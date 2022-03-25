Friday, March 25, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|63
|43
|14
|6
|92
|258
|183
|Toronto
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|232
|191
|Boston
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|194
|171
|Tampa Bay
|63
|39
|18
|6
|84
|209
|180
|Detroit
|64
|26
|31
|7
|59
|186
|240
|Buffalo
|64
|23
|33
|8
|54
|171
|223
|Ottawa
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|167
|209
|Montreal
|64
|17
|37
|10
|44
|163
|242
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|64
|42
|15
|7
|91
|209
|154
|Pittsburgh
|65
|39
|16
|10
|88
|213
|172
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|193
|167
|Washington
|65
|35
|20
|10
|80
|216
|185
|Columbus
|64
|32
|29
|3
|67
|211
|239
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|28
|25
|9
|65
|170
|168
|Philadelphia
|64
|21
|32
|11
|53
|164
|222
|New Jersey
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|197
|233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|64
|45
|14
|5
|95
|245
|178
|Minnesota
|62
|38
|20
|4
|80
|231
|198
|St. Louis
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|224
|180
|Nashville
|64
|37
|23
|4
|78
|211
|184
|Dallas
|63
|36
|24
|3
|75
|188
|188
|Winnipeg
|65
|30
|25
|10
|70
|203
|203
|Chicago
|64
|23
|32
|9
|55
|171
|221
|Arizona
|63
|20
|39
|4
|44
|164
|228
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|218
|153
|Los Angeles
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|188
|182
|Edmonton
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|217
|204
|Vegas
|66
|34
|28
|4
|72
|205
|201
|Vancouver
|66
|31
|26
|9
|71
|188
|190
|Anaheim
|66
|27
|28
|11
|65
|188
|214
|San Jose
|63
|28
|27
|8
|64
|167
|198
|Seattle
|64
|20
|38
|6
|46
|168
|228
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday
Toronto 3, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Vancouver 3, Colorado 1
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Thursday
Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO
Florida 4, Montreal 3
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT
San Jose at Edmonton, late
Chicago at Los Angeles, late
Nashville at Vegas, late
Today
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. ISLANDERS 5,
DETROIT 2
|Detroit
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
First Period—1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 10 (Lee), 0:09. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 12 (Pelech, Barzal), 16:07. Penalties—Wahlstrom, NYI (Holding), 16:12; Pageau, NYI (Cross Checking), 16:32.
Second Period—3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 28 (Barzal, Lee), 11:39 (pp). Penalties—Hirose, DET (Roughing), 10:39; Wahlstrom, NYI (Interference), 14:11.
Third Period—4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 7 (Pageau, Palmieri), 1:19. 5, Detroit, Suter 13 (Hronek, Bertuzzi), 13:25. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 29 (Lee, Beauvillier), 14:07. 7, Detroit, Gagner 8 (Vrana), 15:18. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 13-13-13—39. N.Y. Islanders 5-11-10—26.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-19-6 (10 shots-8 saves), Detroit, Greiss 8-11-1 (16-13). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 22-13-7 (39-37).
A—16,429 (17,113). T—2:19.
Referees—Trevor Hanson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.
LATE WEDNESDAY
CHICAGO 4,
ANAHEIM 2
|Chicago
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period—1, Chicago, Raddysh 7 (Kane, Strome), 10:11 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Carrick 10 (Comtois, Robinson), 13:40. Penalties—Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 9:46; Kubalik, CHI (Slashing), 14:38.
Second Period—3, Chicago, Kane 20 (S.Jones, DeBrincat), 11:37 (pp). Penalties—Sustr, ANA (Hooking), 11:15; Mayhew, ANA (Tripping), 13:15.
Third Period—4, Anaheim, Carrick 11 (Henrique, Zegras), 13:28. 5, Chicago, Strome 18 (Kane, Stillman), 16:10. 6, Chicago, DeBrincat 35 (McCabe, Toews), 18:57 (en). Penalties—Johnson, CHI (Fighting), 9:00; Benoit, ANA (Fighting), 9:00.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-7-12—28. Anaheim 4-14-11—29.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 4-8-4 (29 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-21-9 (27-24).
A—11,740 (17,174). T—2:30.
Referees—Mitch Dunning, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|58
|36
|14
|6
|2
|80
|216
|168
|Newfoundland
|55
|35
|17
|3
|0
|73
|217
|156
|Worcester
|58
|27
|25
|4
|2
|60
|201
|202
|Trois-Rivieres
|54
|25
|25
|3
|1
|54
|183
|196
|Maine
|58
|26
|26
|4
|2
|58
|175
|194
|Adirondack
|59
|25
|32
|2
|0
|52
|178
|224
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|61
|38
|19
|3
|1
|80
|190
|157
|Florida
|61
|34
|17
|6
|4
|78
|205
|161
|Jacksonville
|59
|34
|20
|3
|2
|73
|170
|145
|Orlando
|61
|30
|27
|4
|0
|64
|166
|191
|Greenville
|59
|27
|25
|4
|3
|61
|166
|162
|Norfolk
|59
|20
|34
|2
|3
|45
|153
|221
|S. Carolina
|61
|20
|35
|6
|0
|46
|144
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|59
|40
|16
|1
|2
|83
|220
|164
|KOMETS
|59
|32
|20
|6
|1
|71
|219
|185
|Cincinnati
|61
|32
|26
|3
|0
|67
|212
|199
|Wheeling
|59
|31
|26
|2
|0
|64
|205
|205
|Kalamazoo
|59
|31
|28
|0
|0
|62
|188
|208
|Iowa
|60
|26
|26
|7
|1
|60
|193
|216
|Indy
|59
|26
|28
|2
|3
|57
|184
|191
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|62
|36
|23
|2
|1
|75
|205
|199
|Rapid City
|60
|31
|21
|4
|4
|70
|198
|190
|Idaho
|62
|32
|27
|2
|1
|67
|187
|163
|Allen
|58
|27
|24
|6
|1
|61
|193
|199
|Tulsa
|62
|30
|27
|3
|2
|65
|184
|194
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|61
|24
|29
|8
|0
|56
|177
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an OT or shootout loss.
Wednesday
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0
Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3
Indy 4, Wheeling 1
Reading 3, Worcester 2
Greenville 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
KOMETS 4, Iowa 2
Tulsa 4, Utah 2
Idaho 7, Wichita 4
Thursday
Orlando 4, Florida 3, OT
Today
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
