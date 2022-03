BASKETBALL

PACERS

Sat.: at Toronto,

7:30 p.m.

Mon.: Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Denver, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS

Today: Motor City, 7 p.m.

Sun.: at Maine, 1 p.m.

Wed.: Capital City,

1 p.m.*

INDIANA

Sat.: (W) vs. UConn, at Bridgeport (Conn.),

2 p.m.

NOTRE DAME

Sat.: (W) vs. NC State, at Bridgeport (Conn.), 11:30 a.m.

PURDUE

Today: (M) vs. St. Peters, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

KOMETS

Today: at Indy, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Kalamazoo,

7:30 p.m.

Sun.: Wheeling, 5 p.m.

*at Gainbridge Fieldhouse