BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 45 27 .625 — Boston 46 28 .622 — Toronto 41 32 .562 4½ Brooklyn 38 35 .521 7½ New York 31 42 .425 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB y-Miami 47 26 .644 — Charlotte 37 36 .507 10 Atlanta 36 37 .493 11 Washington 30 42 .417 16½ Orlando 20 54 .270 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 27 .630 — Chicago 42 31 .575 4 Cleveland 41 32 .562 5 Indiana 25 49 .338 21½ Detroit 20 53 .274 26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 51 23 .689 — Dallas 45 28 .616 5½ New Orleans 31 42 .425 19½ San Antonio 29 44 .397 21½ Houston 18 55 .247 32½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 45 28 .616 — Denver 43 31 .581 2½ Minnesota 42 32 .568 3½ Portland 27 45 .375 17½ Oklahoma City 21 52 .288 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 60 14 .811 — Golden State 48 25 .658 11½ L.A. Clippers 36 38 .486 24 L.A. Lakers 31 42 .425 28½ Sacramento 26 48 .351 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday

Detroit 122, Atlanta 101

New York 121, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 110, Indiana 109

Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120

Golden State 118, Miami 104

Boston 125, Utah 97

Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102

Phoenix 104, Minnesota 100

Dallas 110, Houston 91

Philadelphia 126, L.A. Lakers 121

San Antonio 133, Portland 96

Thursday

Toronto 117, Cleveland 104

New Orleans 126, Chicago 109

Memphis 133, Indiana 103

Milwaukee 114, Washington 102

Phoenix 140, Denver 130

Today

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS 133,

INDIANA 103

INDIANA (103): Brissett 5-14 2-2 13, J.Anderson 3-10 3-5 10, Bitadze 3-8 8-11 14, Haliburton 4-9 1-1 9, Hield 5-12 0-0 11, Stephenson 10-15 0-0 25, Sykes 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-11 2-4 17, Washington Jr. 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 39-92 16-23 103.

MEMPHIS (133): Jackson Jr. 7-13 2-2 20, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Adams 3-7 0-0 6, Bane 12-15 1-1 30, Jones 4-5 0-0 11, Tillman 6-9 4-6 16, Aldama 0-3 0-0 0, Culver 1-4 0-0 2, K.Anderson 3-9 1-2 8, Konchar 7-10 2-4 18, Melton 6-13 2-2 19. Totals 50-93 12-17 133.

Indiana 23 25 23 32 — 103 Memphis 44 30 33 26 — 133

3-Point Goals—Indiana 9-33 (Stephenson 5-5, Hield 1-2, Taylor 1-4, J.Anderson 1-5, Brissett 1-7, Haliburton 0-1, Bitadze 0-3, Sykes 0-3, Washington Jr. 0-3), Memphis 21-42 (Bane 5-7, Melton 5-9, Jackson Jr. 4-7, Jones 3-4, Konchar 2-4, K.Anderson 1-2, Williams 1-5, Aldama 0-2, Culver 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 31 (J.Anderson 9), Memphis 55 (Adams 17). Assists—Indiana 20 (Haliburton 8), Memphis 34 (Adams 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Memphis 22. A—16,205 (18,119)

NEW ORLEANS 126,

CHICAGO 109

CHICAGO (109): Green 2-3 0-0 5, LaVine 12-23 11-13 39, Vucevic 7-11 0-0 16, Caruso 3-7 4-4 11, Dosunmu 2-8 0-0 4, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 0-2 2, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, White 9-15 0-0 23. Totals 40-78 15-19 109.

NEW ORLEANS (126): Hayes 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 2-5 2-2 7, Valanciunas 5-12 6-6 16, Graham 8-12 9-9 30, McCollum 10-20 4-5 25, Marshall 2-5 0-0 5, Murphy III 3-5 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 3-6 2-2 9, Hernangomez 1-4 4-4 6, Alvarado 5-10 3-4 15, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-83 32-34 126.

Chicago 39 23 23 24 — 109 New Orleans 31 32 23 40 — 126

3-Point Goals—Chicago 14-34 (White 5-8, LaVine 4-11, Vucevic 2-3, Brown Jr. 1-2, Green 1-2, Caruso 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3), New Orleans 12-29 (Graham 5-7, Alvarado 2-3, Nance Jr. 1-1, Jones 1-2, Murphy III 1-2, Marshall 1-3, McCollum 1-6, Hayes 0-1, Valanciunas 0-4). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (White), New Orleans 1 (Marshall). Rebounds—Chicago 33 (Vucevic 9), New Orleans 43 (Valanciunas 19). Assists—Chicago 25 (White 6), New Orleans 23 (Alvarado 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, New Orleans 17. A—13,973 (16,867)

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Raptors 21 7 .750 — Capital City 18 8 .692 2 x-Motor City 19 9 .679 2 Delaware 18 9 .667 2½ Grand Rapids 16 12 .571 5 Long Island 16 13 .552 5½ College Park 15 13 .536 6 Westchester 14 13 .519 6½ MAD ANTS 15 14 .517 6½ Windy City 14 16 .467 8 Maine 13 15 .464 8 Lakeland 9 18 .333 11½ Wisconsin 8 20 .286 13 Greensboro 7 21 .250 14 Cleveland 6 21 .222 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Rio Grande Valley 21 8 .724 — x-Agua Caliente 18 10 .643 2½ South Bay 17 10 .630 3 Stockton 15 13 .536 5½ Texas 16 14 .533 5½ Birmingham 14 14 .500 6½ Memphis 14 16 .467 7½ Iowa 13 15 .464 7½ Austin 13 15 .464 7½ Oklahoma City 14 17 .452 8 Sioux Falls 13 18 .419 9 Santa Cruz 11 17 .393 9½ Salt Lake City 8 20 .286 12½

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday

Stockton 121, Oklahoma City 118

Capital City 140, Delaware 120

Greensboro 123, Lakeland 112

Windy City 117, Cleveland 99

Raptors 130, Wisconsin 115

Birmingham 136, Sioux Falls 95

Agua Caliente 125, Austin 111

Santa Cruz 111, Iowa 92

Thursday

MAD ANTS 115, Motor City 113

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, late

Today

Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Motor City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

MAD ANTS at Maine, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

MAD ANTS 115,

CRUISE 113

MOTOR CITY (113): Stanley 1-6 0-0 2, Sirvydis 6-13 2-3 18, Garza 7-9 0-0 16, Lee 8-16 5-6 29, Walton Jr. 4-10 2-3 11, Palmer 5-11 1-1 17, Jones 4-8 0-0 10, Diallo 5-12 0-0 10, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 11-14 113.

FORT WAYNE (115): York 6-22 0-0 15, Hinton 6-12 3-4 18, Bell 6-9 0-1 15, Adams 10-23 5-5 33, Lemon Jr. 3-5 1-1 9, Bradshaw 3-4 0-2 7, Rowsey 5-9 0-1 14, Vorhees 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby-Williams 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 41-88 9-14 115.

Motor City 23 35 27 28 — 113 Fort Wayne 28 32 26 29 — 115

3-Point Goals—Motor City 15-34 (Stanley 0-3, Sirvydis 4-7, Garza 2-3, Lee 2-5, Walton Jr. 0-1, Palmer 5-9, Jones 2-3, Johnson 0-3), Fort Wayne 16-39 (York 3-11, Hinton 0-3, Bell 3-4, Adams 4-11, Lemon Jr. 1-2, Bradshaw 1-2, Rowsey 4-5, Bigby-Williams 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Motor City 47 (Garza, Diallo 10), Fort Wayne 49 (Bell 13). Assists—Motor City 26 (Walton Jr. 12), Fort Wayne 24 (Bell 7). Total Fouls—Motor City 23, Fort Wayne 17. A—1,194.