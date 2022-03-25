NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 63 43 14 6 92 258 183 Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191 Boston 64 40 19 5 85 194 171 Tampa Bay 63 39 18 6 84 209 180 Detroit 64 26 31 7 59 186 240 Buffalo 64 23 33 8 54 171 223 Ottawa 64 23 36 5 51 167 209 Montreal 64 17 37 10 44 163 242

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 64 42 15 7 91 209 154 Pittsburgh 65 39 16 10 88 213 172 N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 N.Y. Islanders 62 28 25 9 65 170 168 Philadelphia 64 21 32 11 53 164 222 New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 64 45 14 5 95 245 178 Minnesota 62 38 20 4 80 231 198 St. Louis 63 35 19 9 79 224 180 Nashville 64 37 23 4 78 211 184 Dallas 63 36 24 3 75 188 188 Winnipeg 65 30 25 10 70 203 203 Chicago 64 23 32 9 55 171 221 Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153 Los Angeles 65 35 22 8 78 188 182 Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204 Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201 Vancouver 66 31 26 9 71 188 190 Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214 San Jose 63 28 27 8 64 167 198 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday

Toronto 3, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 3, Colorado 1

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday

Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO

Florida 4, Montreal 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT

San Jose at Edmonton, late

Chicago at Los Angeles, late

Nashville at Vegas, late

Today

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. ISLANDERS 5,

DETROIT 2

Detroit 0 0 2 — 2 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 2 — 5

First Period—1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 10 (Lee), 0:09. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 12 (Pelech, Barzal), 16:07. Penalties—Wahlstrom, NYI (Holding), 16:12; Pageau, NYI (Cross Checking), 16:32.

Second Period—3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 28 (Barzal, Lee), 11:39 (pp). Penalties—Hirose, DET (Roughing), 10:39; Wahlstrom, NYI (Interference), 14:11.

Third Period—4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 7 (Pageau, Palmieri), 1:19. 5, Detroit, Suter 13 (Hronek, Bertuzzi), 13:25. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 29 (Lee, Beauvillier), 14:07. 7, Detroit, Gagner 8 (Vrana), 15:18. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 13-13-13—39. N.Y. Islanders 5-11-10—26.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-19-6 (10 shots-8 saves), Detroit, Greiss 8-11-1 (16-13). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 22-13-7 (39-37).

A—16,429 (17,113). T—2:19.

Referees—Trevor Hanson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.

LATE WEDNESDAY

CHICAGO 4,

ANAHEIM 2

Chicago 1 1 2 — 4 Anaheim 1 0 1 — 2

First Period—1, Chicago, Raddysh 7 (Kane, Strome), 10:11 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Carrick 10 (Comtois, Robinson), 13:40. Penalties—Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 9:46; Kubalik, CHI (Slashing), 14:38.

Second Period—3, Chicago, Kane 20 (S.Jones, DeBrincat), 11:37 (pp). Penalties—Sustr, ANA (Hooking), 11:15; Mayhew, ANA (Tripping), 13:15.

Third Period—4, Anaheim, Carrick 11 (Henrique, Zegras), 13:28. 5, Chicago, Strome 18 (Kane, Stillman), 16:10. 6, Chicago, DeBrincat 35 (McCabe, Toews), 18:57 (en). Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Fighting), 9:00; Benoit, ANA (Fighting), 9:00.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-7-12—28. Anaheim 4-14-11—29.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 4-8-4 (29 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-21-9 (27-24).

A—11,740 (17,174). T—2:30.

Referees—Mitch Dunning, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 58 36 14 6 2 80 216 168 Newfoundland 55 35 17 3 0 73 217 156 Worcester 58 27 25 4 2 60 201 202 Trois-Rivieres 54 25 25 3 1 54 183 196 Maine 58 26 26 4 2 58 175 194 Adirondack 59 25 32 2 0 52 178 224

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157 Florida 61 34 17 6 4 78 205 161 Jacksonville 59 34 20 3 2 73 170 145 Orlando 61 30 27 4 0 64 166 191 Greenville 59 27 25 4 3 61 166 162 Norfolk 59 20 34 2 3 45 153 221 S. Carolina 61 20 35 6 0 46 144 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 59 40 16 1 2 83 220 164 KOMETS 59 32 20 6 1 71 219 185 Cincinnati 61 32 26 3 0 67 212 199 Wheeling 59 31 26 2 0 64 205 205 Kalamazoo 59 31 28 0 0 62 188 208 Iowa 60 26 26 7 1 60 193 216 Indy 59 26 28 2 3 57 184 191

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 62 36 23 2 1 75 205 199 Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190 Idaho 62 32 27 2 1 67 187 163 Allen 58 27 24 6 1 61 193 199 Tulsa 62 30 27 3 2 65 184 194 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 177 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an OT or shootout loss.

Wednesday

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

Reading 3, Worcester 2

Greenville 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

KOMETS 4, Iowa 2

Tulsa 4, Utah 2

Idaho 7, Wichita 4

Thursday

Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT

Today

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.