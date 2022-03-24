TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Trevor Story on a six-year contract. Reassigned INFs Triston Casas, David Hamilton and Christian Koss, RHPs Durbin Feltman and Brian Keller and LHP Chris Murphy to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Houck on a one-year contract extension. Agreed to terms with Cs Ronaldo Hernandez, Connor Wong, OFs Jarren Duran, Jeisson Rosario, INFs Jonathan Arauz, Bobby Dalbec, Jeter Downs, Hudson Potts, RHPs Eduard Bazardo, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Bryan Mata, Connor Seabold, Phillips Valdez, Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski, LHPs Austin Davis, Jay Groome and Darwinzon Hernandez on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Reynaldo Lopez, Jason Billous, Ryan Burr, Dylan Cease, Matt Foster, Michael Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Jose Ruiz and Johnathan Stiever, LHPs Garrett Crochet, Anderson Severino and Bennett Sousa, OFs Adam Engel, Micker Adolfo, Blake Rutherford and Andrew Vaughn, Cs Zack Collins, Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala and INFs Jake Burger, Romy Gonzalez, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Shaw on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Erie (Double-A Northeast).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Jordan Balazovic, Ronny Henriquez, Cole Sands and Drew Strotman to St. Paul (Triple-A East) and RHPs Blayne Enlow and Chris Vallimont to Wichita (Double-A Central).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with Cs Carson Kelly, Jose Herrera and Daulton Varsho, OFs Jordan Luplow, Seth Beer, Stuart Fairchild, Cooper Hummel, Jake McCarthy, Kristian Robinson and Josh Van Meter, INFs Christian Walker, Drew Ellis, Geraldo Perdomo, Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith, RHPs Luke Weaver, J.B. Bukauskas, Humberto Castellanos, Luis Frias, Zac Gallen, Corbin Martin, Humberto Mejia, Matt Peacock, Sean Poppen, Edwin Uceta, Ryan Weiss and Taylor Widener, LHPs Caleb Baragar, Tyler Gilbert, Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Mychal Givens, Cory Abbott, Adbert Adlay, Scott Effross, Anderson Espinoza, Codi Heuer, Alec Mills, Tommy Nance, Ethan Roberts, Manuel Rodriguez, Michael Rucker, Keegan Thompson, Alexander Vizcaino and Rowan Wick, LHPs Brailyn Marquez, Justin Steele and Brad Wieck, C Miguel Amaya, INFs Sergio Alcantara, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Christopher Morel, Alfonso Rivas, Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wilson and OFs Alexander Canario, Greg Deichmann, Rafael Ortega and Nelson Velazquez on one-year contracts. Designated INF Sergio Alcantara for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHPs Dylan File and Alec Bettinger, OF Corey Ray, C Mario Feliciano and LHP Angel Perdomo to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Jason Alexander, Luke Barker, Moises Gomez and Connor Sadzeck, LHPs Hobie Harris and Ethan Small, INF Andruw Monasterio and OF Garrett Whitley to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INFs Travis Blankenhorn, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos, RHPs Jose Butto, Yennsy Diaz, Jake Reed, Sean Reid-Foley, Tyler McGill and Jordan Yamamoto, LHPs David Peterson and Thomas Szapucki, OF Khalil Lee and C Patrick Mazeika on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned LHPs Luis Avilan, Matt Cronin and C Drew Millas to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Donovan Casey to Rochester (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

NBA

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Anthony Lamb to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Dakota Dozier to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Fred Johnson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DL Carlos Watkins.

DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jordan Thomas with a non-football injury designation.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed FB Andy Janovich to a one-year contract. Waived LB Josh Watson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Reiter and S Deon Bush to one-year contracts. Traded WR Tyreek Hill to Miami in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, second-round pick, fourth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB John Wolford to a one-year tendered contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Malcolm Butler to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Justin Ellis to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Jordan Willis, CB Dontae Johnson and RB Jeff Wilson to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Justin Coleman to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DE William Gholston.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Dylan Cole on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DE Efe Obada. Re-signed CB Danny Johnson and DE Bunmi Rotimi.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Jack McBain to a two-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned C Brad Malone to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Vladislav Firstov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Justin Barron from Laval (AHL) from loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Kevin Bahl and F A.J. Greer from Utica (AHL). Placed D Christian Jaros on unconditional waivers.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) from loan. Reassigned F Timur Ibragimov from Orlando (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Alexei Melnichuk to Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Jake Ryczek and F Peter MacArthur from injured reserve. Reinstated F Colin Long from family leave.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed D Eric Roy on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Matthew Barnaby from injured reserve. Placed F Matt Alvaro on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed D Alec Rauhauser on reserve. Placed D Ethan Cap and G Jacob Ingham on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Garrett Klee from an amateur tryout contract (AHL). Released D Garrett Clarke.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed G Stefan Lekkas on reserve. Placed F Lewis Zerter-Gossage on injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Maurizio Colella. Activated F Derian Plouffe from reserve. Placed Ds Evan Neugold and James Melindy on reserve. Placed F Gordie Green on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired F Brian Bowen from Utah.

READING ROYALS — Claimed D Ryan Carlson off waivers from Norfolk (AHL) and placed on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Sam Craggs and placed on reserve.