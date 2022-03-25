The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, March 25, 2022

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Purdue 12½ Saint Peter’s
Kansas Providence
UCLA 2 North Carolina
Miami Iowa St.

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Utah (233) at Charlotte
at Detroit (218) Washington
at Atlanta 2 (220) Golden State
at Miami 5 (OFF) New York
at Minnesota 2 (228) Dallas
Houston (235½) at Portland
Philadelphia (222) at LA Clippers

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -125 at NY Rangers +104
Washington -215 at Buffalo +176
at Winnipeg -205 Columbus +168
at Colorado -430 Philadelphia +330
at Calgary -465 Arizona +350

