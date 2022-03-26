The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Saturday, March 26, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 45 27 .625
Boston 46 28 .622
Toronto 41 32 .562
Brooklyn 38 35 .521
New York 32 42 .432 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 27 .635
Charlotte 38 36 .514 9
Atlanta 37 37 .500 10
Washington 31 42 .425 15½
Orlando 20 54 .270 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 27 .630
Chicago 42 31 .575 4
Cleveland 41 32 .562 5
Indiana 25 49 .338 21½
Detroit 20 54 .270 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Memphis 51 23 .689
Dallas 45 29 .608 6
New Orleans 31 42 .425 19½
San Antonio 29 44 .397 21½
Houston 18 55 .247 32½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 45 29 .608
Denver 43 31 .581 2
Minnesota 43 32 .573
Portland 27 45 .375 17
Oklahoma City 21 52 .288 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 60 14 .811
Golden State 48 26 .649 12
L.A. Clippers 36 38 .486 24
L.A. Lakers 31 42 .425 28½
Sacramento 26 48 .351 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday

Charlotte 107, Utah 101

Washington 100, Detroit 97

Atlanta 121, Golden State 110

Minnesota 116, Dallas 95

New York 111, Miami 103

Houston at Portland, late

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 22 7 .759
Capital City 19 8 .704 2
x-Motor City 20 9 .690 2
Delaware 19 9 .679
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571
College Park 16 13 .552 6
Long Island 16 13 .552 6
MAD ANTS 15 15 .500
Westchester 14 14 .500
Maine 13 15 .464
Windy City 14 17 .452 9
Lakeland 9 19 .321 12½
Greensboro 8 21 .276 14
Wisconsin 8 21 .276 14
Cleveland 6 22 .214 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 22 8 .733
x-Agua Caliente 19 10 .655
South Bay 17 10 .630
Texas 17 14 .548
Stockton 15 14 .517
Birmingham 14 14 .500 7
Iowa 13 15 .464 8
Austin 13 15 .464 8
Memphis 14 17 .452
Oklahoma City 14 17 .452
Sioux Falls 13 18 .419
Santa Cruz 11 17 .393 10
Salt Lake City 8 21 .276 13½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday

MAD ANTS 115, Motor City 113

Agua Caliente 111, Salt Lake City 108

Friday

Delaware 116, Cleveland 101

Capital City 120, Lakeland 82

Motor City 113, MAD ANTS 111

Greensboro 112, Westchester 100

College Park 123, Windy City 117

Raptors 123, Wisconsin 105

Texas 121, Memphis 112

Rio Grande Valley 110, Stockton 100

Austin at South Bay, late

Iowa at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

MAD ANTS at Maine, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

CRUISE 113,

MAD ANTS 111

MOTOR CITY (113):Sirvydis 5-11 0-0 12, Stanley 5-7 1-1 14, Garza 8-14 2-2 21, Lee 3-13 1-1 10 , Walton Jr. 6-11 2-2 16 , Diallo 6-12 2-5 15, Palmer 3-11 1-1 9 , Jones 2-8 0-0 5 , Johnson 5-10 1-1 11. Totals 43-97 10-13 113.

FORT WAYNE (111): York 9-19 4-4 27, Hinton 3-10 3-5 12, Bell 8-12 0-2 17, Adams 10-20 3-3 28, Lemon Jr. 7-15 1-2 16, Bradshaw 2-5 2-2 7, Rowsey 1-2 0-0 2, Bigby-Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Baxter Jr.0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 13-18 111.

Motor City 40 29 21 23 113
Fort Wayne 30 27 31 23 111

3-Point Goals—Motor City 11-35 (Sirvydis 2-7, Stanley 2-3, Garza 1-2, Lee 2-6, Walton Jr. 2-4, Palmer 1-6, Jones 1-3, Johnson 0-4), Fort Wayne 9-35 (York 4-12, Hinton 0-5, Bell 1-2, Adams 3-9, Lemon Jr. 0-2, Bradshaw 1-4, Rowsey 0-1).Fouled Out—None.Rebounds—Motor City 55 (Diallo 13), Fort Wayne 43 (Bell 10).Assists—Motor City 25 (Walton Jr. 9), Fort Wayne 22 (Lemon Jr. 6).Total Fouls—Motor City 19, Fort Wayne 18. A—3,083.

