|58
|175
|194
|Adirondack
|59
|25
|32
|2
|0
|52
|178
|224
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|61
|38
|19
|3
|1
|80
|190
|157
|Florida
|60
|34
|17
|5
|4
|77
|202
|157
|Jacksonville
|59
|34
|20
|3
|2
|73
|170
|145
|Greenville
|59
|27
|25
|4
|3
|61
|166
|162
|Orlando
|60
|29
|27
|4
|0
|62
|162
|188
|Norfolk
|59
|20
|34
|2
|3
|45
|153
|221
|S. Carolina
|61
|20
|35
|6
|0
|46
|144
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|59
|40
|16
|1
|2
|83
|220
|164
|KOMETS
|59
|32
|20
|6
|1
|71
|219
|185
|Cincinnati
|61
|32
|26
|3
|0
|67
|212
|199
|Wheeling
|59
|31
|26
|2
|0
|64
|205
|205
|Kalamazoo
|59
|31
|28
|0
|0
|62
|188
|208
|Iowa
|60
|26
|26
|7
|1
|60
|193
|216
|Indy
|59
|26
|28
|2
|3
|57
|184
|191
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|61
|36
|22
|2
|1
|75
|203
|195
|Rapid City
|60
|31
|21
|4
|4
|70
|198
|190
|Idaho
|61
|31
|27
|2
|1
|65
|180
|159
|Allen
|58
|27
|24
|6
|1
|61
|193
|199
|Tulsa
|61
|29
|27
|3
|2
|63
|180
|192
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|60
|24
|28
|8
|0
|56
|173
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Reading 6, Worcester 3
Wednesday
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0
Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3
Indy 4, Wheeling 1
Reading 3, Worcester 2
Greenville 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, late
Wichita at Idaho, late
Today
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
KOMETS 4,
HEARTLANDERS 2
|Fort Wayne
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
|Iowa
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Jameson Fw (cross-checking), 4:33.
2nd Period—1, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 22 8:24. 2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 13 (Graber, Jones), 9:19. 3, Iowa, Miura 9 (Smith), 17:08. 4, Fort Wayne, Graber 17 (Pochiro, Jones), 18:10 (PP). Penalties—Pochiro Fw (interference), 1:36; Russell Ia (holding), 15:24; Jones Fw (roughing), 15:37; Bennett Ia (slashing), 18:02.
3rd Period—5, Iowa, Miura 10 (Stallard), 2:56. 6, Fort Wayne, Siebenaler 5 (Graber, Corrin), 10:45. Penalties—Smith Ia (slashing), 4:24; Cooper Fw (interference), 7:53; Pochiro Fw (roughing), 10:14; Stallard Ia (tripping), 10:14.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 13-20-10-43. Iowa 3-5-10-18.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 3; Iowa 0 / 4.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 17-6-3-0 (18 shots-16 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 9-5-1-0 (43 shots-39 saves).
A—1,244.
Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen-Matthew Heinen, John Watson.
