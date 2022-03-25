Friday, March 25, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Boston
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Toronto
|41
|32
|.562
|4½
|Brooklyn
|38
|35
|.521
|7½
|New York
|31
|42
|.425
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|26
|.644
|—
|Charlotte
|37
|36
|.507
|10
|Atlanta
|36
|37
|.493
|11
|Washington
|30
|42
|.417
|16½
|Orlando
|20
|54
|.270
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Chicago
|42
|31
|.575
|4
|Cleveland
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Indiana
|25
|49
|.338
|21½
|Detroit
|20
|53
|.274
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|51
|23
|.689
|—
|Dallas
|45
|28
|.616
|5½
|New Orleans
|31
|42
|.425
|19½
|San Antonio
|29
|44
|.397
|21½
|Houston
|18
|55
|.247
|32½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Denver
|43
|31
|.581
|2½
|Minnesota
|42
|32
|.568
|3½
|Portland
|27
|45
|.375
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|21
|52
|.288
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|60
|14
|.811
|—
|Golden State
|48
|25
|.658
|11½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|38
|.486
|24
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|42
|.425
|28½
|Sacramento
|26
|48
|.351
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Wednesday
Detroit 122, Atlanta 101
New York 121, Charlotte 106
Sacramento 110, Indiana 109
Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120
Golden State 118, Miami 104
Boston 125, Utah 97
Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102
Phoenix 104, Minnesota 100
Dallas 110, Houston 91
Philadelphia 126, L.A. Lakers 121
San Antonio 133, Portland 96
Thursday
Toronto 117, Cleveland 104
New Orleans 126, Chicago 109
Memphis 133, Indiana 103
Milwaukee 114, Washington 102
Phoenix 140, Denver 130
Today
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday
New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
MEMPHIS 133,
INDIANA 103
INDIANA (103): Brissett 5-14 2-2 13, J.Anderson 3-10 3-5 10, Bitadze 3-8 8-11 14, Haliburton 4-9 1-1 9, Hield 5-12 0-0 11, Stephenson 10-15 0-0 25, Sykes 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-11 2-4 17, Washington Jr. 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 39-92 16-23 103.
MEMPHIS (133): Jackson Jr. 7-13 2-2 20, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Adams 3-7 0-0 6, Bane 12-15 1-1 30, Jones 4-5 0-0 11, Tillman 6-9 4-6 16, Aldama 0-3 0-0 0, Culver 1-4 0-0 2, K.Anderson 3-9 1-2 8, Konchar 7-10 2-4 18, Melton 6-13 2-2 19. Totals 50-93 12-17 133.
|Indiana
|23
|25
|23
|32
|—
|103
|Memphis
|44
|30
|33
|26
|—
|133
3-Point Goals—Indiana 9-33 (Stephenson 5-5, Hield 1-2, Taylor 1-4, J.Anderson 1-5, Brissett 1-7, Haliburton 0-1, Bitadze 0-3, Sykes 0-3, Washington Jr. 0-3), Memphis 21-42 (Bane 5-7, Melton 5-9, Jackson Jr. 4-7, Jones 3-4, Konchar 2-4, K.Anderson 1-2, Williams 1-5, Aldama 0-2, Culver 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 31 (J.Anderson 9), Memphis 55 (Adams 17). Assists—Indiana 20 (Haliburton 8), Memphis 34 (Adams 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Memphis 22. A—16,205 (18,119)
NEW ORLEANS 126,
CHICAGO 109
CHICAGO (109): Green 2-3 0-0 5, LaVine 12-23 11-13 39, Vucevic 7-11 0-0 16, Caruso 3-7 4-4 11, Dosunmu 2-8 0-0 4, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 0-2 2, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, White 9-15 0-0 23. Totals 40-78 15-19 109.
NEW ORLEANS (126): Hayes 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 2-5 2-2 7, Valanciunas 5-12 6-6 16, Graham 8-12 9-9 30, McCollum 10-20 4-5 25, Marshall 2-5 0-0 5, Murphy III 3-5 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 3-6 2-2 9, Hernangomez 1-4 4-4 6, Alvarado 5-10 3-4 15, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-83 32-34 126.
|Chicago
|39
|23
|23
|24
|—
|109
|New Orleans
|31
|32
|23
|40
|—
|126
3-Point Goals—Chicago 14-34 (White 5-8, LaVine 4-11, Vucevic 2-3, Brown Jr. 1-2, Green 1-2, Caruso 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3), New Orleans 12-29 (Graham 5-7, Alvarado 2-3, Nance Jr. 1-1, Jones 1-2, Murphy III 1-2, Marshall 1-3, McCollum 1-6, Hayes 0-1, Valanciunas 0-4). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (White), New Orleans 1 (Marshall). Rebounds—Chicago 33 (Vucevic 9), New Orleans 43 (Valanciunas 19). Assists—Chicago 25 (White 6), New Orleans 23 (Alvarado 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, New Orleans 17. A—13,973 (16,867)
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Capital City
|18
|8
|.692
|2
|x-Motor City
|19
|9
|.679
|2
|Delaware
|18
|9
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6½
|MAD ANTS
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Windy City
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|18
|.333
|11½
|Wisconsin
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|Greensboro
|7
|21
|.250
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|21
|.222
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|18
|10
|.643
|2½
|South Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|5½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Iowa
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Austin
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Sioux Falls
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Santa Cruz
|11
|17
|.393
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday
Stockton 121, Oklahoma City 118
Capital City 140, Delaware 120
Greensboro 123, Lakeland 112
Windy City 117, Cleveland 99
Raptors 130, Wisconsin 115
Birmingham 136, Sioux Falls 95
Agua Caliente 125, Austin 111
Santa Cruz 111, Iowa 92
Thursday
MAD ANTS 115, Motor City 113
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, late
Today
Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Motor City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday
MAD ANTS at Maine, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
MAD ANTS 115,
CRUISE 113
MOTOR CITY (113): Stanley 1-6 0-0 2, Sirvydis 6-13 2-3 18, Garza 7-9 0-0 16, Lee 8-16 5-6 29, Walton Jr. 4-10 2-3 11, Palmer 5-11 1-1 17, Jones 4-8 0-0 10, Diallo 5-12 0-0 10, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 11-14 113.
FORT WAYNE (115): York 6-22 0-0 15, Hinton 6-12 3-4 18, Bell 6-9 0-1 15, Adams 10-23 5-5 33, Lemon Jr. 3-5 1-1 9, Bradshaw 3-4 0-2 7, Rowsey 5-9 0-1 14, Vorhees 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby-Williams 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 41-88 9-14 115.
|Motor City
|23
|35
|27
|28
|—
|113
|Fort Wayne
|28
|32
|26
|29
|—
|115
3-Point Goals—Motor City 15-34 (Stanley 0-3, Sirvydis 4-7, Garza 2-3, Lee 2-5, Walton Jr. 0-1, Palmer 5-9, Jones 2-3, Johnson 0-3), Fort Wayne 16-39 (York 3-11, Hinton 0-3, Bell 3-4, Adams 4-11, Lemon Jr. 1-2, Bradshaw 1-2, Rowsey 4-5, Bigby-Williams 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Motor City 47 (Garza, Diallo 10), Fort Wayne 49 (Bell 13). Assists—Motor City 26 (Walton Jr. 12), Fort Wayne 24 (Bell 7). Total Fouls—Motor City 23, Fort Wayne 17. A—1,194.
