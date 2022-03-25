Friday, March 25, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Purdue
|12½
|Saint Peter’s
|Kansas
|7½
|Providence
|UCLA
|2
|North Carolina
|Miami
|2½
|Iowa St.
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Utah
|3½
|(233)
|at Charlotte
|at Detroit
|2½
|(218)
|Washington
|at Atlanta
|2
|(220)
|Golden State
|at Miami
|5
|(OFF)
|New York
|at Minnesota
|2
|(228)
|Dallas
|Houston
|2½
|(235½)
|at Portland
|Philadelphia
|5½
|(222)
|at LA Clippers
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-125
|at NY Rangers
|+104
|Washington
|-215
|at Buffalo
|+176
|at Winnipeg
|-205
|Columbus
|+168
|at Colorado
|-430
|Philadelphia
|+330
|at Calgary
|-465
|Arizona
|+350
