Saturday, March 26, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Boston
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Toronto
|41
|32
|.562
|4½
|Brooklyn
|38
|35
|.521
|7½
|New York
|32
|42
|.432
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Charlotte
|38
|36
|.514
|9
|Atlanta
|37
|37
|.500
|10
|Washington
|31
|42
|.425
|15½
|Orlando
|20
|54
|.270
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Chicago
|42
|31
|.575
|4
|Cleveland
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Indiana
|25
|49
|.338
|21½
|Detroit
|20
|54
|.270
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Memphis
|51
|23
|.689
|—
|Dallas
|45
|29
|.608
|6
|New Orleans
|31
|42
|.425
|19½
|San Antonio
|29
|44
|.397
|21½
|Houston
|18
|55
|.247
|32½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Denver
|43
|31
|.581
|2
|Minnesota
|43
|32
|.573
|2½
|Portland
|27
|45
|.375
|17
|Oklahoma City
|21
|52
|.288
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|60
|14
|.811
|—
|Golden State
|48
|26
|.649
|12
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|38
|.486
|24
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|42
|.425
|28½
|Sacramento
|26
|48
|.351
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday
Charlotte 107, Utah 101
Washington 100, Detroit 97
Atlanta 121, Golden State 110
Minnesota 116, Dallas 95
New York 111, Miami 103
Houston at Portland, late
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday
New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Capital City
|19
|8
|.704
|2
|x-Motor City
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|Delaware
|19
|9
|.679
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5½
|College Park
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|MAD ANTS
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|Westchester
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Windy City
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Lakeland
|9
|19
|.321
|12½
|Greensboro
|8
|21
|.276
|14
|Wisconsin
|8
|21
|.276
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|22
|.214
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|19
|10
|.655
|2½
|South Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|3½
|Texas
|17
|14
|.548
|5½
|Stockton
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|7
|Iowa
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Austin
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Memphis
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|11
|17
|.393
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|13½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday
MAD ANTS 115, Motor City 113
Agua Caliente 111, Salt Lake City 108
Friday
Delaware 116, Cleveland 101
Capital City 120, Lakeland 82
Motor City 113, MAD ANTS 111
Greensboro 112, Westchester 100
College Park 123, Windy City 117
Raptors 123, Wisconsin 105
Texas 121, Memphis 112
Rio Grande Valley 110, Stockton 100
Austin at South Bay, late
Iowa at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday
MAD ANTS at Maine, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
CRUISE 113,
MAD ANTS 111
MOTOR CITY (113):Sirvydis 5-11 0-0 12, Stanley 5-7 1-1 14, Garza 8-14 2-2 21, Lee 3-13 1-1 10 , Walton Jr. 6-11 2-2 16 , Diallo 6-12 2-5 15, Palmer 3-11 1-1 9 , Jones 2-8 0-0 5 , Johnson 5-10 1-1 11. Totals 43-97 10-13 113.
FORT WAYNE (111): York 9-19 4-4 27, Hinton 3-10 3-5 12, Bell 8-12 0-2 17, Adams 10-20 3-3 28, Lemon Jr. 7-15 1-2 16, Bradshaw 2-5 2-2 7, Rowsey 1-2 0-0 2, Bigby-Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Baxter Jr.0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 13-18 111.
|Motor City
|40
|29
|21
|23
|—
|113
|Fort Wayne
|30
|27
|31
|23
|—
|111
3-Point Goals—Motor City 11-35 (Sirvydis 2-7, Stanley 2-3, Garza 1-2, Lee 2-6, Walton Jr. 2-4, Palmer 1-6, Jones 1-3, Johnson 0-4), Fort Wayne 9-35 (York 4-12, Hinton 0-5, Bell 1-2, Adams 3-9, Lemon Jr. 0-2, Bradshaw 1-4, Rowsey 0-1).Fouled Out—None.Rebounds—Motor City 55 (Diallo 13), Fort Wayne 43 (Bell 10).Assists—Motor City 25 (Walton Jr. 9), Fort Wayne 22 (Lemon Jr. 6).Total Fouls—Motor City 19, Fort Wayne 18. A—3,083.
