NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191 Tampa Bay 62 39 17 6 84 207 177 Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 Detroit 63 26 30 7 59 184 235 Buffalo 64 23 33 8 54 171 223 Ottawa 63 22 36 5 49 162 207 Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 63 42 15 6 90 206 150 Pittsburgh 65 39 16 10 88 213 172 N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 N.Y. Islanders 61 27 25 9 63 165 166 Philadelphia 63 20 32 11 51 159 220 New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 63 45 13 5 95 244 175 St. Louis 62 35 18 9 79 222 175 Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 Nashville 64 37 23 4 78 211 184 Dallas 62 35 24 3 73 184 185 Winnipeg 64 30 24 10 70 201 198 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153 Los Angeles 65 35 22 8 78 188 182 Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204 Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 Anaheim 65 27 27 11 65 186 210 San Jose 63 28 27 8 64 167 198 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 3

Dallas 5, Edmonton 3

San Jose 4, Calgary 3

Seattle 4, Arizona 2

Los Angeles 6, Nashville 1

Wednesday

Toronto 3, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver at Colorado, late

Chicago at Anaheim, late

Today

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 58 36 14 6 2 80 216 168 Newfoundland 55 35 17 3 0 73 217 156 Worcester 58 27 25 4 2 60 201 202 Trois-Rivieres 54 25 25 3 1 54 183 196 Maine 58 26 26 4 2 58 175 194 Adirondack 59 25 32 2 0 52 178 224

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157 Florida 60 34 17 5 4 77 202 157 Jacksonville 59 34 20 3 2 73 170 145 Greenville 59 27 25 4 3 61 166 162 Orlando 60 29 27 4 0 62 162 188 Norfolk 59 20 34 2 3 45 153 221 S. Carolina 61 20 35 6 0 46 144 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 59 40 16 1 2 83 220 164 KOMETS 59 32 20 6 1 71 219 185 Cincinnati 61 32 26 3 0 67 212 199 Wheeling 59 31 26 2 0 64 205 205 Kalamazoo 59 31 28 0 0 62 188 208 Iowa 60 26 26 7 1 60 193 216 Indy 59 26 28 2 3 57 184 191

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 61 36 22 2 1 75 203 195 Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190 Idaho 61 31 27 2 1 65 180 159 Allen 58 27 24 6 1 61 193 199 Tulsa 61 29 27 3 2 63 180 192 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 60 24 28 8 0 56 173 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Reading 6, Worcester 3

Wednesday

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

Reading 3, Worcester 2

Greenville 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, late

Wichita at Idaho, late

Today

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

KOMETS 4,

HEARTLANDERS 2

Fort Wayne 0 3 1 — 4 Iowa 0 1 1 — 2

1st Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Jameson Fw (cross-checking), 4:33.

2nd Period—1, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 22 8:24. 2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 13 (Graber, Jones), 9:19. 3, Iowa, Miura 9 (Smith), 17:08. 4, Fort Wayne, Graber 17 (Pochiro, Jones), 18:10 (PP). Penalties—Pochiro Fw (interference), 1:36; Russell Ia (holding), 15:24; Jones Fw (roughing), 15:37; Bennett Ia (slashing), 18:02.

3rd Period—5, Iowa, Miura 10 (Stallard), 2:56. 6, Fort Wayne, Siebenaler 5 (Graber, Corrin), 10:45. Penalties—Smith Ia (slashing), 4:24; Cooper Fw (interference), 7:53; Pochiro Fw (roughing), 10:14; Stallard Ia (tripping), 10:14.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 13-20-10-43. Iowa 3-5-10-18.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 3; Iowa 0 / 4.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 17-6-3-0 (18 shots-16 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 9-5-1-0 (43 shots-39 saves).

A—1,244.

Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen-Matthew Heinen, John Watson.